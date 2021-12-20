Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Philippines
  Philippines Stock Exchange
  Petron Corporation
  News
  Summary
    PCOR   PHY6885F1067

PETRON CORPORATION

(PCOR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange - 12/17
3.16 PHP   0.00%
04:20aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Corporate Disclosure
PU
02:20aPETRON : Material Information/Transactions
PU
12/15GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Corporate Disclosure
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::Corporate Disclosure

12/20/2021 | 04:20am EST
C08540-2021

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SEC FORM 17-C

CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17

OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE

AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER

  1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)
    Dec 15, 2021
  2. SEC Identification Number
    31171
  3. BIR Tax Identification No.
    000-168-801
  4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter
    PETRON CORPORATION
  5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation
    Philippines
  6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only)
  7. Address of principal office
    San Miguel Head Office Complex, 40 San Miguel Avenue, Mandaluyong City
    Postal Code
    1550
  8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code
    (63 2) 8884-9200
  9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report
    N/A
  10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA

Title of Each Class

Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount

of Debt Outstanding

COMMON (PCOR)

9,375,104,409

PREFERRED SERIES 3A (PRF3A)

13,403,000

PREFERRED SERIES 3B (PRF3B)

6,597,000

PCOR SERIES B BONDS DUE 2023 (IN MIL

7,000

PESO)

PCOR SERIES C BONDS DUE 2024 (IN MIL

13,200

PESO)

PCOR SERIES D BONDS DUE 2025 (IN MIL

6,800

PESO)

PCOR SERIES E BONDS DUE 2025 (IN MIL PESO)

PCOR SERIES F BONDS DUE 2027 (IN MIL PESO)

TOTAL DEBT AS OF SEPT 30, 2021 (IN MIL PESO-CONSO)

11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein

Item 9

9,000

9,000

197,770

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Petron Corporation

PCOR

PSE Disclosure Form 4-30 - Material Information/Transactions

References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and

Sections 4.1 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure

Disbursement from the balance of the net proceeds of the offering of the Series E and Series F fixed rate bonds

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Disbursement from the balance of the net proceeds of the offering of the Series E and Series F fixed rate bonds

Other Relevant Information

Please see attached letter dated December 20, 2021.

The amendment in this amended disclosure corrects the amount of the last of the sixth (6th) item of disbursement and the resulting total disbursements reported on December 15, 2021. The original disclosure submitted to the Exchange inadvertently indicated that this last disbursement was P11,758,800.00 when the correct amount is P10,347,774.00.

Filed on behalf by:

Name

Jhoanna Jasmine Javier-Elacio

Designation

Legal Manager and Assistant Corporate Secretary

December 20, 2021

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.

Disclosure Department 6th Floor, PSE Tower

5th Avenue corner 28th Street Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City

Attention: Ms.Janet A. Encarnacion

Head, Disclosure Department

PHILIPPINE DEALING & EXCHANGE CORP.

29th Floor, BDO Equitable Tower

8751 Paseo de Roxas Makati City 1226

Attention: Atty. Marie Rose M. Magallen-Lirio

Head - Issuer Compliance and Disclosure Department

Gentlemen:

We refer to our disclosure dated December 15, 2021. Please find below the disbursements of the Company from the balance of the net proceeds of its offering of the Series E and Series F fixed rate bonds (the "Offering"), correcting the amount of the sixth (6th) disbursement in the list from

P11,758,800.00 to P10,347,774.00 and the resulting total disbursements:

Date of Disbursement

Use of Proceeds

Details

Amount in Php

15 December 2021

Power Plant Project

Capital Expenditure

1,384,150.00

15 December 2021

Power Plant Project

Capital Expenditure

599,830.00

15 December 2021

Power Plant Project

Capital Expenditure

52,500.00

15 December 2021

Power Plant Project

Capital Expenditure

91,000.00

15 December 2021

Power Plant Project

Capital Expenditure

63,000.00

15 December 2021

Power Plant Project

Capital Expenditure

10,347,774.00

TOTAL DISBURSEMENT IN THIS REPORT

12,538,254.00

TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS TO DATE

15,230,555,353.13

BALANCE OF PROCEEDS

Php2,552,651,521.87

The net proceeds of the Offering are computed as follows:

Gross Proceeds

Php 18,000,000,000.00

Expenses related to the Offering¹

Php 216,793,125.00

Net Proceeds

Php 17,783,206,875.00

¹Expenses related to the Offering include: (i) underwriting, rating, trustee, registry and paying agency, legal, and other professional fees and other miscellaneous expenses, (ii) taxes and filing fees paid to the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Securities and Exchange Commission, respectively, and (iii) listing fees paid/payable to the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp.

Very truly yours,

JOEL ANGELO C. CRUZ

VP - General Counsel &

Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Petron Corporation published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 09:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
