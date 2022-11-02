Advanced search
    PETDAG   MYL5681OO001

PETRONAS DAGANGAN

(PETDAG)
2022-11-01
22.20 MYR   +2.30%
11/02Petronas Dagangan : Berhad Launches Mesra Bonanza Lagi Onz Campaign
PU
10/08Petronas Dagangan : Berhad showcases its fuel and non-fuel offerings through “Money Can't Buy Experience” convoy
PU
09/17Petronas Dagangan : Penchala Link Station Back in Operation
PU
PETRONAS Dagangan : Berhad Launches Mesra Bonanza Lagi Onz Campaign

11/02/2022 | 11:25pm EDT
KUALA LUMPUR, 1 November 2022 - PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (PDB) launched its easiest and inclusive edition of its most awaited loyalty rewards campaign, the Mesra Bonanza Lagi Onz Campaign, in partnership with leading global payments technology company - Visa - offering prizes worth more than RM500,000 to 1,200 lucky winners.

The campaign will run for three months from 1 November 2022 until 31 January 2023 and will see one grand prize winner drive home the latest all-electric EQA by Mercedes-EQ, whilst two second prize winners will each win holiday vouchers worth RM15,000.

In addition, close to 400 monthly winners will be rewarded with other exciting prizes such as Honda motorbike, iPhone 14, fuel, Setel and shopping vouchers as well as Mesra points.

Speaking about the campaign, PDB General Manager of Retail Fuel Norazlan Subaha said, "PDB is focused on enhancing our customer experience and simplifying journeys across all touchpoints. We are constantly in search of the best ways to delight our loyal customers."

"Today, we are excited to unveil Mesra Bonanza Lagi Onz, a no-frills, inclusive loyalty rewards campaign which we are certain will excite our customers," added Norazlan.

To participate, customers only need to spend a minimum of RM40 on fuel at any PETRONAS stations or a RM10 retail transaction at Kedai Mesra in a single receipt to be in the running for the monthly prizes; or spend a cumulative of RM700 throughout the campaign period for a chance to win the grand prize. Customers who use their Setel app can gain 2X entries; whilst those who transact with Visa credit/debit cards or via CardTerus on the Setel app are entitled to gain 4X entries.

"We are pleased to partner with PETRONAS once again on the Mesra Bonanza Visa campaign. Our valued cardholders have the opportunity to walk away with a variety of prizes worth more than RM500,000 whenever they pay for their fuel and other purchases at PETRONAS using their Visa cards. We continue to work with our valued partners to create rewarding campaigns and benefits for our cardholders and drive increased digital payments usage in Malaysia," added Ng Kong Boon, Visa Country Manager for Malaysia.

For more information about the Mesra Bonanza Lagi Onz Campaign, visit this page.

Disclaimer

Petronas Dagangan Bhd published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 03:24:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
