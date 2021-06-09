Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Cyprus
  CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd
  News
  7. Summary
    PHL   CY0006310615

PETROLINA (HOLDINGS) PUBLIC LTD

(PHL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petrolina Public : Gift of life from Petrolina

06/09/2021 | 06:23am EDT
Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd

Gift of life from Petrolina

Blood donation in memory of Kikis Lefkaritis

Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd

Petrolina, true to its humanitarian action, has successfully organised its annual blood donation among the Company's employees and management for yet another year.

This year, the annual blood donation was dedicated to the memory of Kikis Lefkaritis and took place on 9 June 2021 at Petrolina's headquarters in Larnaca, observing all the coronavirus protective health measures.

For yet another year, employees from the head offices, as well as employees from the petroleum and gas installations at Larnaca and Vasiliko, and the Petrolina, Agip and Eni petrol stations, volunteered.

Blood donation events are an important part of Petrolina's contribution to society. It is worth noting that the Lefkaritis Bros Group of Companies established a Voluntary Blood Donation Team in 1998, providing services to blood donors and their first-degree relatives as well as to the public.

1 Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd

Disclaimer

Petrolina Holdings Public Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 10:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
