PETRONAS Dagangan : Analyst Briefing Presentation Material (Q2 FY2020)
08/28/2020 | 03:28am EDT
Q1 FY2020
6,553.9
Q2 FY2019
7,606.2
Q2 FY2020
>100% >100%
1.2
Q1 FY2020
(18.4)
Q2 FY2019
237.6
35% 64%
Q2 FY2020
120.1
Q1 FY2020
88.9
Q2 FY2019
332.0
Item
Average Selling Price (RM)
Earning/Loss Per Share (sen)
(RM mil)
Profit/ (Loss)
Before Tax
(RM mil)
EBITDA
(RM mil)
>100%
YTD 2020
(17.3)
74%
YTD 2020
208.9
YTD 2019
799.9
16% 47%
Q2 FY2020
401.7
476.0
Q1 FY2020
756.7
Q2 FY2019
21%
23%
Q2 FY2020
475.4
604.9
Q1 FY2020
Q2 FY2019
620.6
Q2 FY2020
32%
24%
75.4
Q1 FY2020
110.1
99.2
Q2 FY2019
YTD 2020
46%
Gross Profit
877.7
(RM mil)
YTD 2019
1,612.8
11%
OPEX
YTD 2020
1,080.3
(RM mil)
YTD 2019
1,207.6
13%
Other Income
YTD 2020
185.5
(RM mil)
YTD 2019
212.2
Volume
(Mil litres)
55% 19%
Revenue
(RM mil)
49% 49%
Gross Profit
(RM mil)
59% >100%
Profit/ (Loss) Before Tax
(RM mil)
>100% >100%
Disclaimer
Petronas Dagangan Bhd published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 07:27:04 UTC
All news about PETRONAS DAGANGAN
Sales 2020
21 359 M
5 118 M
5 118 M
Net income 2020
316 M
75,6 M
75,6 M
Net cash 2020
3 233 M
775 M
775 M
P/E ratio 2020
63,6x
Yield 2020
1,47%
Capitalization
20 445 M
4 896 M
4 899 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,81x
EV / Sales 2021
0,66x
Nbr of Employees
1 294
Free-Float
15,0%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends PETRONAS DAGANGAN
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Average target price
18,66 MYR
Last Close Price
20,58 MYR
Spread / Highest target
3,06%
Spread / Average Target
-9,35%
Spread / Lowest Target
-24,2%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.