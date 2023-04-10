Integrated Report - 40 Years of Growth: Moving Forward Together
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD
Over the last 40 years, PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (PDB) has been at the forefront of the retail oil and gas industry, providinghigh-qualityhydrocarbon offerings and unparalled customer and brand experiences.
We believe in putting customers at the epicentre of everything we do at PDB. Our promise of making
their everyday lives simpler and better has driven us to innovate and develop differentiated offerings
that provide greater convenience to our customers. In thePetroleumage of digital revolution, we recognise the
CokeMethanol
importance of data and technology, and have embraced digitalisation across our business operations.
2012 ~ 2017
2012
-
Hamilton,
Launched
Formula
PETRONAS
at Wangsa
Launched
and
Home
range
2015
Launched
5
First to
Primax 97
Launched
Southeast
Overview of PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad
Your
Every
Day
Who
We Are and
Gasoline,
Kerosene,
Our commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices continues to inform
to various
industries and m rket
LNG
aviation, mining and quarrying,
our business strategy in our pursuit to shape pathways that protect the future for our business,
manufacturing
What
stakeholders and the communities we operate in. By doing so, we do not only contribute to a better
and services.
environment, but also foster greater trust among our stakeholders.
We also offer a suite of cleaner energy solutions through Liquefied
SmartPay
Natural Gas bunkering solutions to meet marine customers' em rging
We Do
We are proud to have agile and passionate talents who share our commitment to excellence, as
needs, as well as Virtual Pipeline System to deliver LNG onweroadseekto offto- remain ahead of the curve in delivering meaningful and progressive solutions to our grid customers in Peninsular Malaysia. Additionally, with four proven
customers, and to create a more sustainable tomorrow for all. flights, we have demonstrated our capabilities and infrastructure
readiness in supplying sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) domestically to support the aviation industry's sustainability agenda.
2018 ~ 2021
Our Shared Values
2018
PETRONAS was named Brand of the Year by Putra Brand Awards
Launched Setel®, an innovative mobile application that enhances customers' experience at PETRONAS stations
2021
PDB was awarded2019 Company of the Year at
The Edge Billion Ringgit LoyaltyLaunched PETRONAS Primax 95 with Pro-Drive
Club and Corporate Awards
Loyal to Corporation
Setel® fully operationalised in Klang Valley
Introduced PETRONAS'
white label brand, Mesra
Introduced Mesra Redemption portal for easy
Bites
and instant redemption
Integrity
Honest and Upright
Established PETRONAS AutoExpert service centre, offering high-quality car maintenance services
Launched the latest range of PETRONAS flagship motorcycle engine oil, PETRONAS Sprinta with UltraFlexTM technology
Introduced ROVR, the first mobile refuelling service in the country
Launched Segar@Mesra, in collaboration with the Ministry of
Converted all diesel at PETRONAS stations to Euro 5
Launched Segar@Mesra in Sarawak
Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (MDTCA) and the
Professionalism
Strive for Excellence
Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI)
Ente ed into a M morandum of Understanding (MoU)
Collaborated with Malaysia Airlines Berhad to pioneer
with Mercedes-Benz Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. and EV
Malaysia's maiden flight using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)
Celebrated 40th Anniversary of PETRONAS first station at
Connection Sdn. Bhd. to deploy Direct Current (DC)
Taman Tun Dr. Ismail
Fast EV charger at PETRONAS stations by the first half
Expanded PETRONAS AutoExpert beyond Klang
Valley
of 2022
Statement of
Cohesiveness
And
Simpler
United, Trust and Respect for Each Other
PETRONAS Cultural Beliefs
Purpose
A progressive energy
and solutions partner
enriching lives for a
Customer Focused
Innovate Now
Be Enterprising
sustainable future
I deliver solutions from
I challenge norms
I seek opportunities and
the customer lens
and push boundaries
make them happen
Brand
Positioning
Speak Up
Courage To Act
Passionate about
I express my
I take action to
Progress
views openly
progress with pace
Our
Promise
Making Your Everyday
Life Simpler and Better
Our LPG Business is the market leader in Malaysia, offering LPG to the Household, Commercial and Industrial segments. Our products are designed to meet safety standards and supplied through the nation's largest LPG supply and distribution network. This comprises eight terminals and bottling facilities as well as more than 300 LPG Channel Members consisting of premier dealers, dealers bulk dealers.
As Malaysia's No. 1 Cooking Gas in the Household segment, we strive to remain ahead of providing greater convenience to our customers, by expanding the availability LPG selected PETRONAS stations and mini markets nationwide.
For the Commercial and Industrial segments, we are passionate about creating
through our fully integrated LPG product offerings as well as
technical solutions
.
Household
•
•
Futher details of PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad can be found on www.mymesra.com.my
industry
1981 ~ 2011
1981
1982
1985
1987
1993
PDB operated
Incorporated on
Introduced the first
PETRONAS
Converted to a
its first
5 August as
PETRONAS lubricant,
Dagangan Sdn. Bhd.
public company
PETRONAS
PETRONAS
PETRONAS LUBRAM,
launched its first
on 21 August
service station
Dagangan Sdn. Bhd.
in the market
unleaded fuel,
at Taman Tun
PRIMAS
Dr. Ismail
1994
2000
Listed on the
Launched a new unleaded
Kuala Lumpur
petrol, PETRONAS Primax
Stock Exchange
Introduced PDB's website
Launched
www.mesra.com.my to
PRIMAS PX2
establish online presence
2001
2002
2004
2006
2009
2010
2011
PDB offered
Official launch
Introduced
Launched a new
Introduced
Introduced
Launched
Kad Mesra, Real
of Mesralink
PETRONAS
fuel, PETRONAS
PETRONAS Urania,
PETRONAS
PETRONAS
Rewards Loyalty
Primax Baru
Primax 3
PETRONAS Primax
Primax 97
Primax 95 Xtra
Programme to
95 and PETRONAS
its customers
Dynamic Diesel
Making
Retail-Fuel
Our Retail-Fuel Business offers winning fuel products, as well as innovative digital solutions, through over 1,000 PETRONAS stations. We continue to deliver unparalleled customer experience by widening our network and enhancing safety and operational excellence at our stations.
Guided by our enduring commitment to sustainability, we are doubling down our efforts to support PETRONAS' Sustainability Agenda by expanding our EV fast-charging facilities and solar panels at our stations, implementing rainwater harvesting and launching the Pot-A-Plant campaign in conjunction with World Earth Day.
Looking ahead, we will continue to innovate our offerings that best serve our customers' needs and accelerate our progress towards a sustainable future.
Fuel
PETRONAS Primax 97 with Pro-Race
PETRONAS Primax 95 with Pro-Drive
PETRONAS Dynamic Diesel Euro 5 with Pro-Drive (B7)
PETRONAS Dynamic Diesel Euro 5 with Pro-Drive (B10)
PETRONAS Dynamic Diesel Euro 5 with Pro-Drive (B20)
Card Business
PETRONAS SmartPay
Co-brandedCards - CIMB and Maybank PETRONAS
PETRONAS Gift Cards
Loyalty Programme
• PETRONAS Mesra Loyalty Programme
2012 ~ 2017
2012
Launched the first-of-its-kind
2013
Rolled out PDB's Corporate Social
twin stations namely, PETRONAS
Responsibility programme, 'Water For Life'
Launched the 1001st
Station Solaris Serdang and
Launched the first fully
PETRONAS station
PETRONAS Station Solaris Putra
branded automobile
Unveiled the improved PETRONAS
at Wangsa Maju
workshop, PETRONAS
SmartPay Chip Card
Launched Gas PETRONAS
Regional expansion to the
LubeXperts
Philippines, Thailand and
Launched the first LPG Flexspeed facility
Home Delivery
Vietnam
in Melaka
2014
Appointed Lewis Hamilton,
driver of the Mercedes-
Introduced PETRONAS
AMG PETRONAS Formula
Syntium 7000 Lubricant
OneTM Team as the
Launched PETRONAS
Technical Performance
Consultant for PETRONAS
Primax 95 with Advanced
Primax range of fuels and
Energy Formula
PETRONAS Syntium range
of lubricants
2015
Launched PETRONAS Syntium oCoolTechTM
First to launch Euro 4M compliant PETRONAS Primax 97 with Advanced Energy Formula
Launched the first-of-its-kind LPLFRD in Southeast Asia at LIMA '15
2016
PDB became the first
non-Japanese lubricant
Relaunched PETRONAS
company certified by
Urania with ViscGuard™
HONDA as their supplier
Launched PETRONAS
Launched the first
Syntium SE, a high quality
Unmanned Terminal at
engine oil blended
Lumut, Prai, Melaka and
exclusively for PROTON
Kertih Fuel Terminals
2017
Introduced breakfast
Launched PETRONAS
solutions, Mornings@Mesra
Dynamic Diesel Euro 5
with Pro-Drive
Commenced selling
Introduced ChargEV
products and merchandise
through e-commerce
facilities at selected
platform
PETRONAS stations
Your Ever yday
Commercial
Our Commercial Business offers Diesel, Jet A-1, Fuel Oil, Bitumen, Gasoline, Kerosene, Petroleum Coke and Sulphur, among others, to various industries and market segments including agriculture, aviation, mining and quarrying, bunker, construction, manufacturing and services.
We also offer a suite of cleaner energy solutions through Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) bunkering solutions to meet marine customers' emerging needs, as well as Virtual Pipeline System (VPS) to deliver LNG on road to off-grid customers in Peninsular Malaysia. Additionally, we have demonstrated our capabilities and infrastructure readiness to supply SAF domestically in support of the aviation industry's sustainability agenda.
