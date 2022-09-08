Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Petrolympic Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCQ   CA7167251064

PETROLYMPIC LTD.

(PCQ)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:12 2022-09-02 am EDT
0.0450 CAD    0.00%
03:01pPetrolympic Announces Closing of Private Placement
GL
08/29Petrolympic Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/26Petrolympic Agrees to Buy 100% Interest in Basserode, Fourniere Lithium Properties in Quebec
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petrolympic Announces Closing of Private Placement

09/08/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrolympic Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX-V:PCQ – OTCQB:PCQRF) is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), consisting of 3,100,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.06 per Unit to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $186,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share ("Common Share") of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase a Common Share at $0.10 per share for a period of 36 months from closing, subject to acceleration in the event that the Common Shares trade at or above $0.20 for 30 consecutive trading days.

All securities issued in connection with this Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on January 9, 2023, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR OTC MARKETS GROUP INC, NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information, please contact:

Mendel Ekstein,
President and CEO

Petrolympic Ltd.
T: 845 656-0184
E: exis@petrolympic.com


All news about PETROLYMPIC LTD.
03:01pPetrolympic Announces Closing of Private Placement
GL
08/29Petrolympic Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended J..
CI
07/26Petrolympic Agrees to Buy 100% Interest in Basserode, Fourniere Lithium Properties in Q..
MT
07/26Petrolympic enters agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Basserode and Fournière li..
GL
07/21Petrolympic Ltd. Announces Recent Assay Results Following the Drilling of 7 Diamonds Dr..
CI
07/21Petrolympic Announces Recent Assay Results from Drilling Campaign at the Belcourt Prope..
GL
05/31Petrolympic Announces Option Grant
GL
05/31Petrolympic Announces Option Grant
AQ
05/30Petrolympic Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/02Petrolympic Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,70 M -0,53 M -0,53 M
Net cash 2021 0,05 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,37 M 4,07 M 4,09 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart PETROLYMPIC LTD.
Duration : Period :
Petrolympic Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mendel Israel Ekstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carmelo K. Marrelli Chief Financial Officer
Alain Fleury Chief Operating Officer
Miles Pittman Independent Director
Rodger Creamer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROLYMPIC LTD.-35.71%4
CONOCOPHILLIPS47.91%135 909
EOG RESOURCES, INC.31.91%68 673
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION125.70%60 782
CNOOC LIMITED23.66%60 261
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED28.87%58 640