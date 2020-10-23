PETRONAS Gas : Malaysia's Petronas Gas says $410 mln sukuk issue oversubscribed by 3 times

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Petronas Gas
said on Friday its subsidiary Pengerang LNG (Two) Sdn Bhd had
concluded a 1.7 billion ringgit ($410.23 million issue of a
20-year multi-tranche Sukuk Murabahah that was oversubscribed by
three times.
Petronas Gas, a unit of state owned Petronas Group, said
Pengerang LNG (Two) will primarily use the proceeds to repay its
outstanding shareholders' loans in full.
Hence, there will be no change in Petronas Gas Berhad (PGB)
groups' consolidated borrowings, the firm said in a statement.
It will also have no impact on the group's earnings,
earnings per share and net assets per share for the current
financial year, it said.
"The issuance is in line with continued efforts in driving
efficient capital management across PGB Group," said PGB
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kamal Bahrin
Ahmad.
($1=4.1440 ringgit)
(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
and Muralikumar Anantharaman)