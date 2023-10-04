Petron Corporation extends its winning streak at the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS) Golden Arrow Awards as the country's largest oil company won two Golden Arrows for Good Governance from the Institute of Corporate Directors last September 28.

Petron won alongside other top-performing publicly listed companies in the country that have demonstrated compliance with the Philippine Code of Corporate Governance and globally recommended corporate governance practices. Scores were tallied based on publicly available disclosures on a company's website covering shareholder rights facilitation, transparency, and accountability in disclosing material information, and board performance, among others.