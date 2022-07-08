Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Petron Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCOR   PHY6885F1067

PETRON CORPORATION

(PCOR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-06
3.070 PHP    0.00%
03:04aPETRON : Material Information/Transactions
PU
07/05PETRON : Material Information/Transactions
PU
07/04Petron Corporation Announces Expiration of Carlos Jericho L. Petilla as Independent Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petron : Material Information/Transactions

07/08/2022 | 03:04am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jul 8, 20222. SEC Identification Number 311713. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-168-8014. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter PETRON CORPORATION 5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office San Miguel Head Office Complex, 40 San Miguel Avenue, Mandaluyong City Postal Code15508. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (63 2) 8884-92009. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
COMMON (PCOR) 9,375,104,497
PREFERRED SERIES 3A (PRF3A) 13,403,000
PREFERRED SERIES 3B (PRF3B) 6,597,000
PCOR SERIES B BONDS DUE 2023 (IN MIL PESO) 7,000
PCOR SERIES C BONDS DUE 2024 (IN MIL PESO) 13,200
PCOR SERIES D BONDS DUE 2025 (IN MIL PESO) 6,800
PCOR SERIES E BONDS DUE 2025 (IN MIL PESO) 9,000
PCOR SERIES F BONDS DUE 2027 (IN MIL PESO) 9,000
TOTAL DEBT AS OF MARCH 31 2022 (IN MIL PESO-CONSO) 214.43
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Petron CorporationPCOR PSE Disclosure Form 4-30 - Material Information/Transactions References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Sections 4.1 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Disbursement from the balance of the net proceeds of the offering of the Series E and Series F fixed rate bonds

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Disbursement from the balance of the net proceeds of the offering of the Series E and Series F fixed rate bonds

Other Relevant Information

Please see attached current report on SEC Form 17-C.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Jhoanna Jasmine Javier-Elacio
Designation OIC General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Petron Corporation published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 07:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
