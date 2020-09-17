Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  PETRONAS Gas    PETGAS   MYL6033OO004

PETRONAS GAS

(PETGAS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petronas Gas : Unit to Raise Up to MYR3.0 Billion via Islamic Bond

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 02:24am EDT

By Chester Tay

A unit of Petronas Gas Bhd. is raising up to 3.0 billion ringgit ($726.3 million) via Islamic bonds to repay debts and redeem preference shares.

Pengerang LNG (Two) Sdn Bhd., which is 65%-owned by the gas company, will issue 30-year bonds under a Sukuk Murabahah program, Petronas Gas said in a filing Thursday.

The bonds have been assigned an indicative rating of AAA by Malaysian Rating Corp. Bhd., the company said.

Pengerang LNG will also use the proceeds to pay jetty usage fees at Pengerang Terminals in Malaysia's Johor state and as working capital.

CIMB Investment Bank Bhd. is the sole principal adviser, lead arranger and lead manager for the program, Petronas Gas said. CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd. is the Shariah adviser.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS 2.54% 3.23 End-of-day quote.-37.28%
PETRONAS GAS -0.84% 16.54 End-of-day quote.-0.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PETRONAS GAS
02:24aPETRONAS GAS : Unit to Raise Up to MYR3.0 Billion via Islamic Bond
DJ
09/08PETRONAS GAS : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
09/08PETRONAS GAS : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/19PETRONAS GAS : Second-Quarter Net Profit Rose 8.8% on Forex Gains, Higher Joint-..
DJ
08/06PETRONAS GAS : half-yearly earnings release
06/12PETRONAS GAS : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/29SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most rise as local economies set to ease curbs, Philippi..
RE
05/21SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most gain ahead of China policy meet; Malaysia leads
RE
04/15SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most up as China cuts key interest rate; Philippines lea..
RE
04/03Malaysia's Petronas cautious over dividend to government as energy prices tan..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 629 M 1 358 M 1 358 M
Net income 2020 1 931 M 466 M 466 M
Net cash 2020 549 M 132 M 132 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
Yield 2020 7,33%
Capitalization 32 728 M 7 925 M 7 896 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,72x
EV / Sales 2021 5,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 829
Free-Float 25,5%
Chart PETRONAS GAS
Duration : Period :
PETRONAS Gas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRONAS GAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 17,68 MYR
Last Close Price 16,54 MYR
Spread / Highest target 28,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kamal Bahrin bin Ahmad Chief Executive Officer, Director, VP-Gas & Power
Adif B. Zulkifli Chairman
Puan Shariza Sharis binti Mohd Yusof Chief Financial Officer
Abdul Halim bin Mohyiddin Independent Non-Executive Director
Habibah binti Abdul Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRONAS GAS-0.48%7 925
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.-21.99%19 589
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-27.91%14 174
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION-16.06%11 582
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.-10.97%9 928
APA GROUP-5.95%9 043
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group