    PCQ   CA7167251064

PETROLYMPIC LTD.

(PCQ)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:46 2022-11-30 pm EST
0.0850 CAD   -10.53%
05:41pPetrolympic Announces Option Grant
GL
11/29Petrolympic Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/24Petrolympic Completes Private Placement Financing
MT
Petrolympic Announces Option Grant

12/08/2022 | 05:41pm EST
TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrolympic Ltd. (TSX-V: PCQ)(OTC:PCQRF)(the “Company”), announces that a total of 1,500,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company have been granted to directors and officers of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per share, expiring on December 8, 2027. These options vest quarterly in equal amounts over 12 months from issuance and are granted under the Company's stock option plan.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information please contact:
Mendel Ekstein
President
Tel. 845-656-0184
Fax 845-231-6665
82 Richmond St East
Toronto, ON M5C 1P1

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information regarding the proposed acquisition, constitutes "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, geological and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: economic and global market impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuations in market prices, exploration and exploitation successes, continued availability of capital and financing, changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations, expropriation or nationalization of property and general political, economic, market or business conditions. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release, or incorporated by reference, are qualified by these cautionary statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.


Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,70 M -0,51 M -0,51 M
Net cash 2021 0,05 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11,0 M 8,06 M 8,06 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mendel Israel Ekstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carmelo K. Marrelli Chief Financial Officer
Alain Fleury Chief Operating Officer
Miles Pittman Independent Director
Rodger Creamer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROLYMPIC LTD.21.43%8
CHEVRON CORPORATION46.58%333 591
CONOCOPHILLIPS59.16%143 149
EOG RESOURCES, INC.42.02%74 105
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED40.37%60 883
CNOOC LIMITED23.79%60 725