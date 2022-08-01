Petron : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Aug 1, 20222. SEC Identification Number 311713. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-168-8014. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter PETRON CORPORATION 5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office San Miguel Head Office Complex, 40 San Miguel Avenue, Mandaluyong CityPostal Code15508. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (63 2) 8884-92009. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
COMMON (PCOR)
9,375,104,497
PREFERRED SERIES 3A (PRF3A)
13,403,000
PREFERRED SERIES 3B (PRF3B)
6,597,000
PCOR SERIES B BONDS DUE 2023 (IN MIL PESO)
7,000
PCOR SERIES C BONDS DUE 2024 (IN MIL PESO)
13,200
PCOR SERIES D BONDS DUE 2025 (IN MIL PESO)
6,800
PCOR SERIES E BONDS DUE 2025 (IN MIL PESO)
9,000
PCOR SERIES F BONDS DUE 2027 (IN MIL PESO)
9,000
TOTAL DEBT AS OF JUNE 30, 2022 (IN MIL PESO-CONSO)
250,039
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9
Petron CorporationPCOR
Subject of the Disclosure
Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.
Background/Description of the Disclosure
Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.
Date of Approval by
Board of Directors
Aug 1, 2022
Date of Approval by Stockholders
TBA
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
Department of Energy
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
TBA
Date of Approval by Securities and Exchange Commission
TBA
Date of Receipt of SEC approval
TBA
Amendment(s)
Article No.
From
To
SECOND
No specific coverage of biofuels in the Company:To purchase or otherwise acquire, store, hold, transport, use, experiment with, market, distribute, exchange, sell and otherwise dispose of, import, export, handle, trade and generally deal in, refine, treat, reduce, distill, manufacture and smelt any and all kinds of petroleum and petroleum products, oil, gas and other volatile substances, ozokerite, sulphur, clays, bituminous substances, carbon, carbon black, hydrocarbon substances, phosphates, nitrates, coal, ores, minerals and mineral substances of all grades, kinds, forms, descriptions and combinations, and in general, subsoil products subsurface deposits of every nature and description and the products and by-products which may be derived, produced, prepared, developed, compounded, made or manufactured therefrom and substances obtained by mixing any of the foregoing with other substances; and to purchase, create, generate or otherwise acquire, use, sell, supply or otherwise dispose of electric current and electric, steam and water power of every kind and description, and to sell, supply or otherwise dispose of light, heat and power of every kind and description.
Inclusion of biofuels in the Company primary purpose: To purchase or otherwise acquire, store, hold, transport, use, experiment with, market, distribute, exchange, sell and otherwise dispose of, import, export, handle, trade, and generally deal in, refine, treat, reduce, distill, manufacture, produce, and smelt, as applicable, any and all kinds of petroleum and petroleum products, oil, gas and other volatile substances, ozokerite, sulphur, clays, bituminous substances, carbon, carbon black, hydrocarbon substances, phosphates, nitrates, coal, ores, minerals and mineral substances, and biofuels of all grades, kinds, forms, descriptions, and combinations, and, in general, subsoil products, subsurface deposits, and biomass fuels of every nature and description and the products and by-products which may be derived, produced, prepared, developed, compounded, made or manufactured therefrom and substances obtained by mixing any of the foregoing with other substances; and to purchase, create, generate or otherwise acquire, use, sell, supply or otherwise dispose of electric current and electric, steam, and water power of every kind and description, and to sell, supply or otherwise dispose of light, heat and power of every kind and description.
Rationale for the amendment(s)
The proposed amendment will allow the Company to construct and operate a coco-methyl ester plant and secure relevant permits therefor.
The timetable for the effectivity of the amendment(s)
Expected date of filing the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation with the SEC
TBA
Expected date of SEC approval of the Amended Articles of Incorporation
TBA
Effect(s) of the amendment(s) to the business, operations and/or capital structure of the Issuer, if any
The proposed amendment will allow the Company to construct and operate a coco-methyl ester plant and secure relevant permits therefor.
Other Relevant Information
Please see attached current report on SEC Form 17-C.
Filed on behalf by:
Name
Jhoanna Jasmine Javier-Elacio
Designation
OIC General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Compliance Officer
