PETRONAS Dagangan : Celebrates 40 Years of Progress with The Launch of Innovative Offerings

Kuala Lumpur, 29 August 2022
- PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (PDB) is commemorating its 40th anniversary today with the launch of more innovative and customer-centric offerings that support its growing focus on sustainability, namely PETRONAS Shop, fast electric vehicle (EV) charger and Café Mesra.
PDB will also be hosting an open day dedicated to its employees and public, which will take visitors along PDB's journey with a nod to the past and a glimpse into the future as well as a state-of-the-art showcase of PDB's wide range of innovative solutions.
Speaking at the event, PDB Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer Azrul Osman Rani said, ""As a homegrown company, PDB has undergone tremendous transformation and growth - from our first PETRONAS station in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, we now have the largest network of stations in Malaysia with a brand recognised by Malaysians. In the past 40 years, we have built a strong foundation that has enabled us to progress exponentially and expand our reach."
"Moving forward, we are taking bold actions to further accelerate our growth through innovation and diversification of our business portfolio. Underpinned by the pursuit of making our customers' everyday lives simpler and better, growing our non-fuel business is a key part of our sustainability journey, which led to the launch of our offerings today," he added.
The highlight of the celebration is the introduction of PDB's new one-stop e-commerce platform - PETRONAS Shop - which is available on the Setel app and offers an expansive range of genuine PETRONAS-branded products such as PETRONAS lubricants as well as merchandise from PETRONAS Twin Towers Gift Shop and Petrosains. Customers can enjoy a seamless experience with the One-Click Checkout feature and earn Mesra points via the app. The platform is also available on Lazada and Shopee for added accessibility.
Visitors to the open day will also have a first-hand look of the actual fast EV charging facilities, that will soon be installed at PETRONAS stations, as PDB accelerates growth in the green mobility space. To further create a seamless end-to-end charging experience, Setel users can use the app to locate charging stations and activate chargers at 18 locations across Peninsular Malaysia. Going forward, Setel aims to continuously address EV drivers' pain points and increase charger availability through partnerships in line with its long-term plan to innovate for inclusive mobility and support global decarbonisation efforts.
As part of the celebration, Café Mesra, PDB's recently launched café venture will be offering special combo deals for its barista-quality handcrafted coffee and food items at its booth. Kedai Mesra will also be featured at the event, showcasing its range of own-label products from food to non-food items.
"This event is our way of thanking our partners, customers and the communities where we operate in, for their unwavering support and loyalty towards PDB. We look forward to celebrating our 40 years of progress with you and remain as your preferred partner for many years to come," Azrul concluded.
PDB's 40th anniversary celebration starts on 29 August 2022 for PETRONAS employees and will be open to public from 31 August 2022 to 2 September 2022 at Petrosains, Kuala Lumpur City Centre.
For more information on this event, visit www.mymesra.com.my
