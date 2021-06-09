Petrolina Public : Gift of life from Petrolina

Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd

Gift of life from Petrolina

Blood donation in memory of Kikis Lefkaritis

Petrolina, true to its humanitarian action, has successfully organised its annual blood donation among the Company's employees and management for yet another year.

This year, the annual blood donation was dedicated to the memory of Kikis Lefkaritis and took place on 9 June 2021 at Petrolina's headquarters in Larnaca, observing all the coronavirus protective health measures.

For yet another year, employees from the head offices, as well as employees from the petroleum and gas installations at Larnaca and Vasiliko, and the Petrolina, Agip and Eni petrol stations, volunteered.

Blood donation events are an important part of Petrolina's contribution to society. It is worth noting that the Lefkaritis Bros Group of Companies established a Voluntary Blood Donation Team in 1998, providing services to blood donors and their first-degree relatives as well as to the public.

