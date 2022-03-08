Petron : Material Information/Transactions

SEC FORM 17-C

Mar 8, 2022

PETRON CORPORATION

Philippines

San Miguel Head Office Complex, 40 San Miguel Avenue, Mandaluyong City

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding COMMON (PCOR) 9,375,104,497 PREFERRED SERIES 3A (PRF3A) 13,403,000 PREFERRED SERIES 3B (PRF3B) 6,597,000 PCOR SERIES B BONDS DUE 2023 (IN MIL PESO) 7,000 PCOR SERIES C BONDS DUE 2024 (IN MIL PESO) 13,200 PCOR SERIES D BONDS DUE 2025 (IN MIL PESO) 6,800 PCOR SERIES E BONDS DUE 2025 (IN MIL PESO) 9,000 PCOR SERIES F BONDS DUE 2027 (IN MIL PESO) 9,000 TOTAL DEBT AS OF DEC. 31, 2021 (IN MIL PESO-CONSO) 211,841

Petron Corporation

PCOR

Subject of the Disclosure Matters approved at the March 8, 2022 Board meeting. Background/Description of the Disclosure Matters approved at the March 8, 2022 Board meeting. Other Relevant Information Please see attached letter dated March 8, 2022.



The amendment made to this disclosure reflects the correction in the attached letter of the date of the Company's annual stockholders' meeting from "May 17, 2021" to "May 17, 2022".