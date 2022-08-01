Log in
    PCOR   PHY6885F1061

PETRON CORPORATION

(PCOR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
2.870 PHP   -1.03%
01:04aPETRON : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation
PU
12:54aPETRON : Declaration of Cash Dividends
PU
12:54aPETRON : Declaration of Cash Dividends
PU
Petron : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation

08/01/2022 | 01:04am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Aug 1, 20222. SEC Identification Number 311713. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-168-8014. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter PETRON CORPORATION 5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office San Miguel Head Office Complex, 40 San Miguel Avenue, Mandaluyong CityPostal Code15508. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (63 2) 8884-92009. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
COMMON (PCOR) 9,375,104,497
PREFERRED SERIES 3A (PRF3A) 13,403,000
PREFERRED SERIES 3B (PRF3B) 6,597,000
PCOR SERIES B BONDS DUE 2023 (IN MIL PESO) 7,000
PCOR SERIES C BONDS DUE 2024 (IN MIL PESO) 13,200
PCOR SERIES D BONDS DUE 2025 (IN MIL PESO) 6,800
PCOR SERIES E BONDS DUE 2025 (IN MIL PESO) 9,000
PCOR SERIES F BONDS DUE 2027 (IN MIL PESO) 9,000
TOTAL DEBT AS OF JUNE 30, 2022 (IN MIL PESO-CONSO) 250,039
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Petron CorporationPCOR PSE Disclosure Form 4-3 - Amendments to Articles of Incorporation References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.

Date of Approval by
Board of Directors 		Aug 1, 2022
Date of Approval by Stockholders TBA
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable Department of Energy
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable TBA
Date of Approval by Securities and Exchange Commission TBA
Date of Receipt of SEC approval TBA
Amendment(s)
Article No. From To
SECOND No specific coverage of biofuels in the Company:To purchase or otherwise acquire, store, hold, transport, use, experiment with, market, distribute, exchange, sell and otherwise dispose of, import, export, handle, trade and generally deal in, refine, treat, reduce, distill, manufacture and smelt any and all kinds of petroleum and petroleum products, oil, gas and other volatile substances, ozokerite, sulphur, clays, bituminous substances, carbon, carbon black, hydrocarbon substances, phosphates, nitrates, coal, ores, minerals and mineral substances of all grades, kinds, forms, descriptions and combinations, and in general, subsoil products subsurface deposits of every nature and description and the products and by-products which may be derived, produced, prepared, developed, compounded, made or manufactured therefrom and substances obtained by mixing any of the foregoing with other substances; and to purchase, create, generate or otherwise acquire, use, sell, supply or otherwise dispose of electric current and electric, steam and water power of every kind and description, and to sell, supply or otherwise dispose of light, heat and power of every kind and description. Inclusion of biofuels in the Company primary purpose: To purchase or otherwise acquire, store, hold, transport, use, experiment with, market, distribute, exchange, sell and otherwise dispose of, import, export, handle, trade, and generally deal in, refine, treat, reduce, distill, manufacture, produce, and smelt, as applicable, any and all kinds of petroleum and petroleum products, oil, gas and other volatile substances, ozokerite, sulphur, clays, bituminous substances, carbon, carbon black, hydrocarbon substances, phosphates, nitrates, coal, ores, minerals and mineral substances, and biofuels of all grades, kinds, forms, descriptions, and combinations, and, in general, subsoil products, subsurface deposits, and biomass fuels of every nature and description and the products and by-products which may be derived, produced, prepared, developed, compounded, made or manufactured therefrom and substances obtained by mixing any of the foregoing with other substances; and to purchase, create, generate or otherwise acquire, use, sell, supply or otherwise dispose of electric current and electric, steam, and water power of every kind and description, and to sell, supply or otherwise dispose of light, heat and power of every kind and description.
Rationale for the amendment(s)

The proposed amendment will allow the Company to construct and operate a coco-methyl ester plant and secure relevant permits therefor.

The timetable for the effectivity of the amendment(s)
Expected date of filing the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation with the SEC TBA
Expected date of SEC approval of the Amended Articles of Incorporation TBA
Effect(s) of the amendment(s) to the business, operations and/or capital structure of the Issuer, if any

The proposed amendment will allow the Company to construct and operate a coco-methyl ester plant and secure relevant permits therefor.

Other Relevant Information

Please see attached current report on SEC Form 17-C.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Jhoanna Jasmine Javier-Elacio
Designation OIC General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Petron Corporation published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 05:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
