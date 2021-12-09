Petrolina Public : X4 Cashback on Mple, Hellenic Bank's Loyalty Scheme, for automotive fuels and heating gasoil.

x4 Cashback on Mple, Hellenic Bank's Loyalty Scheme, for automotive fuels and heating gasoil.
The promotion is valid from 09/12/2021 until 09/01/2021.
09 December 2021
Petrolina, through its participation in the ''Mple'' reward scheme of Hellenic Bank, offers x4 rewards (2% cashback in Mple's e-wallet) on automotive fuel and heating gasoil transcations from 09/12/2021 until 09/01/2021.
The promotion is valid for automotive fuels and heating gasoil transactions with maximum amount of €1000.
It is only valid for those who are using Hellenic Bank's cards, downloaded 'Mple' app and signed up in the program.
Terms & Conditions apply.
