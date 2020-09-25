PETRONAS Dagangan : PDB Becomes the First LNG Solution Provider for Off-Grid Customers in Peninsular Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, 25 September 2020 - Following the launch of the Virtual Pipeline System (VPS) solution via the Regasification Terminal (RGT) in Pengerang, Johor, PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (PDB) now becomes the first LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) solution provider using road trucks for off-grid customers in Peninsular Malaysia.



Through the VPS solution, PDB now has the capability to deliver LNG using trucks fitted with cryogenic tanks, providing industries within Peninsular Malaysia that are not connected to the natural gas infrastructure with access to cleaner energy.



The innovative solution is part of PETRONAS' commitment to environmental sustainability in facilitating the growth of natural gas usage in Peninsular Malaysia. Natural gas is the cleanest form of fossil fuel, which has lesser emission of carbon dioxide, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, mercury and other particulates than coal.



Commenting on the milestone, Azrul Osman Rani, PDB's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer said, 'We are excited to be the first LNG solution provider for industries in Peninsular Malaysia. As businesses continue to prioritise the sustainability agenda, our capabilities of on-road delivery will definitely be an advantage for companies that are looking to switch to a cleaner and cost-effective energy option.'



'Earlier this month, we completed our first delivery of LNG to Continental Tyre Alor Setar Malaysia Sdn Bhd's manufacturing plant and we look forward to expand our customer base,' he added.



Backed by 37 years of experience in LNG and having ensured uninterrupted supply to 25 countries globally, PETRONAS, through PDB, is well-positioned to be an LNG solution partner to meet local industries' energy needs in Peninsular Malaysia. Beyond supplying and delivering natural gas, PDB has the capabilities and expertise to provide its customers with end-to-end support including design, construction and installation of the necessary infrastructures for customers using LNG as an alternative fuel. -.



Parties who are interested to find out more about PDB's VPS solution may contact Hamisunizam M Suhod, Head of Business Development, LNG Retailing at PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (hamisunizam@petronas.com / +603 - 2331 4932).



