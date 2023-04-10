Advanced search
    PETDAG   MYL5681OO001

PETRONAS DAGANGAN

(PETDAG)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-04-06
21.80 MYR   +0.46%
04:56aIntegrated Report - 40 Years Of Growth : Moving Forward Together
PU
04/04Petronas Dagangan : 41st AGM – Administrative Guide
PU
04/04Petronas Dagangan : 41st AGM – Proxy Form
PU
Integrated Report - 40 Years of Growth: Moving Forward Together

04/10/2023 | 04:56am EDT
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD

Over the last 40 years, PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (PDB) has been at the forefront of the retail oil and gas industry, providing high-qualityhydrocarbon offerings and unparalled customer and brand experiences.
We believe in putting customers at the epicentre of everything we do at PDB. Our promise of making
their everyday lives simpler and better has driven us to innovate and develop differentiated offerings
that provide greater convenience to our customers. In thePetroleumage of digital revolution, we recognise the
CokeMethanol
importance of data and technology, and have embraced digitalisation across our business operations.

2012 ~ 2017

2012

-

Hamilton,

Launched

Formula

PETRONAS

at Wangsa

Launched

and

Home

range

2015

Launched

5

First to

Primax 97

Launched

Southeast

Overview of PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad

Your

Every

Day

Who

We Are and

Gasoline,

Kerosene,

Our commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices continues to inform

to various

industries and m rket

LNG

aviation, mining and quarrying,

our business strategy in our pursuit to shape pathways that protect the future for our business,

manufacturing

What

stakeholders and the communities we operate in. By doing so, we do not only contribute to a better

and services.

environment, but also foster greater trust among our stakeholders.

We also offer a suite of cleaner energy solutions through Liquefied

SmartPay

Natural Gas bunkering solutions to meet marine customers' em rging

We Do

We are proud to have agile and passionate talents who share our commitment to excellence, as

needs, as well as Virtual Pipeline System to deliver LNG onweroadseekto offto- remain ahead of the curve in delivering meaningful and progressive solutions to our grid customers in Peninsular Malaysia. Additionally, with four proven

customers, and to create a more sustainable tomorrow for all. flights, we have demonstrated our capabilities and infrastructure

readiness in supplying sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) domestically to support the aviation industry's sustainability agenda.

2018 ~ 2021

Our Shared Values

2018

PETRONAS was named Brand of the Year by Putra Brand Awards

Launched Setel®, an innovative mobile application that enhances customers' experience at PETRONAS stations

2021

PDB was awarded2019 Company of the Year at

The Edge Billion Ringgit LoyaltyLaunched PETRONAS Primax 95 with Pro-Drive

Club and Corporate Awards

Loyal to Corporation

Setel® fully operationalised in Klang Valley

Introduced PETRONAS'

white label brand, Mesra

Introduced Mesra Redemption portal for easy

Bites

and instant redemption

Integrity

Honest and Upright

Established PETRONAS AutoExpert service centre, offering high-quality car maintenance services

Launched the latest range of PETRONAS flagship motorcycle engine oil, PETRONAS Sprinta with UltraFlexTM technology

Introduced ROVR, the first mobile refuelling service in the country

Launched Segar@Mesra, in collaboration with the Ministry of

Converted all diesel at PETRONAS stations to Euro 5

Launched Segar@Mesra in Sarawak

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (MDTCA) and the

Professionalism

Strive for Excellence

Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI)

Ente ed into a M morandum of Understanding (MoU)

Collaborated with Malaysia Airlines Berhad to pioneer

with Mercedes-Benz Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. and EV

Malaysia's maiden flight using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)

Celebrated 40th Anniversary of PETRONAS first station at

Connection Sdn. Bhd. to deploy Direct Current (DC)

Taman Tun Dr. Ismail

Fast EV charger at PETRONAS stations by the first half

Expanded PETRONAS AutoExpert beyond Klang

Valley

of 2022

Statement of

Cohesiveness

And

Simpler

United, Trust and Respect for Each Other

PETRONAS Cultural Beliefs

Purpose

A progressive energy

and solutions partner

enriching lives for a

Customer Focused

Innovate Now

Be Enterprising

sustainable future

I deliver solutions from

I challenge norms

I seek opportunities and

the customer lens

and push boundaries

make them happen

Brand

Positioning

Speak Up

Courage To Act

Passionate about

I express my

I take action to

Progress

views openly

progress with pace

Our

Promise

Making Your Everyday

Life Simpler and Better

Our LPG Business is the market leader in Malaysia, offering LPG to the Household, Commercial and Industrial segments. Our products are designed to meet safety standards and supplied through the nation's largest LPG supply and distribution network. This comprises eight terminals and bottling facilities as well as more than 300 LPG Channel Members consisting of premier dealers, dealers bulk dealers.

As Malaysia's No. 1 Cooking Gas in the Household segment, we strive to remain ahead of providing greater convenience to our customers, by expanding the availability LPG selected PETRONAS stations and mini markets nationwide.

For the Commercial and Industrial segments, we are passionate about creating

through our fully integrated LPG product offerings as well as

technical solutions

.

Household

Futher details of PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad can be found on www.mymesra.com.my

industry

1981 ~ 2011

1981

1982

1985

1987

1993

PDB operated

Incorporated on

Introduced the first

PETRONAS

Converted to a

its first

5 August as

PETRONAS lubricant,

Dagangan Sdn. Bhd.

public company

PETRONAS

PETRONAS

PETRONAS LUBRAM,

launched its first

on 21 August

service station

Dagangan Sdn. Bhd.

in the market

unleaded fuel,

at Taman Tun

PRIMAS

Dr. Ismail

1994

2000

Listed on the

Launched a new unleaded

Kuala Lumpur

petrol, PETRONAS Primax

Stock Exchange

Introduced PDB's website

Launched

www.mesra.com.my to

PRIMAS PX2

establish online presence

2001

2002

2004

2006

2009

2010

2011

PDB offered

Official launch

Introduced

Launched a new

Introduced

Introduced

Launched

Kad Mesra, Real

of Mesralink

PETRONAS

fuel, PETRONAS

PETRONAS Urania,

PETRONAS

PETRONAS

Rewards Loyalty

Primax Baru

Primax 3

PETRONAS Primax

Primax 97

Primax 95 Xtra

Programme to

95 and PETRONAS

its customers

Dynamic Diesel

Making

Retail-Fuel

Our Retail-Fuel Business offers winning fuel products, as well as innovative digital solutions, through over 1,000 PETRONAS stations. We continue to deliver unparalleled customer experience by widening our network and enhancing safety and operational excellence at our stations.

Guided by our enduring commitment to sustainability, we are doubling down our efforts to support PETRONAS' Sustainability Agenda by expanding our EV fast-charging facilities and solar panels at our stations, implementing rainwater harvesting and launching the Pot-A-Plant campaign in conjunction with World Earth Day.

Looking ahead, we will continue to innovate our offerings that best serve our customers' needs and accelerate our progress towards a sustainable future.

Fuel

  • PETRONAS Primax 97 with Pro-Race
  • PETRONAS Primax 95 with Pro-Drive
  • PETRONAS Dynamic Diesel Euro 5 with Pro-Drive (B7)
  • PETRONAS Dynamic Diesel Euro 5 with Pro-Drive (B10)
  • PETRONAS Dynamic Diesel Euro 5 with Pro-Drive (B20)

Card Business

  • PETRONAS SmartPay
  • Co-brandedCards - CIMB and Maybank PETRONAS
  • PETRONAS Gift Cards

Loyalty Programme

• PETRONAS Mesra Loyalty Programme

2012 ~ 2017

2012

Launched the first-of-its-kind

2013

Rolled out PDB's Corporate Social

twin stations namely, PETRONAS

Responsibility programme, 'Water For Life'

Launched the 1001st

Station Solaris Serdang and

Launched the first fully

PETRONAS station

PETRONAS Station Solaris Putra

branded automobile

Unveiled the improved PETRONAS

at Wangsa Maju

workshop, PETRONAS

SmartPay Chip Card

Launched Gas PETRONAS

Regional expansion to the

LubeXperts

Philippines, Thailand and

Launched the first LPG Flexspeed facility

Home Delivery

Vietnam

in Melaka

2014

Appointed Lewis Hamilton,

driver of the Mercedes-

Introduced PETRONAS

AMG PETRONAS Formula

Syntium 7000 Lubricant

OneTM Team as the

Launched PETRONAS

Technical Performance

Consultant for PETRONAS

Primax 95 with Advanced

Primax range of fuels and

Energy Formula

PETRONAS Syntium range

of lubricants

2015

Launched PETRONAS Syntium oCoolTechTM

First to launch Euro 4M compliant PETRONAS Primax 97 with Advanced Energy Formula

Launched the first-of-its-kind LPLFRD in Southeast Asia at LIMA '15

2016

PDB became the first

non-Japanese lubricant

Relaunched PETRONAS

company certified by

Urania with ViscGuard™

HONDA as their supplier

Launched PETRONAS

Launched the first

Syntium SE, a high quality

Unmanned Terminal at

engine oil blended

Lumut, Prai, Melaka and

exclusively for PROTON

Kertih Fuel Terminals

2017

Introduced breakfast

Launched PETRONAS

solutions, Mornings@Mesra

Dynamic Diesel Euro 5

with Pro-Drive

Commenced selling

Introduced ChargEV

products and merchandise

through e-commerce

facilities at selected

platform

PETRONAS stations

Your Ever yday

Commercial

Our Commercial Business offers Diesel, Jet A-1, Fuel Oil, Bitumen, Gasoline, Kerosene, Petroleum Coke and Sulphur, among others, to various industries and market segments including agriculture, aviation, mining and quarrying, bunker, construction, manufacturing and services.

We also offer a suite of cleaner energy solutions through Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) bunkering solutions to meet marine customers' emerging needs, as well as Virtual Pipeline System (VPS) to deliver LNG on road to off-grid customers in Peninsular Malaysia. Additionally, we have demonstrated our capabilities and infrastructure readiness to supply SAF domestically in support of the aviation industry's sustainability agenda.

Diesel

Petroleum

Methanol

Coke

Aviation

Sulphur

LNG

Fuels

Fuel Oil

Mogas

SmartPay

Bitumen

Kerosene

Solar

Disclaimer

Petronas Dagangan Bhd published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 08:55:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 35 761 M 8 123 M 8 123 M
Net income 2023 830 M 189 M 189 M
Net cash 2023 2 527 M 574 M 574 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,1x
Yield 2023 2,93%
Capitalization 21 657 M 4 919 M 4 919 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
EV / Sales 2024 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 1 416
Free-Float 13,4%
Chart PETRONAS DAGANGAN
Duration : Period :
PETRONAS Dagangan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRONAS DAGANGAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 21,80 MYR
Average target price 21,59 MYR
Spread / Average Target -0,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Azrul bin Osman Rani Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Farzlina Ahmad Murad Chief Financial Officer
Anuar bin Ahmad Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mohamad Imran M. Ashraf Head-Technical Services Division
Koh Tat Chong Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-5.22%4 919
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS-11.76%7 373
QATAR FUEL COMPANY Q.P.S.C. ("WOQOD")-5.18%4 752
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED16.85%3 280
RUBIS1.95%2 814
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.22.94%2 153
