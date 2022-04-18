Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Petron Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCOR   PHY6885F1067

PETRON CORPORATION

(PCOR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  04-17
3.300 PHP   -0.30%
11:44aPETRON : Sec17-a2021
PU
04:34aPetron Sees No Oil Supply Shortage Amid Russia-Ukraine War
MT
04/17PETRON : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petron : SEC17-A2021

04/18/2022 | 11:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CO V E R S H E E T

3

1

1

7

1

S. E. C. Registration Number

P

E

T

R

O

N

C

O

R

P

O

R

A

T

I

O

N

(Company's Full Name)

S

M

C

H

E

A

D

O

F

F

I

C

E

C

O

M

P

L

E

X

4

0

S

A

N

M

I

G

U

E

L

A

V

E.

M

A

N

D

A

L

U

Y

O

N

G

C

I

T

Y

( Business Adress: No. Street City / Town / Province )

ATTY. JHOANNA JASMINE M. JAVIER-ELACIO

8884-9200

Contact Person

Company Telephone Number

1

2

3

1

Month Day

Fiscal Year

Certificates of Permit to Offer Securities for Sale dated 1994, 1995, 1996, 2010, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2019

Dept. Requiring this Doc.

Total No. of Stockholders

FORM TYPE

To be accomplished by SEC Personnel concerned

0

5

1

7

Month Day

Annual Meeting

(for 2022)

Secondary License Type, if Applicable

N/AAmended Articles Number/Section

Total Amount of Debt Outstanding: P211,841 Million (as of December 31, 2021-CONSO)

Domestic

Foreign

Fiscal Numer

LCUDocument I. D.

S T A M P SRemarks = pls. use black ink for scanning purposesCashier

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SEC FORM 17-A

ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 17 OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE AND

THE REVISED CORPORATION CODE OF THE PHILIPPINES

  • 1. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

  • 2. SEC Identification Number

    31171

    3. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-168-801

  • 4. PETRON CORPORATION ("Petron" or the "Company") Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter

  • 5. Philippines

    Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation

    6.

    (SEC Use Only)Industry Classification Code:

  • 7. SMC Head Office Complex, #40 San Miguel Avenue, Mandaluyong City Address of principal office

  • 8. (0632) 8.886-3888; 8.884-9200

    Issuer's telephone number, including area code

  • 9. None

    Former name or former address, if changed since last report

    1550 Postal Code

  • 10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSANumber of Shares of Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding

(as of December 31, 2021)

Title of Each Class

Number of Shares Outstanding

Common Stock

9,375,104,497 shares

Series 3A Preferred Shares

13,403,000 shares

Series 3B Preferred Shares

6,597,000 shares

Total Liabilities

P 211,841 million

Series B Bonds due 2023

Series C Bonds due 2024

Series D Bonds due 2025

Series E Bonds due 2025

Series F Bonds due 2027

  • P 7.0 billion

  • P 13.2 billion

  • P 6.8 billion

  • P 9.0 billion

  • P 9.0 billion

11. Are any or all of these securities listed on any Philippine stock exchange?

Yes [X]No [ ]If yes, state the name of such stock exchange and the classes of securities listed therein:Philippine Stock Exchange

Common Shares

Series 3A Preferred Shares Series 3B Preferred SharesPhilippine Dealing & Exchange Corp.

Series B Bonds due 2023

Series C Bonds due 2024

Series D Bonds due 2025

Series E Bonds due 2025

Series F Bonds due 2027

  • 12. Check whether the registrant:

    • (a) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 17 of the SRC and SRC Rule 17 thereunder or Section 11 of the RSA and RSA Rule 11(a)-1 thereunder, and Sections 26 and 141 of the Corporation Code of the Philippines (the "Corporation Code") during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports);

      Yes [X] No [ ]

      The SEC Form 17-Q for the first quarter of 2022 will be filed by the Company by May 12, 2022.

    • (b) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

    Yes [X] No [ ]

  • 13. The aggregate market value of the voting stock held by non-affiliates of the Company (i.e., other than San Miguel Corporation, SEA Refinery Corporation, Petron Corporation Employees' Retirement Plan and the directors and officers of Petron Corporation from Vice President and up as of December 31, 2021 totaling 2,514,322,488 common shares was P7,970,402,286.96 based on the price of P3.17 per share as of December 20, 2021, the last trading day of 2021. Petron had a public ownership of 26.72% as of December 31, 2021. The aggregate market value of the voting stock held by non-affiliates of the Company as of March 31, 2022 totaling 2,514,320,488 common shares was P8,297,257,610.40 based on the price of P3.30 per share as of March 31, 2022, the last trading day of March 2022. Petron had a public ownership of 26.72% as of March 31, 2022. Attached as Annexes A and B are the public ownership reports of the Company as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022.

DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE

N o ne

PART I - BUSINESS AND GENERAL INFORMATION

(A) Description of Business

(1) Business Development

(i) The Company

Petron was incorporated in the Philippines on December 22, 1966 as "Esso Philippines Inc." Petron was renamed "Petrophil Corporation" in 1974 when the Philippine National Oil Company ("PNOC") acquired it. In 1985, Petrophil and Bataan Refinery Corporation (formerly, the "Standard Vacuum Refining Corporation") were merged with Petrophil Corporation as the surviving corporation. The Company changed its corporate name to "Petron Corporation" in 1988. On September 13, 2013, the SEC approved the amendment of the Company's Articles by extending the corporate term of the Company for another 50 years from and after December 22, 2016. However, as a general rule under the Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines ("Revised Corporation Code"), which took effect on February 23, 2019, corporations with certificates of incorporation prior to the effectivity of the Revised Corporation Code, and which continue to exist, shall have perpetual existence. By operation of law, therefore, the Company shall now have perpetual existence.

As of March 22, 2022 (the record date for the 2022 annual stockholders' meeting), the three (3) principal common shareholders of the Company holding at least 5% of its common stock were SEA Refinery Corporation ("SEA Refinery") (50.10%), PCD Nominee Corporation - Filipino (19.78%) and San Miguel Corporation ("SMC") (18.16%). SEA Refinery is wholly-owned by SMC. SMC thus holds an aggregate 68.26% ownership of the common shares of the Company.

The registered office address of Petron is at the SMC Head Office Complex, 40 San Miguel Avenue, Mandaluyong City.

(ii) Subsidiaries

The direct subsidiaries of the Company as of December 31, 2021 are listed below:

  • New Ventures Realty Corporation ("NVRC") is a realty firm established on August 24, 1995. NVRC is authorized to acquire and develop land but it does not engage in the subdivision business. Land suitable for use as service station sites, bulk plants or sales offices are purchased by NVRC, which are then leased to Petron for use in the latter's operation. NVRC's wholly owned subsidiary, Las Lucas Development Corporation, which was acquired in 2003, was later renamed "Las Lucas Construction and Development Corporation" upon approval by the SEC in September 2009 ("LLCDC"). In 2012, NVRC acquired 100% of Parkville Estates and Development Corporation and 60% of Mariveles Landco Corporation. In 2013, NVRC further acquired 100% of South Luzon Prime Holdings Incorporated, MRGVeloso Holdings, Inc. (which was merged into LLCDC effective June 1, 2018) and Abreco Realty Corp.

  • Overseas Ventures Insurance Corporation Ltd. ("Ovincor") was incorporated on November 16, 1995 under the laws of Bermuda for the purpose of expediting the reinsurance of Petron's insurable interests as covered by Petrogen. Reinsurance includes the insurance cover for the refinery of Petron in Bataan (the "Petron Bataan Refinery"), the bulk plants and service station properties, petroleum and cargo insurance and performance bonds for Petron contractors and haulers as well.

  • Petron Freeport Corporation ("PFC"; formerly, "Petron Treats Subic, Inc.") was incorporated on November 6, 2003. The company is registered with the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority ("SBMA") as a Subic Bay Freeport ("SBF") enterprise. PFC is engaged in the business of importing, transporting, trading and retailing petroleum products and related products. As a registered SBF enterprise, PFC is entitled to tax-free and duty-free importation of raw materials and capital equipment for use solely within SBF. PFC has two (2) divisions - retail and manufacturing. The retail division handles the service station operations (i.e., forecourt, quick-service restaurant, and locators). The manufacturing division is engaged in refining, distilling and manufacturing any and all kinds of petroleum products, oil, gas and other vehicle substances. Direct operations of the retail facilities and the manufacturing plant of PFC allows Petron to deal in the business of purchasing, marketing, distributing and trading petroleum, oil, gas, and related products.

  • Petron Marketing Corporation ("PMC") was incorporated on January 27, 2004 with the same business purpose as PFC but operated outside the SBF. PMC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petron. PMC turned over to Petron the operation of service stations that PMC held and the operation of Treats stores, effective August 1, 2016 and November 30, 2016, respectively. PMC also terminated its franchises to the fastfood stores.

  • Petron Singapore Trading Pte. Ltd. ("PSTPL") was established in 2010 as Petron's trading subsidiary in Singapore. The subsidiary aims to optimize crude procurement and participate in Singapore's Global Trader Program, which allows the Company access to a wider selection of crude alternatives, resulting in further optimization of Petron's crude selection.

  • Petron Global Limited ("Petron Global") is a holding company incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands acquired by the Company on February 24, 2012.

  • Petron Finance (Labuan) Limited ("Petron Finance") is a holding company incorporated under the laws of Labuan, Malaysia acquired by the Company on March 2, 2012.

  • Petrochemical Asia (HK) Limited ("PAHL") is a holding company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong over which the Company obtained control in January 2013 and 100% ownership in July 2016.

  • Petron Oil & Gas Mauritius Ltd. ("POGM") is a holding company incorporated under the laws of Mauritius acquired by the Company on February 8, 2012.

    Petron Oil & Gas International Sdn. Bhd. ("POGI") is a subsidiary of POGM incorporated under the laws of Malaysia, which, on March 30, 2012, acquired 65% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Esso Malaysia Berhad ("EMB"), a publicly-listed company in Malaysia, and 100% of the issued and outstanding share capital of ExxonMobil Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. and ExxonMobil Borneo Sdn. Bhd. POGI subsequently acquired an additional 8.4% of the voting shares of EMB in May 2012 pursuant to a mandatory takeover offer. On April 23, 2012, the Companies Commission of Malaysia ("CCM") issued a certificate for the change of name of ExxonMobil Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. to "Petron Fuel International Sdn. Bhd." ("PFISB") and of ExxonMobil Borneo Sdn Bhd. to "Petron Oil (M) Sdn. Bhd." ("POMSB"). Thereafter, on July 10, 2012, the CCM issued a certificate for the change of name of EMB to "Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd." ("PMRMB").

Disclaimer

Petron Corporation published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 15:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PETRON CORPORATION
11:44aPETRON : Sec17-a2021
PU
04:34aPetron Sees No Oil Supply Shortage Amid Russia-Ukraine War
MT
04/17PETRON : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
04/13PETRON : supports construction of Limay Pedestrian Bridge
PU
04/11Petron Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/31Petron Corporation Announces Retirement of Company Officers
CI
03/24PETRON : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
03/11PETRON : remains on steady path to recovery; closes 2021 with P6.14 billion net income
PU
03/11PETRON : TESDA, Petron provide automotive servicing training to empower more Filipinos
PU
03/08PETRON : Material Information/Transactions
PU
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 30 938 M 593 M 593 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 2 665
Free-Float 26,4%
Chart PETRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Petron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ramon S. Ang President, CEO & Executive Director
Emmanuel E. Eraña Chief Finance Officer & Senior Vice President
Jhoanna Jasmine M. Javier-Elacio Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Artemio Villaseñor Panganiban Independent Director
Margarito Bustalino Teves Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRON CORPORATION4.10%595
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.7.52%15 645
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION16.38%8 516
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.17.98%8 149
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA9.07%8 092
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-12.85%4 560