PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad has been made aware of an inaccurate announcement from unauthorised sources on messaging platforms regarding the discontinuation of exchanging 12kg Gas PETRONAS cylinders after 31 May 2024.

PETRONAS Dagangan remains committed to making our customers' lives simpler and better by providing a range of cooking gas options to meet the diverse needs of our customers across Malaysia. While we are actively encouraging the transition to 14kg Gas PETRONAS cylinder due to its greater value and convenience, customers can continue to exchange their 12kg Gas PETRONAS cylinders at locations where it is currently offered for the foreseeable future.

We apologise for the inconvenience that this may have caused and would like to ensure our customers that we are actively working to address the misinformation.

Meanwhile, we advise our valued customers to refer to our official channels or contact Mesralink at 1-300-88-8181 for information.