    PCOR

PETRON CORPORATION

(PCOR)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-03
3.460 PHP   +1.17%
12:11aPetron : activates Lakbay Alalay for 38th year
PU
03/30Petron Seeks Acquisition Opportunities Within and Outside the Philippines
CI
03/30Transcript : Petron Corporation - Special Call
CI
Petron : activates Lakbay Alalay for 38th year

04/05/2023 | 12:11am EDT
Industry leader PETRON CORPORATION is once again activating the country's longest running roadside assistance program for the Holy Week holidays, with Lakbay Alalay pit stops at strategic locations on the major toll roads.

Petron employee-volunteers will be on hand to offer free vehicle inspections as well as medical assistance at the following Petron service stations:

  • On Thursday, April 6, from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM, at PEC1 NLEX Northbound (Marilao, Bulacan) and PEC 3 SLEX Southbound (San Pedro, Laguna)
  • On Monday, April 10, from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM, at PEC2 NLEX Southbound (Bocaue, Bulacan) and Km 79 Star Tollway

To ensure that vehicles are roadworthy and properly maintained, motorists can avail of the free safety checks, particularly on the essential BLOWBAG items consisting of Brakes, Lights, Oil, Water, Batteries, Air and Gas.

In case travelers start to feel the physical effects of long hours on the road, free medical assistance is available to ensure the wellbeing of everyone.

Motorists may also avail of a personalized Petron Value Card for only PHP100, which is pre-loaded with 100 Petron Peso Points that can be used to pay for fuel and other Petron products, and even for cellphone load redemption. With the card, every purchase of Petron fuels, lubricants, or Gasul LPG at participating Petron service stations earn Petron Peso Points.

Now that summer travel holidays are finally back in full swing, market leader Petron Corporation can help you get your car ready for those eagerly anticipated road trips. While people invest a lot of time and energy planning their itinerary and arranging hotel bookings, they often forget that reaching their destination and coming home safely is even more important. A visit to your nearest Petron Car Care Center or Petron service station can help make your holiday travels more fun and worry-free.

Petron recommends an oil change if you are planning to go on a long-distance road trip. The engine is the heart of your vehicle, and the right engine oil ensures its efficient operation by reducing engine stress and maintaining engine cleanliness. Petron's range of world-class engine oils are the best match for its superior fuels with Tri-Action Advantage. For gasoline engines, Petron Ultron is highly recommended to complement Petron Blaze 100, Petron XCS, and Petron Xtra Advance gasolines. For diesel engines, the best match for Petron Diesel Max and Petron Turbo Diesel fuels are Petron Rev-X diesel engine oils. Because motorcycle engines operate at higher speeds and higher power output, Petron has specially formulated its Petron Sprint 4T motorcycle oils for greater thermal and oxidation stability.

So whether you are driving a sedan, an SUV, a family van, or taking your motorcycle on your summer road trip, a visit to your favorite Petron service station should be an essential part of your pre-trip preparation.

Make sure your holiday travels are fun-filled, safe, and hassle-free. Make a visit to your nearest Petron service station a part of your summer holiday preparations. And, in case you encounter any untoward incidents on the road, the Petron Lakbay Alalay team will be there to provide emergency assistance for your car and your passengers.

Disclaimer

Petron Corporation published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 04:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
