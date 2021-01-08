Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  PETRONAS Dagangan    PETDAG   MYL5681OO001

PETRONAS DAGANGAN

(PETDAG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PETRONAS Dagangan : Berhad Introduces Segar@Mesra

01/08/2021 | 02:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Kuala Lumpur, 7 January 2021 - In collaboration with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (MDTCA) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI), PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (PDB) today launched Segar@Mesra - a farmer-to-consumer concept of locally farmed fresh produce; poultry, fish, vegetables and fruits sold at affordable prices.
The collaboration aims to assist local farmers' livelihoods by connecting them directly to consumers, whilst ensuring consumers have easy access to affordable fresh produce that are capped at RM10 price point currently.

Speaking at the launch, Minister of MDTCA YB Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said, 'This initiative is a strategic collaboration between the two ministries that regulate the products and basic needs of the people in the country and PDB which has direct access to the end consumer via Its network of petrol stations and Kedai Mesra throughout the country. Through this collaboration, I am confident that it will help to realise the Ministry's vision of accelerating main domestic sectors and protecting consumer's interest. Specifically, we hope to create a more efficient trade ecosystem for our local farmers and fishermen through shortening the supply chain which can help boost their livelihoods while providing competitive pricing to better support cost of living expenses of our communities - especially in this challenging time amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry is also implementing various initiatives to overcome Malaysians' cost of living. One of them includes the element of availability and access, ensuring that the supply of consumer goods is not affected, in addition to identifying new strategies to increase access to these goods for the people. There are 12 initiatives under the element of availability and one of them include working with petrol stations in the marketing of fresh produce. '

Disclaimer

Petronas Dagangan Bhd published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 07:43:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about PETRONAS DAGANGAN
02:44aPETRONAS DAGANGAN : Berhad Introduces Segar@Mesra
PU
01:42aPETRONAS DAGANGAN : Berhad Delivers Fuel Via Rovr To Aid Flood Rescue Operation ..
PU
2020PETRONAS DAGANGAN : Berhad Introduces Petronas Primax 97 With Pro-R
PU
2020PETRONAS DAGANGAN : Berhad Records RM288.3 Million In PBT For Q3 FY2020
PU
2020Petronas Dagangan's Third-Quarter Net Profit Slid 11% as Jet Fuel Sales Fell
DJ
2020PETRONAS DAGANGAN : PDB Expands Its F&B Solutions With Makan@Mesra
PU
2020PETRONAS DAGANGAN : PDB Becomes the First LNG Solution Provider for Off-Grid Cus..
PU
2020PETRONAS DAGANGAN : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - EMPL..
PU
2020PETRONAS DAGANGAN : Press Release (Q2 FY2020)
PU
2020PETRONAS DAGANGAN : Quarterly Financial Report (Q2 FY2020)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 19 618 M 4 852 M 4 852 M
Net income 2020 306 M 75,6 M 75,6 M
Net cash 2020 2 804 M 694 M 694 M
P/E ratio 2020 66,0x
Yield 2020 1,40%
Capitalization 21 161 M 5 241 M 5 233 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 416
Free-Float 14,9%
Chart PETRONAS DAGANGAN
Duration : Period :
PETRONAS Dagangan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRONAS DAGANGAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 19,43 MYR
Last Close Price 21,30 MYR
Spread / Highest target 0,94%
Spread / Average Target -8,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Encik Azrul bin Osman Rani Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Mohamad Arif bin Mahmood Chairman
Farzlina Ahmad Murad Chief Financial Officer
Mohd Imran M. Ashraf Head-Technical Services Division
Yussman Yusof Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-3.36%5 241
RUBIS7.06%5 181
GIBSON ENERGY INC.2.58%2 432
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-3.66%2 300
TOKAI HOLDINGS CORPORATION-0.68%1 291
Z ENERGY LIMITED-0.94%1 199
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ