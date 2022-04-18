Petron : SEC17-A2021

( Business Adress: No. Street City / Town / Province )
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
SEC FORM 17-A
ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 17 OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE AND
THE REVISED CORPORATION CODE OF THE PHILIPPINES
1. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)
2. SEC Identification Number
31171
3. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-168-801
4. PETRON CORPORATION ("Petron" or the "Company")Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter
5. Philippines
Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation
6.
(SEC Use Only)Industry Classification Code:
7. SMC Head Office Complex, #40 San Miguel Avenue, Mandaluyong City Address of principal office
8. (0632) 8.886-3888; 8.884-9200
Issuer's telephone number, including area code
9. None
Former name or former address, if changed since last report
1550 Postal Code
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSANumber of Shares of Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
(as of December 31, 2021)
Title of Each Class
Number of Shares Outstanding
Common Stock
9,375,104,497 shares
Series 3A Preferred Shares
13,403,000 shares
Series 3B Preferred Shares
6,597,000 shares
Total Liabilities
P211,841million
Series B Bonds due 2023
Series C Bonds due 2024
Series D Bonds due 2025
Series E Bonds due 2025
Series F Bonds due 2027
P7.0 billion
P13.2 billion
P6.8 billion
P9.0 billion
P9.0 billion
11. Are any or all of these securities listed on any Philippine stock exchange?
Yes [X]No [ ]If yes, state the name of such stock exchange and the classes of securities listed therein:Philippine Stock Exchange
Common Shares
Series 3A Preferred Shares Series 3B Preferred SharesPhilippine Dealing & Exchange Corp.
Series B Bonds due 2023
Series C Bonds due 2024
Series D Bonds due 2025
Series E Bonds due 2025
Series F Bonds due 2027
12. Check whether the registrant:
(a) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 17 of the SRC and SRC Rule 17 thereunder or Section 11 of the RSA and RSA Rule 11(a)-1 thereunder, and Sections 26 and 141 of the Corporation Code of the Philippines(the "Corporation Code") during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports);
Yes [X] No [ ]
The SEC Form 17-Q for the first quarter of 2022 will be filed by the Company by May 12, 2022.
(b) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.
Yes [X] No [ ]
13. The aggregate market value of the voting stock held by non-affiliates of the Company(i.e.,other than San Miguel Corporation, SEA Refinery Corporation, Petron Corporation Employees' RetirementPlan and the directors and officers of Petron Corporation from Vice President and up as of December 31, 2021 totaling 2,514,322,488 common shares wasP7,970,402,286.96 based on the price ofP3.17 per share as of December 20, 2021, the last trading day of 2021. Petron had a public ownership of 26.72% as of December 31, 2021. The aggregate market value of the voting stock held by non-affiliates of the Company as of March 31, 2022 totaling 2,514,320,488 common shares wasP8,297,257,610.40 based on the price ofP3.30 per share as of March 31, 2022, the last trading day of March 2022. Petron had a public ownership of 26.72% as of March 31, 2022. Attached as Annexes A and B are the public ownership reports of the Company as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022.
DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE
N o ne
PART I-BUSINESS AND GENERAL INFORMATION
(A) Description of Business
(1) Business Development
(i) The Company
Petron was incorporated in the Philippines on December 22,1966 as "Esso Philippines Inc." Petron was renamed "Petrophil Corporation" in 1974 when the Philippine National Oil Company("PNOC") acquired it. In 1985, Petrophil and Bataan Refinery Corporation(formerly, the "Standard Vacuum RefiningCorporation") were merged with Petrophil Corporation as the surviving corporation. The Company changed its corporate name to "Petron Corporation" in 1988. On September 13, 2013, the SEC approved the amendment of theCompany's Articlesby extending the corporate term of the Company for another 50 years from and after December 22, 2016. However, as a general rule under the Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines ("Revised Corporation Code"), which took effect on February 23, 2019, corporations with certificates of incorporation prior to the effectivity of the Revised Corporation Code, and which continue to exist, shall have perpetual existence. By operation of law, therefore, the Company shall now have perpetual existence.
As of March 22, 2022 (the record date for the 2022 annual stockholders'meeting), the three (3) principal common shareholders of the Company holding at least 5% of its common stock were SEA Refinery Corporation ("SEA Refinery") (50.10%), PCD Nominee Corporation - Filipino (19.78%) and San Miguel Corporation ("SMC") (18.16%).SEA Refinery is wholly-owned by SMC. SMC thus holds an aggregate 68.26% ownership of the common shares of the Company.
The registered office address of Petron is at the SMC Head Office Complex, 40 San Miguel Avenue, Mandaluyong City.
(ii) Subsidiaries
The direct subsidiaries of the Company as of December 31, 2021 are listed below:
•New Ventures Realty Corporation("NVRC") is arealty firm established on August 24, 1995. NVRC is authorized to acquire and develop land but it does not engage in the subdivision business. Land suitable for use as service station sites, bulk plants or sales offices are purchased by NVRC, which are then leased to Petron for use in the latter's operation. NVRC'swholly owned subsidiary, Las Lucas Development Corporation, which was acquired in 2003, waslater renamed "Las Lucas Construction and Development Corporation" uponapproval by the SEC in September 2009("LLCDC"). In 2012, NVRC acquired 100% of Parkville Estates and Development Corporation and 60% of Mariveles Landco Corporation. In 2013, NVRC further acquired 100% of South Luzon Prime Holdings Incorporated, MRGVeloso Holdings, Inc. (which was merged into LLCDC effective June 1, 2018) and Abreco Realty Corp.
•Overseas Ventures Insurance Corporation Ltd.("Ovincor") was incorporated on November 16, 1995 under the laws of Bermuda for the purpose of expediting the reinsuranceof Petron'sinsurable interests as covered by Petrogen. Reinsurance includes the insurance cover for the refinery of Petron in Bataan (the "Petron Bataan Refinery"), the bulk plants and service station properties, petroleum and cargo insurance and performance bonds for Petron contractors and haulers as well.
•Petron Freeport Corporation("PFC"; formerly, "Petron Treats Subic, Inc.") was incorporatedon November 6, 2003. The company is registered with the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority("SBMA") as a Subic Bay Freeport ("SBF") enterprise. PFC is engaged in the business of importing, transporting, trading and retailing petroleum products and related products. As a registered SBF enterprise, PFC is entitled to tax-free and duty-free importation of raw materials and capital equipment for use solely within SBF. PFC has two (2) divisions - retail and manufacturing. The retail division handles the service station operations (i.e.,forecourt, quick-service restaurant, and locators). The manufacturing division is engaged in refining, distilling and manufacturing any and all kinds of petroleum products, oil, gas and other vehicle substances. Direct operations of the retail facilities and the manufacturing plant of PFC allows Petron to deal in the business of purchasing, marketing, distributing and trading petroleum, oil, gas, and related products.
•Petron Marketing Corporation("PMC") was incorporated on January 27, 2004 withthe same business purpose as PFC but operated outside the SBF. PMC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petron. PMC turned over to Petron the operation of service stations that PMC held and the operation of Treats stores, effective August 1, 2016 and November 30, 2016, respectively. PMC also terminated its franchises to the fastfood stores.
•Petron Singapore Trading Pte. Ltd.("PSTPL") was established in 2010 as Petron's trading subsidiary in Singapore. The subsidiary aims to optimize crude procurement and participate inSingapore'sGlobal Trader Program, which allows the Company access to a wider selection of crude alternatives, resulting in further optimization of Petron's crudeselection.
•Petron Global Limited("Petron Global") is aholding company incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands acquired by the Company on February 24, 2012.
•Petron Finance (Labuan) Limited("Petron Finance") is a holding company incorporated under the laws of Labuan, Malaysia acquired by the Company on March 2, 2012.
•Petrochemical Asia (HK) Limited("PAHL")is a holding company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong over which the Company obtained control in January 2013 and 100% ownership in July 2016.
•Petron Oil & Gas Mauritius Ltd.("POGM") is a holding company incorporated under the laws of Mauritius acquired by the Company on February 8, 2012.
Petron Oil & Gas International Sdn. Bhd.("POGI") is a subsidiaryof POGM incorporated under the laws of Malaysia, which, on March 30, 2012, acquired 65% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Esso Malaysia Berhad("EMB"), a publicly-listed company in Malaysia, and 100% of the issued and outstanding share capital of ExxonMobil Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. and ExxonMobil Borneo Sdn. Bhd. POGI subsequently acquired an additional 8.4% of the voting shares of EMB in May 2012 pursuant to a mandatory takeover offer. On April 23, 2012, the Companies Commission of Malaysia ("CCM") issued acertificate for the change of name of ExxonMobil Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.to "Petron Fuel International Sdn. Bhd." ("PFISB") and ofExxonMobil Borneo Sdn Bhd.to "Petron Oil (M) Sdn.Bhd." ("POMSB"). Thereafter, on July 10, 2012,the CCM issued a certificate for the change of name of EMBto "Petron Malaysia Refining & MarketingBhd." ("PMRMB").
