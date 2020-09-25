Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  PETRONAS Dagangan    PETDAG   MYL5681OO001

PETRONAS DAGANGAN

(PETDAG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PETRONAS Dagangan : PDB Becomes the First LNG Solution Provider for Off-Grid Customers in Peninsular Malaysia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 10:45pm EDT
Kuala Lumpur, 25 September 2020 - Following the launch of the Virtual Pipeline System (VPS) solution via the Regasification Terminal (RGT) in Pengerang, Johor, PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (PDB) now becomes the first LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) solution provider using road trucks for off-grid customers in Peninsular Malaysia.

Through the VPS solution, PDB now has the capability to deliver LNG using trucks fitted with cryogenic tanks, providing industries within Peninsular Malaysia that are not connected to the natural gas infrastructure with access to cleaner energy.

The innovative solution is part of PETRONAS' commitment to environmental sustainability in facilitating the growth of natural gas usage in Peninsular Malaysia. Natural gas is the cleanest form of fossil fuel, which has lesser emission of carbon dioxide, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, mercury and other particulates than coal.

Commenting on the milestone, Azrul Osman Rani, PDB's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer said, 'We are excited to be the first LNG solution provider for industries in Peninsular Malaysia. As businesses continue to prioritise the sustainability agenda, our capabilities of on-road delivery will definitely be an advantage for companies that are looking to switch to a cleaner and cost-effective energy option.'

'Earlier this month, we completed our first delivery of LNG to Continental Tyre Alor Setar Malaysia Sdn Bhd's manufacturing plant and we look forward to expand our customer base,' he added.

Backed by 37 years of experience in LNG and having ensured uninterrupted supply to 25 countries globally, PETRONAS, through PDB, is well-positioned to be an LNG solution partner to meet local industries' energy needs in Peninsular Malaysia. Beyond supplying and delivering natural gas, PDB has the capabilities and expertise to provide its customers with end-to-end support including design, construction and installation of the necessary infrastructures for customers using LNG as an alternative fuel. -.

Parties who are interested to find out more about PDB's VPS solution may contact Hamisunizam M Suhod, Head of Business Development, LNG Retailing at PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (hamisunizam@petronas.com / +603 - 2331 4932).

Disclaimer

Petronas Dagangan Bhd published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2020 02:44:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PETRONAS DAGANGAN
09/25PETRONAS DAGANGAN : PDB Becomes the First LNG Solution Provider for Off-Grid Cus..
PU
09/17PETRONAS DAGANGAN : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - EMPL..
PU
08/28PETRONAS DAGANGAN : Press Release (Q2 FY2020)
PU
08/28PETRONAS DAGANGAN : Quarterly Financial Report (Q2 FY2020)
PU
08/28PETRONAS DAGANGAN : Analyst Briefing Presentation Material (Q2 FY2020)
PU
08/19PETRONAS DAGANGAN : half-yearly earnings release
05/29SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most rise as local economies set to ease curbs, Philippi..
RE
04/24SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most slide on lockdown extension in parts of region, wea..
RE
04/03Malaysia's Petronas cautious over dividend to government as energy prices tan..
RE
04/02Southeast Asia Stocks - Thailand rises on stimulus hopes; Malaysia up as infe..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21 359 M 5 123 M 5 123 M
Net income 2020 316 M 75,7 M 75,7 M
Net cash 2020 2 816 M 675 M 675 M
P/E ratio 2020 61,0x
Yield 2020 1,53%
Capitalization 19 631 M 4 702 M 4 709 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 416
Free-Float 15,0%
Chart PETRONAS DAGANGAN
Duration : Period :
PETRONAS Dagangan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRONAS DAGANGAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 18,59 MYR
Last Close Price 19,76 MYR
Spread / Highest target 7,34%
Spread / Average Target -5,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Encik Azrul bin Osman Rani Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Mohamad Arif bin Mahmood Chairman
Farzlina Ahmad Murad Chief Financial Officer
Mohd Imran M. Ashraf Head-Technical Services Division
Yussman Yusof Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-14.46%4 790
RUBIS-37.24%4 208
AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P.23.40%3 235
GIBSON ENERGY INC.-16.81%2 415
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-13.02%2 269
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.13.92%2 111
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group