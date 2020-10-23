PETRONAS Gas : Malaysia's Petronas Gas says $410 million sukuk issue oversubscribed by three times

Petronas Gas, a unit of state owned Petronas Group, said Pengerang LNG (Two) will primarily use the proceeds to repay its outstanding shareholders' loans in full.

Hence, there will be no change in Petronas Gas Berhad (PGB) groups' consolidated borrowings, the firm said in a statement.

It will also have no impact on the group's earnings, earnings per share and net assets per share for the current financial year, it said.

"The issuance is in line with continued efforts in driving efficient capital management across PGB Group," said PGB Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kamal Bahrin Ahmad.

