MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  PETRONAS Dagangan    PETDAG   MYL5681OO001

PETRONAS DAGANGAN

(PETDAG)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 08/27
20.58 MYR   -0.68%
03:28aPETRONAS DAGANGAN : Press Release (Q2 FY2020)
PU
03:28aPETRONAS DAGANGAN : Quarterly Financial Report (Q2 FY2020)
PU
03:28aPETRONAS DAGANGAN : Analyst Briefing Presentation Material (Q2 FY2020)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PETRONAS Dagangan : Quarterly Financial Report (Q2 FY2020)

08/28/2020 | 03:28am EDT

For Second Quarter Ended 30 June 2020

PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD198201008499 (88222-D)

QUARTERLY REPORT

FOR SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

Tthe Company ) is pleased to announce the following Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for PDB Group for the second quarter ended 30 June 2020 which should be read in conjunction with the accompanying explanatory notes on pages 7 to 21.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

In RM'000

Note

2020

2019

ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

3,993,028

4,134,901

Investments in associates

1,562

1,456

Investments in joint ventures

20,006

21,561

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

4,014,596

4,157,918

Trade and other inventories

514,030

796,819

Trade and other receivables

1,133,928

1,565,011

Fund investment

-

51,004

Cash and cash equivalents

2,397,192

3,425,500

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

4,045,150

5,838,334

TOTAL ASSETS

B1

8,059,746

9,996,252

EQUITY

Share capital

993,454

993,454

Reserves

4,512,153

4,982,490

Total Equity Attributable to Shareholders

5,505,607

5,975,944

of the Company

Non-controlling interests

35,335

35,451

TOTAL EQUITY

B1

5,540,942

6,011,395

LIABILITIES

Borrowings

B8

123,700

168,653

Deferred tax liabilities

95,865

100,318

Other long term liabilities and provisions

28,485

28,473

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

248,050

297,444

Trade and other payables

2,115,515

3,440,211

Borrowings

B8

115,936

165,502

Taxation

39,303

81,700

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

2,270,754

3,687,413

TOTAL LIABILITIES

B1

2,518,804

3,984,857

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

8,059,746

9,996,252

Net assets per share attributable to ordinary

equity holders of the Parent (RM)

5.54

6.02

The Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 and accompanying explanatory notes attached to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

2

PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD198201008499 (88222-D)

QUARTERLY REPORT

FOR SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(EXPENSE)

In RM'000

Revenue

Operating profit/(loss)

Finance cost

Share of (loss)/profit after tax of equity accounted associates and joint ventures

Profit/(Loss) before taxation

Taxation

PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

Other comprehensive (expenses)/ income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Exchange differences arising from translation of financial statements of foreign operations

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(EXPENSE) FOR THE PERIOD

(Loss)/ Profit attributable to: Shareholders of the Company Non-controllinginterests

PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

Total comprehensive income/(expense) attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company

Non-controlling interests

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/ (EXPENSE) FOR THE PERIOD

Earnings/ (Loss) per ordinary share - basic (sen)

Individual quarter ended

Cumulative quarter ended

30 June

30 June

Note

2020

2019

2020

2019

B1

2,931,750

7,606,229

9,485,661

14,692,134

5,667

240,369

(8,613)

627,863

(3,952)

(5,008)

(8,524)

(10,462)

(549)

2,267

(124)

3,213

B1

1,166

237,628

(17,261)

620,614

B6

505

(63,249)

(8,766)

(152,651)

B13

1,671

174,379

(26,027)

467,963

(110)

2,899

2,628

635

1,561

177,278

(23,399)

468,598

3,510

172,751

(25,911)

463,947

(1,839)

1,628

(116)

4,016

1,671

174,379

(26,027)

467,963

3,400

175,650

(23,283)

464,582

(1,839)

1,628

(116)

4,016

1,561

177,278

(23,399)

468,598

B11

0.4

17.4

(2.6)

46.7

The Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income/(Expense) should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 and accompanying explanatory notes attached to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

3

PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD198201008499 (88222-D)

QUARTERLY REPORT

FOR SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Attributable to Shareholders of the Company

Non- DistributableDistributable

At 1 January 2019

Exchange difference arising from translation of financial statements of foreign operations

Total other comprehensive expense for the period

Profit for the period

Total comprehensive income for the period

Dividends paid At 30 June 2019

At 1 January 2020

Exchange difference arising from translation of financial statements of foreign operations

Total other comprehensive income for the period

Loss for the period

Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period

Dividends paid At 30 June 2020

Foreign

Currency

Non-

Share

Translation

Capital

Retained

Controlling

Total

Capital

Reserves

Reserves

Profits

Total

Interests

Equity

993,454

(18,204)

(18,732)

4,886,040

5,842,558

31,026

5,873,584

-

635

-

-

635

-

635

-

635

-

-

635

-

635

-

-

-

463,947

463,947

4,016

467,963

-

635

-

463,947

464,582

4,016

468,598

-

-

-

(397,382)

(397,382)

-

(397,382)

993,454

(17,569)

(18,732)

4,952,605

5,909,758

35,042

5,944,800

993,454

(18,935)

(18,732)

5,020,157

5,975,944

35,451

6,011,395

-

2,628

-

-

2,628

-

2,628

-

2,628

-

-

2,628

-

2,628

-

-

-

(25,911)

(25,911)

(116)

(26,027)

-

2,628

-

(25,911)

(23,283)

(116)

(23,399)

-

-

-

(447,054)

(447,054)

-

(447,054)

993,454

(16,307)

(18,732)

4,547,192

5,505,607

35,335

5,540,942

The Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 and accompanying explanatory notes attached to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

4

PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD198201008499 (88222-D)

QUARTERLY REPORT

FOR SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Cumulative quarter ended

30 June

In RM'000

Note

2020

2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(Loss)/ Profit before taxation

(17,261)

620,614

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortisation

255,393

224,455

Net impairment of impairment loss on trade and other

6,309

215

receivables

Share of loss/(profit) after tax of equity accounted associates

and joint ventures

124

(3,213)

Net loss/ (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment

300

(17,866)

Interest income

(37,797)

(55,690)

Finance cost

8,524

10,462

Net inventories (written-back)/ written off

(638)

79

Other non-cash items

(2,079)

22

Operating profit before changes in working capital

212,875

779,078

Inventories

283,427

34,729

Trade and other receivables

424,774

501,442

Trade and other payables

(1,323,085)

836,865

Cash (used in)/ generated from operations

(402,009)

2,152,114

Taxation paid

(56,592)

(136,694)

Net cash (used in)/ generated from operating activities

B1

(458,601)

2,015,420

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Interest income

37,797

55,690

Net withdrawal/ (placement) of fund investment

51,004

(1,004)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(113,694)

(197,127)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

-

21,942

Net cash used in investing activities

B1

(24,893)

(120,499)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Dividends paid

(447,054)

(397,382)

Net repayment of revolving credit facility

B8

(5,549)

(6,326)

Repayment of Islamic financing facilities

B8

(9,795)

(9,391)

Repayment of lease liabilities

B8

(79,974)

(53,802)

Interest paid on revolving credit

B8

(27)

(49)

Profit margin paid for Islamic financing facilities

B8

(532)

(1,063)

Interest paid on lease liabilities

B8

(7,965)

(9,350)

Net cash used in financing activities

B1

(550,896)

(477,363)

5

PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD198201008499 (88222-D)

QUARTERLY REPORT

FOR SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Net (decrease)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents

(1,034,390)

1,417,558

Net foreign exchange differences

6,082

143

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

the period

3,425,500

2,187,891

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

2,397,192

3,605,592

The Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 and accompanying explanatory notes attached to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

6

PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD198201008499 (88222-D)

QUARTERLY REPORT

FOR SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

PART A EXPLANATORY NOTES PURSUANT TO MFRS 134

A1 BASIS OF PREPARATION

The condensed financial statements have been prepared using historical cost basis except for certain financial assets and financial liabilities that are stated at fair value.

The condensed financial statements are unaudited and have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, MFRS 134 Interim Financial Reporting and paragraph 9.22 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. They should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements and the accompanying notes for the year ended 31 December 2019. The explanatory notes attached to the condensed financial statements provide an explanation of events and transactions that are significant to the understanding of the changes in the financial position and performance of the Group since the year ended 31 December 2019.

Within the context of these financial statements, the Group comprises the Company and its subsidiaries, and the

Grou

its associates and joint ventures as at and for the quarter ended 30 June 2020.

A2 SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Except as described below, the same accounting policies and methods of computation are followed in the condensed consolidated financial statements as compared with the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.

As of 1 January 2020, the effective for annual years beginning on or after 1 January 2020.

Amendments to MFRS 3

Business Combinations (Definition of a Business)

Amendments to MFRS 7

Financial Instrument: Disclosures - Interest Rate Benchmark Reform

Amendments to MFRS 9

Financial Instrument

Amendments to MFRS 101

Presentation of Financial Statements (Definition of Material)

Amendments to MFRS 108

Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors

(Definition of Material)

Amendments to MFRS 139

Financial Instrument: Recognition and Measurement

The initial application of the above pronouncements did not have any material impact to the consolidated financial statements of the Group.

The Group has also early adopted the Amendment to MFRS 16 Leases (Covid-19 Related Rent Concessions) issued by MASB in June 2020, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The amendment is effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 June 2020.

The adoption of these pronouncements did not have a significant impact to

consolidated financial

statements.

A3 AUDIT REPORT OF PRECEDING ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

There was no qualified audit report issued by the auditors in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.

A4 SEASONAL OR CYCLICAL FACTORS

The Group's operations in relation to sales volume are not significantly affected by seasonal or cyclical fluctuations of the business/industry.

A5 EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS

There were no exceptional items during the quarter under review.

7

PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD198201008499 (88222-D)

QUARTERLY REPORT

FOR SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

PART A EXPLANATORY NOTES PURSUANT TO MFRS 134

A6 MATERIAL CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES

There were no material changes in estimates of the amounts reported in the most recent annual financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 that may have a material effect in the current quarter results.

A7 CAPITAL COMMITMENTS

Outstanding capital commitments in respect of capital expenditure at financial position date not provided for at the end of each reporting period are as follows:

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

Approved and contracted for

119,614

34,209

Approved but not contracted for

530,024

215,258

649,638

249,467

A8 DEBT AND EQUITY SECURITIES

There were no issuance, cancellations, repurchases, resale and repayments of debt and equity securities for the quarter under review, except as disclosed in note B8.

A9 DIVIDENDS PAID

During the 6 months period ended 30 June 2020, the following dividend payments were made:

  1. An interim dividend of 25 sen per ordinary share amounting to RM248.4 million and a special dividend of 15 sen per ordinary share amounting to RM149.0 million for the quarter ended 31 December 2019 to shareholders on 26 March 2020 (Quarter 1 2019: an interim dividend of 25 sen per ordinary share amounting to RM248.4 million for the quarter ended 31 December 2018).
  2. An interim dividend of 5 sen per ordinary share amounting to RM49.7 million for the quarter ended 31 March 2020 was paid to shareholders on 17 June 2020 (Quarter 2 2019: an interim dividend of 15 sen per ordinary share amounting to RM149.0 million for the quarter ended 31 March 2019).

A10 OPERATING SEGMENTS

ers. Each reportable segment offers

different services and require different marketing strategies.

of the Company, reviews internal management reports at least on a quarterly basis.

Retail

consist of sales and purchase of petroleum products to the retail sector

Commercial

consist of sales and purchase of petroleum products to the commercial sector

Others

comprise mainly aviation fuelling services, technical services and and business

activities other than retail and commercial segments

Revenues derived from petroleum products are predominately sold to the retail and commercial sectors in Malaysia which have been disclosed in the Operating Segment. In this respect, no further disaggregation of revenue is presented.

8

PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD198201008499 (88222-D)

QUARTERLY REPORT

FOR SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

PART A EXPLANATORY NOTES PURSUANT TO MFRS 134

Results for quarter ended 30 June

00

2020

Business Segments

Retail

Commercial

Others

Group

Revenue

5,226,150

4,252,307

7,204

9,485,661

Depreciation and amortisation

186,903

51,089

17,401

255,393

Other income

156,211

26,435

2,858

185,504

Operating (loss)/ profit for

(59,967)

71,838

(20,484)

(8,613)

reportable segments

Finance cost

(3,627)

(1,248)

(3,649)

(8,524)

Share of loss after tax of equity accounted

associates and joint ventures

(124)

Loss before taxation

(17,261)

2019

Business Segments

Retail

Commercial

Others

Group

Revenue

7,506,867

7,172,544

12,723

14,692,134

Depreciation and amortisation

167,192

43,732

13,531

224,455

Other income

187,620

24,247

293

212,160

Operating profit for

343,294

277,584

6,985

627,863

reportable segments

Finance cost

(4,620)

(1,718)

(4,124)

(10,462)

Share of profit after tax of equity accounted

associates and joint ventures

3,213

Profit before taxation

620,614

9

PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD198201008499 (88222-D)

QUARTERLY REPORT

FOR SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

PART A EXPLANATORY NOTES PURSUANT TO MFRS 134

A11 VALUATIONS OF PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

Property, plant and equipment except for freehold land are stated at cost less accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses, if any. Freehold land is stated at cost less accumulated impairment losses, if any.

A12 CONTINGENCIES

Group

2020

2019

An award in favour of a subsidiary was issued by the arbitrator

in 2018 following an arbitration proceeding, which allowed

additional costs and expenses for restructuring works at one of

the subsidi

. The quantum to be paid following

the award as of the financial period date is pending settlement

negotiation between the parties.

26,662

26,662

No provision has been made on the above contingency in the quarterly report up to reporting date. There were no material contingent liabilities since the last consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2019.

A13 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

There were no significant transactions with related party in addition to the related party transactions disclosed in the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.

10

PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD198201008499 (88222-D)

QUARTERLY REPORT

FOR SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

PART A EXPLANATORY NOTES PURSUANT TO MFRS 134

A14 FAIR VALUE INFORMATION

The carrying amounts of cash and cash equivalents and short term receivables and payables reasonably approximate their fair values due to their relative short term nature of these financial instruments.

Fair values are categorised into different levels in a fair value hierarchy based on the input used in the valuation technique as follows:

  • Level 1 Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.
  • Level 2 Inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices).
  • Level 3 Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable input).

The fair value of an asset to be transferred between levels is determined as of the date of the event or change in circumstances that caused the transfer.

Fair value, which is determined for disclosure purposes, is calculated based on the present value of future principal and interest cash flows, discounted at the prevailing rate of interest charged on the respective loans at the end of the reporting period.

The following table analyses financial instruments not carried at fair value for which fair value is disclosed, together with their fair values and carrying amounts shown in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position.

Fair value of

financial

instruments not

carried at fair value

In RM'000

Level 3

Carrying

amount

Group

30 June 2020

Financial Liabilities

Islamic financing facilities

19,164

19,961

Group

31 December 2019

Financial Liabilities

Islamic financing facilities

28,131

29,756

Revolving credit facility

5,312

5,466

33,443

35,222

11

PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD198201008499 (88222-D)

QUARTERLY REPORT

FOR SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

PART B EXPLANATORY NOTES PURSUANT TO APPENDIX 9B OF MAIN MARKET LISTING REQUIREMENT

OF BURSA MALAYSIA SECURITIES BERHAD

B1 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

(a) Highlight on Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

Variance

In RM'000

2020

2019

(%)

Total assets

8,059,746

9,996,252

(19)

Total equity

5,540,942

6,011,395

(8)

Total liabilities

2,518,804

3,984,857

(37)

Return on equity (%)

(0.9)

14.0

(>100)

Total assets decreased by RM1,936.5 million, mainly due to lower cash and cash equivalents by RM1,028.3 million and trade and other receivables by RM RM431.0 million, in line with lower cash and credit sales and also special dividend payment in Q1 2020.

Total liabilities decreased by RM1,466.0 million, mainly due to lower trade and other payables in line with decrease in demand and lower purchase prices following declining MOPS prices trend which started from March and continued until April.

(b) Highlight on Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income/(Expense)

(i)

Cumulative quarter ended

30 June

Variance

In RM'000

2020

2019

(%)

Revenue

9,485,661

14,692,134

(35)

(Loss)/ Profit before taxation

(17,261)

620,614

(>100)

The Group experienced challenging market conditions in Q2 2020, due to impact of COVID 19 pandemic globally

as well as the implementation of

by the government of Malaysia.

Group revenue decreased by RM5,206.4 million to RM9,485.7 million as overall sales volume declined by 22% in both Retail and Commercial segments particularly in the months of April and May. In addition, the reduction in average selling prices by 17% has further impacted the revenue.

M17.3 million as compared to a profit before taxation

of RM620.6 million mainly due to lower revenue, offset by lower operating expenses contributed by lower advertising and promotion activities.

12

PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD198201008499 (88222-D)

QUARTERLY REPORT

FOR SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

PART B EXPLANATORY NOTES PURSUANT TO APPENDIX 9B OF MAIN MARKET LISTING REQUIREMENT

OF BURSA MALAYSIA SECURITIES BERHAD

(b) Highlight on Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (continued)

(ii)

Individual quarter ended

30 June

Variance

In RM'000

2020

2019

(%)

Revenue

2,931,750

7,606,229

(61)

Profit before taxation

1,166

237,628

(>100)

Group revenue decreased by RM4,674.4 million to RM2,931.8 million due to decrease in sales volume by 39% and lower average selling prices of 37%.

The Group recorded a decrease in PBT of RM236.5 million mainly due to lower revenue, offset by lower operating expenses primarily contributed by lesser advertising and promotion activities and transportation costs respectively.

(c) Highlight on Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Cumulative quarter ended

30 June

Variance

In RM'000

2020

2019

(%)

Net cash (used in)/ generated from operating activities

(458,601)

2,015,420

(>100)

Net cash used in investing activities

(24,893)

(120,499)

(79)

Net cash used in financing activities

(550,896)

(477,363)

15

Net cash used in operating activities was lower by RM2,474.0 million due to lower cash sales by RM5,002.0 million following lower volume as well as lower subsidy received by RM898.0 million. The decrease was offset by lower purchases of RM4,074.0 million.

Investing activities recorded lower cash outflow by RM95.6 million mainly due to lower capital expenditure incurred by RM83.4 million, decrease in fund investment of RM52.0 million, offset by nil proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment as compared to RM21.9 million recorded in the corresponding period.

Financing activities was higher by RM73.5 million mainly due to higher cash outflow following payment of special dividends to shareholders in Q1 2020.

13

PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD198201008499 (88222-D)

QUARTERLY REPORT

FOR SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

PART B EXPLANATORY NOTES PURSUANT TO APPENDIX 9B OF MAIN MARKET LISTING REQUIREMENT

OF BURSA MALAYSIA SECURITIES BERHAD

B2 REVIEW OF GROUP PERFORMANCE

a) Performance of the current quarter against the corresponding quarter last year

Individual quarter ended

Group

Retail

Commercial

June

June

Var

June

June

Var

June

June

Var

2020

2019

%

2020

2019

%

2020

2019

%

Revenue

2,931.8

7,606.2

(61)

1,827.8

3,874.1

(53)

1,102.8

3,726.1

(70)

Profit/ (Loss)

before

1.2

237.6

(>100)

22.5

112.3

(80)

(2.9)

130.2

(>100)

taxation

Retail Segment

Retail Segment revenue decreased by RM2,046.3 million mainly due to lower sales volume of 32% in tandem with low demand due to the implementation of MCO, as well as lower average selling prices by 30%.

PBT for the quarter was lower by RM89.8 million mainly due to decrease in revenue from Mogas and Diesel following declining MOPS prices, offset by lower operating expenditure contributed by lesser advertising and promotion activities.

Commercial Segment

Commercial Segment recorded decrease in revenue of RM2,623.3 million due to lower average selling prices by 44% and volume by 47% respectively following lesser demand.

LBT for the quarter was RM2.9 million compared to PBT of RM130.2 million mainly due to lower margins and volume from Jet A1 and Diesel.

14

PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD198201008499 (88222-D)

QUARTERLY REPORT

FOR SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

PART B EXPLANATORY NOTES PURSUANT TO APPENDIX 9B OF MAIN MARKET LISTING REQUIREMENT

OF BURSA MALAYSIA SECURITIES BERHAD

B2 REVIEW OF GROUP PERFORMANCE

b) Performance of the current period against the corresponding period last year

Cumulative quarter ended

Group

Retail

Commercial

June

June

Var

June

June

Var

June

June

Var

2020

2019

%

2020

2019

%

2020

2019

%

Revenue

9,485.7

14,692.1

(35)

5,226.2

7,506.9

(30)

4,252.3

7,172.5

(41)

(Loss)/ Profit

before

(17.3)

620.6

(>100)

(63.6)

338.7

(>100)

70.6

275.9

(74)

taxation

Retail Segment

Retail Segment revenue decreased by RM2,280.7 million due to lower sales volume of 19% in tandem with lesser demand as well as decrease in average selling prices by 14%.

LBT for the period was RM63.6 million compared to PBT of RM338.7 million, a decrease of RM402.3 million mainly due to lower revenue from Mogas and Diesel following the sharp decline in MOPS prices.This was offset by lower operating expenditure contributed by lesser advertising and promotion activities.

Commercial Segment

Commercial Segment recorded a decrease in revenue of RM2,920.2 million due to decerase in average selling prices by 20% and lower sales volume by 26% mainly due to lesser demand .

PBT decreased by RM205.3 million in line with lower gross profit from Jet A1 and Diesel following decrease in MOPS prices.

15

PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD198201008499 (88222-D)

QUARTERLY REPORT

FOR SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

PART B EXPLANATORY NOTES PURSUANT TO APPENDIX 9B OF MAIN MARKET LISTING REQUIREMENT OF BURSA MALAYSIA SECURITIES BERHAD

B3 VARIATION OF RESULTS AGAINST PRECEDING QUARTER

Quarter ended

June

Mar

Var

2020

2020

%

Revenue

2,931.8

6,553.9

(55)

Profit/(Loss) before taxation

1.2

(18.4)

>100

Group revenue for the quarter ended 30 June 2020 decreased by 55% compared to the preceding quarter mainly due to lower sales volume of 35% and decrease in average selling prices of 32%.

PBT for the quarter was recorded at RM1.2 million compared to LBT of RM18.4 million in the preceding quarter contributed by lower operating expenses following decrease in advertising and promotion activities. This was offset by lower margins mainly from Commercial segment by RM76.4 million due to lower sales volume and average selling prices.

16

PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD198201008499 (88222-D)

QUARTERLY REPORT

FOR SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

PART B EXPLANATORY NOTES PURSUANT TO APPENDIX 9B OF MAIN MARKET LISTING REQUIREMENT OF

BURSA MALAYSIA SECURITIES BERHAD

B4 COMMENTARY ON PROSPECTS

The Group continued to experience challenging market conditions in Q2 2020 due to COVID 19 pandemic and

m mid-March to April 2020, with gradual recovery in early May 2020

onwards.

as compared to a growth of 0.7% in Q1 2020.

the 100-point optimism threshold. Closure of non-essential manufacturing and construction businesses has impacted demand for commercial diesel. Meanwhile, demand for Aviation fuel continues to be affected by restricted global traveling.

ices. Average Brent price in Q2 2020 has decreased by 41.5% to USD29.20/bbl, from USD50.26/bbl in Q1 2020 and the price is expected to remain volatile.

are expected to improve gradually as the government begin to ease the implementation of the MCO and facilitate business resumption except for the aviation sector which is anticipated to take a longer time to recover.

The Group is committed to focus on its business improvement initiatives, strengthen its inventory management, improve its supply and distribution efficiency as well as optimise operating expenditure to ensure the Group remain resilient during this challenging time.

Retail Segment

Retail business will continue to focus on enhancing customer experience through its operational excellence and digital expansion initiatives. This include enabling SETEL mobile application at all stations. Non-fuel business will also continue to enhance its offerings and provide convenience to the customers.

Meanwhile, LPG business will continue to focus on strengthening its distribution channels and Lubricant business is expanding its Auto Expert service centres and to market products on E-commerce platforms such as Lazada and Shopee.

Commercial Segment

Services and Manufacturing sectors are the key drivers fo 2020 showed a growth of 4.7% as compared to de-growth of 4.2% in March 2020. The growth recovery in Manufacturing activities would lead to stronger demand for petroleum products which will provide opportunities for the Commercial Segment.

Commercial business will continue to remain vigilant during this difficult time and provide superior value proposition to its customer through enhancing channel delivery, providing comprehensive product offerings, leveraging on superior logistics and distribution network to sustain existing markets and capture new markets.

(Source: Platts, DOSM, MIER)

17

PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD198201008499 (88222-D)

QUARTERLY REPORT

FOR SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

PART B EXPLANATORY NOTES PURSUANT TO APPENDIX 9B OF MAIN MARKET LISTING REQUIREMENT OF

BURSA MALAYSIA SECURITIES BERHAD

B5 PROFIT FORECAST

Not applicable as the Group does not publish any profit forecast.

B6 TAXATION

Tax expense comprises the following:

Individual quarter ended

Cumulative quarter ended

30 June

30 June

2020

2019

2020

2019

Income Tax:

Current period

1,561

68,811

14,196

164,439

Deferred Taxation:

Current period

(2,066)

(5,562)

(5,430)

(11,788)

(505)

63,249

8,766

152,651

The tax expenses for the quarter and period ended 30 June 2020 were mainly from certain subsidiaries of the Group which are profitable, coupled with higher non-deductible expenses.

B7 STATUS OF CORPORATE PROPOSALS ANNOUNCED

There were no corporate proposals announced as at the date of this report.

B8 BORROWINGS

(a) Partic

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

Non Current

Secured

Lease liabilities

122,950

158,694

Unsecured

Islamic financing facilities

750

9,959

123,700

168,653

Current

Secured

Lease liabilities

96,725

140,239

Unsecured

Islamic financing facilities

19,211

19,797

Revolving credit facility

-

5,466

115,936

165,502

239,636

334,155

18

PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD198201008499 (88222-D)

QUARTERLY REPORT

FOR SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

PART B EXPLANATORY NOTES PURSUANT TO APPENDIX 9B OF MAIN MARKET LISTING REQUIREMENT

OF BURSA MALAYSIA SECURITIES BERHAD

B8 BORROWINGS (CONTINUED)

(a)

(continued):

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

I

2020

2019

By Currency

RM

162,427

226,469

USD

76,782

101,672

THB

427

6,014

239,636

334,155

The Islamic financing facilities are denominated in Ringgit Malaysia and governed by the Musharakah Mutanaqisah and Commodity Murabahah principles, and bear a profit margin ranging from 3.09% to 4.32% (2019: 4.27% to 4.68%) per annum.

The revolving credit facility is denominated in Thai Baht and bears an interest rate of 2.80% (2019: 2.90%) per annum.

The lease liabilities bear interest at rates ranging from 4.19% to 8.43% (2019: 4.19% to 8.43%) per annum.

(b) Reconciliation of borrowings arising from financing activities

Cash flows

Non-cash changes

Foreign

As at 1

Net

Interest

exchange

As at 30

January 2020

repayment

expenses

movement

Others

June 2020

Islamic

financing

facilities

29,756

(9,795)

(532)

-

532

19,961

Revolving

credit

facility

5,466

(5,549)

(27)

83

27

-

Lease

liabilities

298,933

(79,974)

(7,965)

-

8,681

219,675

334,155

(95,318)

(8,524)

83

9,240

239,636

B9 MATERIAL LITIGATION

There are no material litigations as at the date of this report.

19

PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD198201008499 (88222-D)

QUARTERLY REPORT

FOR SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

PART B EXPLANATORY NOTES PURSUANT TO APPENDIX 9B OF MAIN MARKET LISTING REQUIREMENT

OF BURSA MALAYSIA SECURITIES BERHAD

B10 DIVIDENDS

The Board has declared an interim dividend of 5 sen per ordinary share amounting to RM49,672,700 for quarter ended 30 June 2020, payable on 24 September 2020 (Quarter 2 2019: an interim dividend of 14 sen per ordinary share amounting to RM139,083,560).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the interim dividend will be payable on 24 September 2020 to depositors registered in the Records of Depositors at the close of the business on 10 September 2020. A depositor shall qualify for entitlement to the dividends only in respect of:

  1. ShaSecurities Account before 4.00 pm on 10 September 2020 in respect of ordinary transfers.
  2. Shares bought on the Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on a cum entitlement basis according to the rules of the Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad.

B11 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE

Basic earnings per share is derived based on the profit attributable to shareholders of the Company and based on the number of ordinary shares outstanding as at 30 June 2020.

Profit/ (Loss) attributable to shareholders of the Company

Earnings/ (Loss) per ordinary share (sen)

B12 TRADE RECEIVABLES

In RM'000

Trade receivables

  • Third party
  • Related companies Less:
  • Impairment loss: specific
  • Impairment loss: general

At net

Current

Past due 1 to 30 days

Past due 31 to 60 days

Past due 61 to 90 days

Past due more than 90 days

Individual quarter ended

Cumulative quarter ended

30 June

30 June

2020

2019

2020

2019

3,510

172,751

(25,911)

463,947

993,454

993,454

993,454

993,454

0.4

17.4

(2.6)

46.7

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

1,005,067

1,262,929

61,054

98,430

(3,963)

(8,049)

(8,855)

(2,420)

1,053,303

1,350,890

880,958

1,281,254

73,681

26,831

35,395

12,389

29,616

10,840

33,653

13,328

1,053,303

1,350,890

As at 30 June 2020, the maximum exposure to credit risk arising from trade receivables are represented by the carrying amounts in the statement of financial position.

20

PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD198201008499 (88222-D)

QUARTERLY REPORT

FOR SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

PART B EXPLANATORY NOTES PURSUANT TO APPENDIX 9B OF MAIN MARKET LISTING REQUIREMENT

OF BURSA MALAYSIA SECURITIES BERHAD

B13 PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

Individual quarter ended

Cumulative quarter ended

30 June

30 June

In RM'000

2020

2019

2020

2019

Profit for the period is arrived at after

charging:

Depreciation and amortisation*

126,552

118,289

255,393

224,455

Impairment loss on trade and other receivables

892

696

7,046

774

Net loss on disposal of property, plant and

54

874

300

-

equipment

Interest on revolving credit

7

14

27

49

Net unrealised loss on foreign exchange

-

1,200

-

22

Profit margin for Islamic financing facility

220

509

532

1,063

Interest on lease liabilities

3,725

4,485

7,965

9,350

Inventories written-off

28

79

28

79

and after crediting:

Net gain on disposal of property, plant and

equipment

-

-

-

17,866

Inventories written-back

666

-

666

-

Interest income

11,705

28,871

37,797

55,690

Income from rental of premises

111

202

210

432

Net unrealised gain on foreign exchange

682

-

2,079

-

Net realised gain on foreign exchange

179

840

195

1,225

Reversal of impairment loss on trade and other

receivables

359

142

737

559

Covid-19 related rent concessions

50

-

50

-

Other disclosure items pursuant to Appendix 9B Note 16 of the Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad are not applicable.

* Includes depreciation on rights-of-use assets

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Suria Kamarul Baharin (LS0010448)

Yeap Kok Leong (MAICSA 0862549)

Joint Secretaries

Kuala Lumpur

25 August 2020

21

Disclaimer

Petronas Dagangan Bhd published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 07:27:05 UTC
