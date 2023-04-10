Integrated Report - 40 Years of Growth: Moving Forward Together

Over the last 40 years, PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (PDB) has been at the forefront of the retail oil and gas industry, providing high-quality hydrocarbon offerings and unparalled customer and brand experiences.

We believe in putting customers at the epicentre of everything we do at PDB. Our promise of making

their everyday lives simpler and better has driven us to innovate and develop differentiated offerings

that provide greater convenience to our customers. In the Petroleum age of digital revolution, we recognise the

Coke Methanol

importance of data and technology, and have embraced digitalisation across our business operations.

2012 ~ 2017

2012 - Hamilton, Launched Formula PETRONAS at Wangsa Launched and Home range 2015 Launched 5 First to Primax 97 Launched Southeast Overview of PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad Your Every Day

Who

We Are and

Gasoline, Kerosene, Our commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices continues to inform to various industries and m rket LNG aviation, mining and quarrying, our business strategy in our pursuit to shape pathways that protect the future for our business, manufacturing What stakeholders and the communities we operate in. By doing so, we do not only contribute to a better and services. environment, but also foster greater trust among our stakeholders. We also offer a suite of cleaner energy solutions through Liquefied SmartPay Natural Gas bunkering solutions to meet marine customers' em rging We Do We are proud to have agile and passionate talents who share our commitment to excellence, as

needs, as well as Virtual Pipeline System to deliver LNG onweroadseekto offto- remain ahead of the curve in delivering meaningful and progressive solutions to our grid customers in Peninsular Malaysia. Additionally, with four proven

customers, and to create a more sustainable tomorrow for all. flights, we have demonstrated our capabilities and infrastructure

readiness in supplying sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) domestically to support the aviation industry's sustainability agenda.