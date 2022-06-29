Petron : TESDA, Petron inaugurate Car Care Center training facility in Taguig

[Link]

The TESDA-Petron Car Care Center (CCC) inside the TESDA Compound in Taguig was inaugurated on June 29, officially opening its doors to qualified individuals looking to expand their expertise in automotive servicing.

TESDA Secretary Isidro S. Lapeña and Petron General Manager Lubin B. Nepomuceno led the inauguration ceremonies together with other Petron and TESDA officials.

In support of nation-building, Petron has partnered with TESDA to create livelihood opportunities for Filipinos and address our country's need for more skilled personnel. The new facility, which was completed in just a span of three months, comes complete with a whole car repair set-up patterned after the Petron Car Care Center (CCC), the company's automotive care brand. The training center is expected to produce around 100 graduates per year.

"We want this to be a venue where our countrymen will come out more capable, experienced, and empowered to lead better lives. We want them to have not only the proper skills but also the confidence to support their families and chase after bigger dreams. With this project, we hope to impart not only the Petron brand of excellence but also our commitment to fueling hope and success," said Nepomuceno.

To prepare the trainees for possible employment opportunities, the company has been working with TESDA to develop training modules suited for Petron's specific needs. Petron's world-class automotive oils will also be used exclusively at the TESDA-Petron CCC for better quality assurance.

"TESDA, in cooperation with Petron will be offering a Preventive Maintenance Servicing Program. The training design will not be confined to the skills and regulations reflected in the various NC levels but would offer a more comprehensive curriculum that is industry-driven. The target is to accept trainees as early as August 2022 and to produce 25 graduates for the year. In the future, the facility is expected to produce 100 graduates annually," shared Sec. Lapeña.

This partnership complements Petron Foundation's Automotive Care Education program or Petron ACE. Fueled by the same mission to build up the skills and productivity of Filipinos, members of Petron's fenceline communities receive training through the program to become TESDA-certified mechanics and later work at Petron CCCs or Lube Bays.

With about 50 branches nationwide, the Petron Car Care Center and its scaled-down version, Car Care Center Express offers affordable yet casa-quality preventive maintenance services by well-trained mechanics.