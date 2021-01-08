PETRONAS Dagangan : Berhad Introduces Segar@Mesra

Kuala Lumpur, 7 January 2021 - In collaboration with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (MDTCA) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI), PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (PDB) today launched Segar@Mesra - a farmer-to-consumer concept of locally farmed fresh produce; poultry, fish, vegetables and fruits sold at affordable prices.

The collaboration aims to assist local farmers' livelihoods by connecting them directly to consumers, whilst ensuring consumers have easy access to affordable fresh produce that are capped at RM10 price point currently.



Speaking at the launch, Minister of MDTCA YB Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said, 'This initiative is a strategic collaboration between the two ministries that regulate the products and basic needs of the people in the country and PDB which has direct access to the end consumer via Its network of petrol stations and Kedai Mesra throughout the country. Through this collaboration, I am confident that it will help to realise the Ministry's vision of accelerating main domestic sectors and protecting consumer's interest. Specifically, we hope to create a more efficient trade ecosystem for our local farmers and fishermen through shortening the supply chain which can help boost their livelihoods while providing competitive pricing to better support cost of living expenses of our communities - especially in this challenging time amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry is also implementing various initiatives to overcome Malaysians' cost of living. One of them includes the element of availability and access, ensuring that the supply of consumer goods is not affected, in addition to identifying new strategies to increase access to these goods for the people. There are 12 initiatives under the element of availability and one of them include working with petrol stations in the marketing of fresh produce. '



