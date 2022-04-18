Petron : SEC17-A2021

CO V E R S H E E T

3 1 1 7 1 S. E. C. Registration Number

P E T R O N

C O R P O R A T I O N

(Company's Full Name)

S M C H E A D O F F I C E C O M P L E X 4 0 S A N

M I G U E L A V E. M A N D A L U Y O N G C I T Y ( Business Adress: No. Street City / Town / Province )

ATTY. JHOANNA JASMINE M. JAVIER-ELACIO

8884-9200

Contact Person

Company Telephone Number

1 2

3 1

Month Day

Fiscal Year

Certificates of Permit to Offer Securities for Sale dated 1994, 1995, 1996, 2010, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2019

Dept. Requiring this Doc.

Total No. of Stockholders

FORM TYPE

To be accomplished by SEC Personnel concerned

0 5

1 7

Month Day

Annual Meeting

(for 2022)

Secondary License Type, if Applicable

N/AAmended Articles Number/Section

Total Amount of Debt Outstanding: P211,841 Million (as of December 31, 2021-CONSO)

Domestic

Foreign

Fiscal Numer

LCUDocument I. D.

S T A M P SRemarks = pls. use black ink for scanning purposesCashier

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SEC FORM 17-A

ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 17 OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE AND

THE REVISED CORPORATION CODE OF THE PHILIPPINES

1. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

2. SEC Identification Number 31171 3. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-168-801

4. PETRON CORPORATION ("Petron" or the "Company") Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter

5. Philippines Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation 6. (SEC Use Only)Industry Classification Code:

7. SMC Head Office Complex, #40 San Miguel Avenue, Mandaluyong City Address of principal office

8. (0632) 8.886-3888; 8.884-9200 Issuer's telephone number, including area code

9. None Former name or former address, if changed since last report 1550 Postal Code

10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSANumber of Shares of Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding

(as of December 31, 2021)

Title of Each Class Number of Shares Outstanding Common Stock 9,375,104,497 shares Series 3A Preferred Shares 13,403,000 shares Series 3B Preferred Shares 6,597,000 shares Total Liabilities P 211,841 million Series B Bonds due 2023 Series C Bonds due 2024 Series D Bonds due 2025 Series E Bonds due 2025 Series F Bonds due 2027

P 7.0 billion

P 13.2 billion

P 6.8 billion

P 9.0 billion

P 9.0 billion

11. Are any or all of these securities listed on any Philippine stock exchange?

Yes [X]No [ ]If yes, state the name of such stock exchange and the classes of securities listed therein:Philippine Stock Exchange

Common Shares

Series 3A Preferred Shares Series 3B Preferred SharesPhilippine Dealing & Exchange Corp.

Series B Bonds due 2023

Series C Bonds due 2024

Series D Bonds due 2025

Series E Bonds due 2025

Series F Bonds due 2027

12. Check whether the registrant: (a) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 17 of the SRC and SRC Rule 17 thereunder or Section 11 of the RSA and RSA Rule 11(a)-1 thereunder, and Sections 26 and 141 of the Corporation Code of the Philippines (the "Corporation Code") during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports); Yes [X] No [ ] The SEC Form 17-Q for the first quarter of 2022 will be filed by the Company by May 12, 2022. (b) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes [X] No [ ]

13. The aggregate market value of the voting stock held by non-affiliates of the Company (i.e., other than San Miguel Corporation, SEA Refinery Corporation, Petron Corporation Employees' Retirement Plan and the directors and officers of Petron Corporation from Vice President and up as of December 31, 2021 totaling 2,514,322,488 common shares was P7,970,402,286.96 based on the price of P3.17 per share as of December 20, 2021, the last trading day of 2021. Petron had a public ownership of 26.72% as of December 31, 2021. The aggregate market value of the voting stock held by non-affiliates of the Company as of March 31, 2022 totaling 2,514,320,488 common shares was P8,297,257,610.40 based on the price of P3.30 per share as of March 31, 2022, the last trading day of March 2022. Petron had a public ownership of 26.72% as of March 31, 2022. Attached as Annexes A and B are the public ownership reports of the Company as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022.

DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE

N o ne

PART I - BUSINESS AND GENERAL INFORMATION

(A) Description of Business

(1) Business Development

(i) The Company

Petron was incorporated in the Philippines on December 22, 1966 as "Esso Philippines Inc." Petron was renamed "Petrophil Corporation" in 1974 when the Philippine National Oil Company ("PNOC") acquired it. In 1985, Petrophil and Bataan Refinery Corporation (formerly, the "Standard Vacuum Refining Corporation") were merged with Petrophil Corporation as the surviving corporation. The Company changed its corporate name to "Petron Corporation" in 1988. On September 13, 2013, the SEC approved the amendment of the Company's Articles by extending the corporate term of the Company for another 50 years from and after December 22, 2016. However, as a general rule under the Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines ("Revised Corporation Code"), which took effect on February 23, 2019, corporations with certificates of incorporation prior to the effectivity of the Revised Corporation Code, and which continue to exist, shall have perpetual existence. By operation of law, therefore, the Company shall now have perpetual existence.

As of March 22, 2022 (the record date for the 2022 annual stockholders' meeting), the three (3) principal common shareholders of the Company holding at least 5% of its common stock were SEA Refinery Corporation ("SEA Refinery") (50.10%), PCD Nominee Corporation - Filipino (19.78%) and San Miguel Corporation ("SMC") (18.16%). SEA Refinery is wholly-owned by SMC. SMC thus holds an aggregate 68.26% ownership of the common shares of the Company.

The registered office address of Petron is at the SMC Head Office Complex, 40 San Miguel Avenue, Mandaluyong City.

(ii) Subsidiaries

The direct subsidiaries of the Company as of December 31, 2021 are listed below:

• New Ventures Realty Corporation ("NVRC") is a realty firm established on August 24, 1995. NVRC is authorized to acquire and develop land but it does not engage in the subdivision business. Land suitable for use as service station sites, bulk plants or sales offices are purchased by NVRC, which are then leased to Petron for use in the latter's operation. NVRC's wholly owned subsidiary, Las Lucas Development Corporation, which was acquired in 2003, was later renamed "Las Lucas Construction and Development Corporation" upon approval by the SEC in September 2009 ("LLCDC"). In 2012, NVRC acquired 100% of Parkville Estates and Development Corporation and 60% of Mariveles Landco Corporation. In 2013, NVRC further acquired 100% of South Luzon Prime Holdings Incorporated, MRGVeloso Holdings, Inc. (which was merged into LLCDC effective June 1, 2018) and Abreco Realty Corp.

• Overseas Ventures Insurance Corporation Ltd. ("Ovincor") was incorporated on November 16, 1995 under the laws of Bermuda for the purpose of expediting the reinsurance of Petron's insurable interests as covered by Petrogen. Reinsurance includes the insurance cover for the refinery of Petron in Bataan (the "Petron Bataan Refinery"), the bulk plants and service station properties, petroleum and cargo insurance and performance bonds for Petron contractors and haulers as well.