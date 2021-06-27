Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Malaysia
  BURSA MALAYSIA
  PETRONAS Dagangan
  News
  Summary
    PETDAG   MYL5681OO001

PETRONAS DAGANGAN

(PETDAG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PETRONAS Dagangan : Incident of Motorcycle Catches Fire at PETRONAS Station Pekan Nenas

06/27/2021 | 10:29am EDT
PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (PDB) confirms that a motorcycle had caught fire at PETRONAS Station Pekan Nenas on 24 June 2021 at approximately 7.30pm.

No injury was reported. The station crew took immediate action and the fire was successfully extinguished. The incident poses no threats to the surrounding communities and environment.

PDB assures that its operations are in full compliance to the Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policy and standards. All equipment and facilities at our stations comply with industry regulations and are certified for use. Our staff have also received the necessary training.

Safeguarding the health, safety, and well-being of our people, community and environment remains our highest priority.

Disclaimer

Petronas Dagangan Bhd published this content on 27 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2021 14:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 22 882 M 5 508 M 5 508 M
Net income 2021 658 M 159 M 159 M
Net cash 2021 2 821 M 679 M 679 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,6x
Yield 2021 3,01%
Capitalization 19 472 M 4 688 M 4 687 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 416
Free-Float 14,1%
Chart PETRONAS DAGANGAN
Duration : Period :
PETRONAS Dagangan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRONAS DAGANGAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 19,60 MYR
Average target price 20,03 MYR
Spread / Average Target 2,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Azrul bin Osman Rani Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Farzlina Ahmad Murad Chief Financial Officer
Mohamad Arif bin Mahmood Chairman
Mohamad Imran M. Ashraf Head-Technical Services Division
Yussman Yusof Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-8.41%4 688
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS0.00%11 519
QATAR FUEL COMPANY Q.P.S.C.("WOQOD")-4.39%4 878
RUBIS1.32%4 641
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.10.65%2 815
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED2.09%2 382