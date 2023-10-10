(from left) Northland Gas Corp. President Emmanuel Victor Luis, Laoag City Mayor Hon. Michael Marcos Keon, Petron LPG Business Assistant Vice President Andrew Tan, DOE Luzon Field Office Director Renante Sevilla, and Petron LPG North Luzon Retail Area Sales Manager Xavier Leonora at the Fiesta Gas 170-gram refillable cylinder launch in Laoag, Ilocos Norte on September 29

Petron Corporation continues to bring the new Fiesta Gas 170-gram refillable cylinder closer to more homes. After its successful launch in Cebu and Metro Manila, the latest LPG innovation from the country's largest oil company can now be purchased in other parts of including Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, Nueva Ecija, and Ilocos Norte.

In culmination of the product's roll-out across North and Central Luzon provinces, an event was held in Laoag, Ilocos Norte on September 29 attended by representatives from the company, Petron Northwest Luzon LPG dealers, Laoag City local government, Department of Energy (DOE), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), local media and banking sector, among others.

Affirming the strong demand for the new Fiesta Gas product, Petron upgraded one of its LPG refilling plants in the region with new refilling machines for small refillable cylinders. The expanded facility was inaugurated on September 28.

With its seamless aluminum packaging, the Fiesta Gas 170-gram refillable cylinder is a much safer and superior alternative to charcoal, firewood, and illegally refilled butane canisters that expose users to health and safety hazards.

The product is fit for everyday use and provides a more convenient and budget-friendly option for families who can't easily afford to buy cooking gas in large quantities. Moreover, it helps reduce waste due to its reusable nature. Used cylinders can be exchanged at authorized Fiesta Gas dealers and retailers where consumers would only need to pay for the refill after initial purchase of the product. This ensures that consumers are getting the right product quantity and quality each time.

The Fiesta Gas 170-gram refillable cylinder is compatible with LPG-rated portable stoves and grillers.

For more details, visit the official Fiesta Gas Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FiestaGasOfficial.