    PETDAG   MYL5681OO001

PETRONAS DAGANGAN

(PETDAG)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-09-14
21.26 MYR   +1.24%
08:50aSCAM ALERT : Unauthorised Mobile Apps And Links Offering Discounted PETRONAS Lubricants and Car Service Appointments at PETRONAS AutoExpert
PU
09/01PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad Appoints Encik Khalil Jaffri Muhammad Bin Muri as Chief Operating Officer, Effective September 1, 2022
CI
09/01PETRONAS DAGANGAN : Celebrates 40 Years of Progress with The Launch of Innovative Offerings
PU
Scam Alert: Unauthorised Mobile Apps And Links Offering Discounted PETRONAS Lubricants and Car Service Appointments at PETRONAS AutoExpert

09/16/2022 | 08:50am EDT
PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (PDB) has been made aware of the unauthorised use of two mobile applications labelled as "myPETRONAS" and "myWorkshop" as well as malicious links, offering discounts and booking appointments at PETRONAS AutoExpert.

We wish to inform that neither PETRONAS nor any of the subsidiaries within the Group of Companies are involved or associated with these applications.

We appeal to the public not to respond to this scam that is circulated on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

For more information, please contact Mesralink at 1 300 88 8181.

Disclaimer

Petronas Dagangan Bhd published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 12:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 28 544 M 6 294 M 6 294 M
Net income 2022 598 M 132 M 132 M
Net cash 2022 2 549 M 562 M 562 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,3x
Yield 2022 2,71%
Capitalization 21 121 M 4 657 M 4 657 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 416
Free-Float 13,3%
Managers and Directors
Azrul bin Osman Rani Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Farzlina Ahmad Murad Chief Financial Officer
Anuar bin Ahmad Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mohamad Imran M. Ashraf Head-Technical Services Division
Koh Tat Chong Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRONAS DAGANGAN3.20%4 657
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS-0.93%8 692
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED18.30%2 889
RUBIS-7.96%2 486
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.-32.01%1 983
PT AKR CORPORINDO TBK71.53%1 866