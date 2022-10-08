PETRONAS Dagangan : Berhad showcases its fuel and non-fuel offerings through “Money Can't Buy Experience” convoy

Kuala Lumpur, 6 October 2022 - PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (PDB) treated car enthusiasts to a comprehensive first-hand experience of its fuel and non-fuel offerings through a two-day "Money Can't Buy Experience" convoy to Melaka, which was held in partnership with Cycle & Carriage from 24 to 25 September 2022.

The selected participants and social media influencers were treated to an ultimate driving experience with high-end Mercedes-Benz cars, powered by PETRONAS Primax 97 with Pro-Race. The convoy which flagged off from Cycle & Carriage Mutiara Damansara, also featured the latest all-electric EQA 250 and EQS 450+ by Mercedes-EQ.

The participants were also able to experience first-hand, charging the electric cars with the all-new fast direct electric vehicle (EV) charger by Gentari using the Setel app, at the Pedas Linggi PETRONAS station en route to Kuala Lumpur. This seamless end-to-end charging experience is part of PDB's effort in accelerating the adoption of clean energy in the green mobility space.

PDB Chief Operating Officer, Khalil Jaffri Muri said, "At PDB, we are constantly innovating, developing and offering solutions to meet the present and future needs of our increasingly discerning customers. Beyond that, we also strive to take our relationship with them to the next level by adding value to their buying experience when they visit our stations."

"This convoy is a manifestation of our aspiration - to showcase our many offerings designed with the customers in mind, and to also celebrate and treat them to a rewarding experience for their loyalty," he added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of Cycle & Carriage, Thomas Tok said, "Being one of the largest dealers for Mercedes-Benz Malaysia, Cycle & Carriage is excited to be part of this journey with PETRONAS. Our network of 11 Mercedes-Benz Autohauses spanning the north to south of Peninsular Malaysia, including five Mercedes-Benz AG Certified Body & Paint centres, are well-equipped to provide the best customer experience for all your Mercedes-Benz needs from traditional combustion engines to the new electric vehicles."

The two-day convoy included a tour and farm-to-table dining experience at The Acre by Farm Fresh, a one-night stay at a five-star hotel in Melaka and a sunrise yoga session with certified Pilates instructor, Siu Lim. This event is testament to the shared pledge by PDB and Mercedes-Benz through Cycle & Carriage, to deliver unparalleled brand experience to their customers featuring their winning offerings.

