PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad would like to inform that several PETRONAS stations nationwide are currently facing a diesel stock out and this issue is expected to persist until 31 December 2023.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and wish to assure our customers that we are actively working with the relevant authorities and stakeholders to minimise the disruption.

For further assistance or more information, please contact Mesralink at 1300888181.

Thank you for your understanding and patience during this time.

