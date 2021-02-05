PETRONAS Dagangan : Berhad Wins For Its 11th Consecutive Year At The Putra Brand Awards

KUALA LUMPUR, 5 February 2020 - PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (PDB) was awarded the Putra Brand Platinum Award for the Automotive Fuel, Lubricants and Accessories category at the Putra Brand Awards for the 11th consecutive year.



This consecutive win is a testimony to PDB's continuous improvement to its line of products, particularly its PETRONAS Primax fuels and PETRONAS Syntium lubricant, which have given customers the confidence and trust in the brand over the years.



Speaking about the achievement, PDB Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Azrul Osman Rani said: 'At PDB, customers are at the core of everything that we do and our mission is to deliver a seamless and frictionless experience for our customers. We are committed to pushing boundaries in delivering superior products and offerings that meet the current and future needs of our customers to ensure PETRONAS remains as the preferred brand. We are proud to be chosen as Malaysians' favourite brand once again and I would like to thank our customers for their continued support,' he added.



Having just introduced the new PETRONAS Primax 95 with Pro-Drive in 2019 to much success and recognition, the Company recently introduced the improved PETRONAS Primax 97 with Pro-Race in December 2020. Known as its best fuel, the new PETRONAS Primax 97 with Pro-Race has been engineered to meet the demands of present-day high technology engines, giving them a more powerful, responsive and efficient performance.



The performance of the new fuel was affirmed by customers through a series of blind tests where a majority of the participants agreed that the PETRONAS Primax 97 with Pro-Race performed better than the other premium fuels they currently use.



PETRONAS' Fluid Technology capabilities are also reflected in its range of lubricant products. Similar to its fuel products, the new formulation was also developed for PETRONAS Syntium and PETRONAS Sprinta to meet the changing needs of motorists and engine requirements.



PETRONAS Syntium lubricant with °CoolTech™ is formulated for modern driving conditions and developed with strong oil chains to defend against excessive engine-damaging heat, while optimising fuel efficiency and keeping engines cool. Its flagship motorcycle oil the PETRONAS Sprinta with UltraFlex™ was also enhanced to react instantaneously to changing road and riding conditions, protecting the bike's critical areas and providing exceptional engine performance and longer bike life.



The winning combination of PETRONAS Primax and PETRONAS Syntium has powered the MERCEDES-AMG PETRONAS Formula One™ Team to clinch the World Constructors' Championship title for the seventh time in 2020.



Azrul added: 'Over and above our fuel and lubricant products, we also continued to introduce new innovative offerings to enhance customers' experience through Setel and ROVR. We strive to deliver greater convenience by developing more intuitive features for the benefit of our customers.'



Setel users can now enjoy a safer and seamless refuelling experience at the pumps and pay using the Setel Wallet at Kedai Mesra nationwide with minimal physical touch points, especially during the MCO period. Deliver2Me allows Setel users to purchase selected items from participating Kedai Mesra outlets and have it delivered directly to them - all without leaving the comfort and safety of their own vehicle. The Setel Mesra Rewards redemption is now fully digital. Members can redeem their Mesra points for awesome rewards right from the Setel app or through the web at app.setel.my.



ROVR, the first mobile refueling service, has been serving commercial customers (B2B) since its pilot in October 2018 and has since delivered over 10 million liters of fuel. ROVR serves primarily B2B customers across multiple industries and has played a pivotal role in ensuring undisrupted fuel services to numerous fleets during this unprecedented pandemic, as well as the recent flood in Pahang.



In addition to these unique offerings that gave PDB an edge in the fuel retailing industry, PDB remains committed in its sustainability agenda of promoting the growth of local entrepreneurs. PDB has expanded its food and beverage offerings to include more ready-to-eat meals for its customers through the Makan@Mesra initiative, which offers an array of fresh and well-balanced premium food at affordable prices to address the increasing demand for food-to-go solutions and is part of PDB's non-fuel business growth strategy. PDB also recently launched Segar@Mesra, a farmer-to-consumer concept that offers locally farmed fresh produce; poultry, fish, vegetables and fruits at affordable prices. The initiative allows the surrounding communities a more convenient option to stock up on daily cooking needs.

Moreover, emphasis on local brands is given via its Love Local Campaign, aimed at stimulating domestic consumption by empowering buyers to choose local brands. The campaign features collaboration with over 70 local brands across various industries offering deals ranging from food and beverage, tourism, hotels, beauty and health to lifestyle experiences, including brands such as Tealive, Marrybrown, Royale Pharma, Kings Bakery, Berjaya Group, and Ri-Yaz Group of hotels.



