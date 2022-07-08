Petron : Material Information/Transactions

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jul 8, 2022
2. SEC Identification Number 31171
3. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-168-801
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter PETRON CORPORATION
5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines
6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office San Miguel Head Office Complex, 40 San Miguel Avenue, Mandaluyong City Postal Code1550
8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (63 2) 8884-9200
9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
|
Title of Each Class
|
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
|
COMMON (PCOR)
|
9,375,104,497
|
PREFERRED SERIES 3A (PRF3A)
|
13,403,000
|
PREFERRED SERIES 3B (PRF3B)
|
6,597,000
|
PCOR SERIES B BONDS DUE 2023 (IN MIL PESO)
|
7,000
|
PCOR SERIES C BONDS DUE 2024 (IN MIL PESO)
|
13,200
|
PCOR SERIES D BONDS DUE 2025 (IN MIL PESO)
|
6,800
|
PCOR SERIES E BONDS DUE 2025 (IN MIL PESO)
|
9,000
|
PCOR SERIES F BONDS DUE 2027 (IN MIL PESO)
|
9,000
|
TOTAL DEBT AS OF MARCH 31 2022 (IN MIL PESO-CONSO)
|
214.43
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9
Petron CorporationPCOR
PSE Disclosure Form 4-30 - Material Information/Transactions References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Sections 4.1 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
|
Subject of the Disclosure
|
Disbursement from the balance of the net proceeds of the offering of the Series E and Series F fixed rate bonds
|
Background/Description of the Disclosure
|
Disbursement from the balance of the net proceeds of the offering of the Series E and Series F fixed rate bonds
|
Other Relevant Information
|
Please see attached current report on SEC Form 17-C.
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Jhoanna Jasmine Javier-Elacio
|
Designation
|
OIC General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Compliance Officer
