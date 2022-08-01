Petron : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation

SECOND

No specific coverage of biofuels in the Company:To purchase or otherwise acquire, store, hold, transport, use, experiment with, market, distribute, exchange, sell and otherwise dispose of, import, export, handle, trade and generally deal in, refine, treat, reduce, distill, manufacture and smelt any and all kinds of petroleum and petroleum products, oil, gas and other volatile substances, ozokerite, sulphur, clays, bituminous substances, carbon, carbon black, hydrocarbon substances, phosphates, nitrates, coal, ores, minerals and mineral substances of all grades, kinds, forms, descriptions and combinations, and in general, subsoil products subsurface deposits of every nature and description and the products and by-products which may be derived, produced, prepared, developed, compounded, made or manufactured therefrom and substances obtained by mixing any of the foregoing with other substances; and to purchase, create, generate or otherwise acquire, use, sell, supply or otherwise dispose of electric current and electric, steam and water power of every kind and description, and to sell, supply or otherwise dispose of light, heat and power of every kind and description.