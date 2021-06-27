PETRONAS Dagangan : Incident of Motorcycle Catches Fire at PETRONAS Station Pekan Nenas

PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (PDB) confirms that a motorcycle had caught fire at PETRONAS Station Pekan Nenas on 24 June 2021 at approximately 7.30pm.

No injury was reported. The station crew took immediate action and the fire was successfully extinguished. The incident poses no threats to the surrounding communities and environment.

PDB assures that its operations are in full compliance to the Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policy and standards. All equipment and facilities at our stations comply with industry regulations and are certified for use. Our staff have also received the necessary training.

Safeguarding the health, safety, and well-being of our people, community and environment remains our highest priority.

