    PHL   CY0006310615

PETROLINA (HOLDINGS) PUBLIC LTD

(PHL)
Petrolina Public : X4 Cashback on Mple, Hellenic Bank's Loyalty Scheme, for automotive fuels and heating gasoil.

12/09/2021 | 11:22am EST
x4 Cashback on Mple, Hellenic Bank's Loyalty Scheme, for automotive fuels and heating gasoil.
The promotion is valid from 09/12/2021 until 09/01/2021.
09 December 2021

Petrolina, through its participation in the ''Mple'' reward scheme of Hellenic Bank, offers x4 rewards (2% cashback in Mple's e-wallet) on automotive fuel and heating gasoil transcations from 09/12/2021 until 09/01/2021.

The promotion is valid for automotive fuels and heating gasoil transactions with maximum amount of €1000.

It is only valid for those who are using Hellenic Bank's cards, downloaded 'Mple' app and signed up in the program.

Terms & Conditions apply.

Disclaimer

Petrolina Holdings Public Ltd. published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 16:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 171 M 193 M 193 M
Net income 2020 3,15 M 3,56 M 3,56 M
Net Debt 2020 124 M 140 M 140 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,8x
Yield 2020 4,00%
Capitalization 91,9 M 104 M 104 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,96x
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dinos Lefkaritis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Costakis Lefkaritis Executive Chairman
George Kalopetrides Independent Non-Executive Director
Marios N. Lefkaritis Non-Independent Executive Director
Demetris Lefkaritis Non-Independent Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROLINA (HOLDINGS) PUBLIC LTD5.00%104
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%9 245
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD-7.48%4 659
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.26.63%3 279
RUBIS-33.39%2 937
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED8.68%2 377