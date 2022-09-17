PETRONAS Dagangan : Penchala Link Station Back in Operation

PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (PDB) would like to inform that PETRONAS Penchala Link station is now back in operation following an incident that took place on 16 September 2022 at approximately 11:50 pm.
No injury was reported and PDB confirms that the incident poses no threats to the surrounding communities and environment. The incident area has been cleared and cordoned off for repairs.
Investigations are currently on-going, and we are working closely with the local authorities.
PDB wishes to emphasise that it continues to place utmost priority on the safety of the communities, people and environment across our operations in line with the prescribed Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policy and standards.
Disclaimer
Petronas Dagangan Bhd published this content on 17 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2022 10:49:03 UTC.