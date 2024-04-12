The Limay Fish Sanctuary in Barangay Wawa is set to undergo rehabilitation, thanks to the partnership of the local government of Limay, Bataan, the Municipal Fisheries Aquatic Resources Management Council (MFARMC), and leading oil company Petron Corporation.

The parties formalized their agreement in a MOA signing on March 26 led by Limay Mayor Nelson David who was joined by MFARMC Chairperson Edgardo E. Gomez and Petron AVP for Corporate Affairs and Petron Foundation Executive Director Mia S. Delos Reyes.

Through the MFARMC, a program was developed by the Limay LGU to restore the existing 7.5-hectare fish sanctuary in Barangay Wawa. By installing floating markers and artificial coral reefs, the program aims to secure the area and protect vital fish habitats, therefore ensuring food security in this part of the province.

As a long-time partner in caring for the locals and maintaining a healthy ecosystem in the municipality of Limay and its neighboring communities, Petron will provide funding and take part in the monitoring and implementation of the program which is set for completion this 2025.