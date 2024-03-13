For Internal Use - For Internal Distribution Only

Mazuin Ismail:

Thank you, Ahmad, maybe -- Mazuin here. Maybe I take the your second question first on the MOU that's signed between PCG and Sarawak PetChem. This is on a joint feasibility study for ammonia plant and urea. And the thing is when we look at the market moving forward, the demand for cleaner and greener products are going to be there. So, one of the stated strategy for PCG is actually for us to increase more sustainable products moving forward.

Now when we look at that and the market will be there, what are some of the opportunities that we have to pursue that. This will bring in better margin because that will be in demand. This will bring in stability because it will also be preferred products moving forward. And more importantly, it will become also competitive. So, it can bring value, it can bring stability and also future proofing products for PCG. And that's why we enter a joint feasibility study side with Sarawak PetChem to look at how we can do the best moving forward. So, we look at how do we design this better, how to -- actually we utilize the power and what kind of power do we use and will there be opportunities for example, for us to use CCS also in this opportunity. So, we're pursuing that together with Sarawak PetChem.

Ahmad Maghfur Usman:

Just -- sorry, just to follow up on that. Is there already a technology vendor that will -- I mean that you are looking into as a candidate for this? Or it still is pretty much still in exploring stage at the moment?

Mazuin Ismail:

Exploring stage, Ahmad. We haven't pinned down.

Ahmad Maghfur Usman:

Okay. Because the thing is this -- I know there's been a lot of investments announced in this area. But then some actually even decided to call it off given the massive capital outlay, I think

and then also some call off the IPO as well, yes. So, what are your thoughts on that? Do you think it will be -- I know it's still in feasibility study, but do you think that it will happen in the first place given the volatility in the prices, so how do you manage to counter that?

Mazuin Ismail:

Yes. I'm very optimistic on this opportunity Ahmad. That's why having a partner that brings advantages to the table is very important. As you know, we are very experienced in that industry, but also Sarawak PetChem together with some other partners that bring in renewable energy sources and partners that have carbon capture sequestration capability is actually very important to make that happen. So, no one party can do it alone. That's why we have to explore this and choose the right partner, the right energy, as you said, spot on that to make it happen. But I think we are in good space in good spirit to start this. Is it full proof 100%? No, that's why we take joint feasibility study at this stage.

Mohd Azli Ishak:

Since we are in the subject of Sarawak, so maybe I can answer your question number three. So, as you rightly pointed out that PCG will offtake 100% of the volume coming up from Sarawak PetChem Methanol Plant. Currently, we anticipate that the volume will be already in the middle of the year. And we have lineup -- our commercial team has lined up various customers for that particular volume that's come in.

Unfortunately, I cannot reveal to you Ahmad, what is our marketing fee because it's very commercially sensitive arrangement between us and Sarawak PetChem. So, I hope, Ahmad, you can appreciate the confidentiality nature of this particular transaction, but it further bolsters our presence of being a reliable and big methanol player, not just within the region, but also globally.