General Announcement::Corporate Disclosure

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)
Dec 15, 2021
SEC Identification Number
31171
BIR Tax Identification No.
000-168-801
Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter
PETRON CORPORATION
Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation
Philippines
Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only)
Address of principal office
San Miguel Head Office Complex, 40 San Miguel Avenue, Mandaluyong City
Postal Code
1550
Issuer's telephone number, including area code
(63 2) 8884-9200
Former name or former address, if changed since last report
N/A
Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount
of Debt Outstanding
COMMON (PCOR)
9,375,104,409
PREFERRED SERIES 3A (PRF3A)
13,403,000
PREFERRED SERIES 3B (PRF3B)
6,597,000
PCOR SERIES B BONDS DUE 2023 (IN MIL
7,000
PESO)
PCOR SERIES C BONDS DUE 2024 (IN MIL
13,200
PESO)
PCOR SERIES D BONDS DUE 2025 (IN MIL
6,800
PESO)
PCOR SERIES E BONDS DUE 2025 (IN MIL PESO)
PCOR SERIES F BONDS DUE 2027 (IN MIL PESO)
TOTAL DEBT AS OF SEPT 30, 2021 (IN MIL PESO-CONSO)
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein
Item 9
9,000
9,000
197,770
Petron Corporation
PCOR
PSE Disclosure Form 4-30 - Material Information/Transactions
References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Sections 4.1 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure
Disbursement from the balance of the net proceeds of the offering of the Series E and Series F fixed rate bonds
Background/Description of the Disclosure
Disbursement from the balance of the net proceeds of the offering of the Series E and Series F fixed rate bonds
Other Relevant Information
Please see attached letter dated December 20, 2021.
The amendment in this amended disclosure corrects the amount of the last of the sixth (6th) item of disbursement and the resulting total disbursements reported on December 15, 2021. The original disclosure submitted to the Exchange inadvertently indicated that this last disbursement was P11,758,800.00 when the correct amount is P10,347,774.00.
Filed on behalf by:
Name
Jhoanna Jasmine Javier-Elacio
Designation
Legal Manager and Assistant Corporate Secretary
December 20, 2021
PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.
Disclosure Department 6th Floor, PSE Tower
5th Avenue corner 28th Street Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City
Attention: Ms.Janet A. Encarnacion
Head, Disclosure Department
PHILIPPINE DEALING & EXCHANGE CORP.
29th Floor, BDO Equitable Tower
8751 Paseo de Roxas Makati City 1226
Attention: Atty. Marie Rose M. Magallen-Lirio
Head - Issuer Compliance and Disclosure Department
Gentlemen:
We refer to our disclosure dated December 15, 2021. Please find below the disbursements of the Company from the balance of the net proceeds of its offering of the Series E and Series F fixed rate bonds (the "Offering"), correcting the amount of the sixth (6th) disbursement in the list from
P11,758,800.00 to P10,347,774.00 and the resulting total disbursements:
Date of Disbursement
Use of Proceeds
Details
Amount in Php
15 December 2021
Power Plant Project
Capital Expenditure
1,384,150.00
15 December 2021
Power Plant Project
Capital Expenditure
599,830.00
15 December 2021
Power Plant Project
Capital Expenditure
52,500.00
15 December 2021
Power Plant Project
Capital Expenditure
91,000.00
15 December 2021
Power Plant Project
Capital Expenditure
63,000.00
15 December 2021
Power Plant Project
Capital Expenditure
10,347,774.00
TOTAL DISBURSEMENT IN THIS REPORT
12,538,254.00
TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS TO DATE
15,230,555,353.13
BALANCE OF PROCEEDS
Php2,552,651,521.87
The net proceeds of the Offering are computed as follows:
Gross Proceeds
Php 18,000,000,000.00
Expenses related to the Offering¹
Php 216,793,125.00
Net Proceeds
Php 17,783,206,875.00
¹Expenses related to the Offering include: (i) underwriting, rating, trustee, registry and paying agency, legal, and other professional fees and other miscellaneous expenses, (ii) taxes and filing fees paid to the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Securities and Exchange Commission, respectively, and (iii) listing fees paid/payable to the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp.
