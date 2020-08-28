Log in
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 08/27
20.58 MYR   -0.68%
03:28aPETRONAS DAGANGAN : Press Release (Q2 FY2020)
PU
03:28aPETRONAS DAGANGAN : Quarterly Financial Report (Q2 FY2020)
PU
03:28aPETRONAS DAGANGAN : Analyst Briefing Presentation Material (Q2 FY2020)
PU
PETRONAS Dagangan : Analyst Briefing Presentation Material (Q2 FY2020)

08/28/2020

Internal

Internal

$66

$42

$13

Internal

Internal

Q2 FY2020 2,931.8

55% 61%

Revenue

YTD 2020

35%

9,485.7

Q1 FY2020 6,553.9

Q2 FY2019 7,606.2

Q2 FY2020

>100% >100%

1.2

Q1 FY2020

(18.4)

Q2 FY2019

237.6

35% 64%

Q2 FY2020

120.1

Q1 FY2020 88.9

Q2 FY2019 332.0

Item

Average Selling Price (RM)

Earning/Loss Per Share (sen)

(RM mil)

Profit/ (Loss)

Before Tax

(RM mil)

EBITDA

(RM mil)

YTD 2019

14,692.1

>100%

YTD 2020 (17.3)

YTD 2019

620.6

74%

YTD 2020 208.9

YTD 2019 799.9

16% 47%

Q2 FY2020

401.7

476.0

Q1 FY2020

756.7

Q2 FY2019

21%

23%

Q2 FY2020

475.4

604.9

Q1 FY2020

Q2 FY2019

620.6

Q2 FY2020

32%

24%

75.4

Q1 FY2020

110.1

99.2

Q2 FY2019

YTD 2020

46%

Gross Profit

877.7

(RM mil)

YTD 2019

1,612.8

11%

OPEX

YTD 2020

1,080.3

(RM mil)

YTD 2019

1,207.6

13%

Other Income

YTD 2020

185.5

(RM mil)

YTD 2019

212.2

Volume

(Mil litres)

55% 19%

Revenue

(RM mil)

49% 49%

Gross Profit

(RM mil)

59% >100%

Profit/ (Loss) Before Tax

(RM mil)

>100% >100%

Internal

Internal

Internal

Internal

Internal

Internal

Disclaimer

Petronas Dagangan Bhd published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 07:27:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 21 359 M 5 118 M 5 118 M
Net income 2020 316 M 75,6 M 75,6 M
Net cash 2020 3 233 M 775 M 775 M
P/E ratio 2020 63,6x
Yield 2020 1,47%
Capitalization 20 445 M 4 896 M 4 899 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 294
Free-Float 15,0%
Chart PETRONAS DAGANGAN
Duration : Period :
PETRONAS Dagangan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRONAS DAGANGAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 18,66 MYR
Last Close Price 20,58 MYR
Spread / Highest target 3,06%
Spread / Average Target -9,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Encik Azrul bin Osman Rani Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Mohamad Arif bin Mahmood Chairman
Farzlina Ahmad Murad Chief Financial Officer
Mohd Imran M. Ashraf Head-Technical Services Division
Yussman Yusof Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-10.91%4 896
RUBIS-28.00%4 814
AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P.23.40%3 235
GIBSON ENERGY INC.-8.50%2 710
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-11.46%2 370
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.25.64%2 291
