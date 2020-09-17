Log in
PETRONAS DAGANGAN

PETRONAS DAGANGAN

(PETDAG)
PETRONAS Dagangan : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

09/17/2020 | 05:40am EDT

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)

JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD

Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director

Name DATUK LEE KIAN SENG
Descriptions(Class) Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of transaction

Nature of Interest

21/07/2020

7,000

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Ynh Tyng
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

22/07/2020

20,000

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Cheng Yee
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

22/07/2020

242,600

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Ynh Tyng
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred 
(1) Disposal of 7,000 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 21 July 2020 via open market; 
(2) Disposal of 242,600 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 22 July 2020 via open market; and
(3) Disposal of 20,000 ordinary shares by Lee Cheng Yee on 22 July 2020 via open market. 
Deemed interest pursuant to Sections 8 and 59(11) of the Companies Act, 2016.
Nature of interest 
Deemed Interest

Total no of securities after change

Direct (units) 15,367,300
Direct (%) 9.210
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 17,571,000
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 10.532
Date of notice 23/07/2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 23/07/2020

Announcement Info

Company Name JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD
Stock Name JIANKUN
Date Announced 23 Jul 2020
Category Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to Section 219 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS4-23072020-00005

Disclaimer

Petronas Dagangan Bhd published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 09:39:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 21 359 M 5 162 M 5 162 M
Net income 2020 316 M 76,3 M 76,3 M
Net cash 2020 2 816 M 680 M 680 M
P/E ratio 2020 63,6x
Yield 2020 1,47%
Capitalization 20 445 M 4 951 M 4 941 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 294
Free-Float 15,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 18,59 MYR
Last Close Price 20,58 MYR
Spread / Highest target 3,06%
Spread / Average Target -9,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Encik Azrul bin Osman Rani Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Mohamad Arif bin Mahmood Chairman
Farzlina Ahmad Murad Chief Financial Officer
Mohd Imran M. Ashraf Head-Technical Services Division
Yussman Yusof Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-10.91%4 951
RUBIS-28.91%4 773
AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P.23.40%3 235
GIBSON ENERGY INC.-10.00%2 658
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-15.89%2 285
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.17.53%2 187
