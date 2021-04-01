Log in
PETRONAS DAGANGAN

(PETDAG)
PETRONAS Dagangan : Why settle for less when you can Setel for

04/01/2021 | 11:26pm EDT
Kuala Lumpur, 1 April 2021 - PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (PDB) today introduced a new tiering system that enables customers to earn up to 3X points for every litre purchased via the Setel app from now until 30 June 2021.

The new tiering system is categorised into three tiers - Junior, Explorer and Hero - and is dependent on the volume of fuel purchased. Customers who transact via the Setel app during this time will earn bonus Mesra points of 1.5X, 2X and 3X per litre respectively.

PDB's Head of Retail Business Khalil Muri said: 'We continuously look for ways to redesign and simplify the customer experience. By digitalising our Mesra loyalty programme, our customers can now earn, redeem awesome rewards and easily track their points via the Setel app or app.setel.my without a physical Mesra Card. Moreover, choosing Setel can also minimise physical contact and maximise safety at the stations.'

'In addition, we will be awarding new Setel users with 10X Mesra points during this promotion period toencourage more customers to adopt our digital solution,' he added.

First time users are required to register for a Setel account and enter the promo code 'c-tenx' to be eligible to collect 10X Mesra points for every RM1 spent on the Setel app for the first 30 days upon registration, capped at a maximum of 800 Mesra points.

They can then start earning their points by completing any of the following transactions through the app:

  • Top up Setel Wallet
  • Pay for items at Kedai Mesra (Excluding bills, prepaid top-ups and cigarettes)
  • Pay for items with Deliver2Me
  • Pay for fuel at PETRONAS stations
Setel is an innovative platform that provides every motorist with a seamless experience and is available at PETRONAS stations in Malaysia. Its latest feature, Deliver2Me, allows customers to purchase selected items from participating Kedai Mesra outlets and have it promptly delivered directly to their vehicle while refuelling. Customers can also easily pay for items at Kedai Mesra outlets through the Setel Wallet and conveniently redeem their Mesra points for awesome rewards right from the Setel App or through the web at app.setel.my.

For more information, visit here.

Disclaimer

Petronas Dagangan Bhd published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 03:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
