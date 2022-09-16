Scam Alert: Unauthorised Mobile Apps And Links Offering Discounted PETRONAS Lubricants and Car Service Appointments at PETRONAS AutoExpert

PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (PDB) has been made aware of the unauthorised use of two mobile applications labelled as "myPETRONAS" and "myWorkshop" as well as malicious links, offering discounts and booking appointments at PETRONAS AutoExpert.

We wish to inform that neither PETRONAS nor any of the subsidiaries within the Group of Companies are involved or associated with these applications.

We appeal to the public not to respond to this scam that is circulated on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

For more information, please contact Mesralink at 1 300 88 8181.