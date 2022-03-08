Log in
    PCOR   PHY6885F1061

PETRON CORPORATION

(PCOR)
03-06
3.8 PHP   +3.83%
12:01aPETRON : Material Information/Transactions
PU
03/07PETRON : Advisory on Fake Promos
PU
03/07PETRON : leads in tax compliance; named by BOC as one of PH's top taxpayers and importers
PU
Petron : Material Information/Transactions

03/08/2022 | 12:01am EST
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Mar 8, 20222. SEC Identification Number 311713. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-168-8014. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter PETRON CORPORATION5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office San Miguel Head Office Complex, 40 San Miguel Avenue, Mandaluyong City Postal Code15508. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (63 2) 8884-92009. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
COMMON (PCOR) 9,375,104,497
PREFERRED SERIES 3A (PRF3A) 13,403,000
PREFERRED SERIES 3B (PRF3B) 6,597,000
PCOR SERIES B BONDS DUE 2023 (IN MIL PESO) 7,000
PCOR SERIES C BONDS DUE 2024 (IN MIL PESO) 13,200
PCOR SERIES D BONDS DUE 2025 (IN MIL PESO) 6,800
PCOR SERIES E BONDS DUE 2025 (IN MIL PESO) 9,000
PCOR SERIES F BONDS DUE 2027 (IN MIL PESO) 9,000
TOTAL DEBT AS OF DEC. 31, 2021 (IN MIL PESO-CONSO) 211,841
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Petron CorporationPCOR PSE Disclosure Form 4-30 - Material Information/Transactions References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Sections 4.1 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Matters approved at the March 8, 2022 Board meeting.

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Matters approved at the March 8, 2022 Board meeting.

Other Relevant Information

Please see attached letter dated March 8, 2022.

The amendment made to this disclosure reflects the correction in the attached letter of the date of the Company's annual stockholders' meeting from "May 17, 2021" to "May 17, 2022".

Filed on behalf by:
Name Jhoanna Jasmine Javier-Elacio
Designation Legal Manager and Assistant Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Petron Corporation published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 05:00:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 286 B 5 472 M 5 472 M
Net income 2020 -11 380 M -218 M -218 M
Net Debt 2020 186 B 3 566 M 3 566 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,53x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 35 625 M 682 M 682 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,43x
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 2 709
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Ramon S. Ang President, CEO & Executive Director
Emmanuel E. Eraña Chief Finance Officer & Senior Vice President
Roland B. Salonga VP-Operations & Corporate Technical Services
Joel Angelo C. Cruz Secretary, Vice President & Compliance Officer
Artemio Villaseñor Panganiban Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRON CORPORATION19.87%659
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.7.95%15 847
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.16.96%8 902
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA0.11%7 165
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-4.47%5 462
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION-8.02%4 866