PetroNeft Resources : Board Changes

PetroNeft (AIM: PTR) an oil & gas exploration and production company, operating in the Tomsk Oblast, Russian Federation, 90% owner and operator of Licence 67 and 50% owner and operator of Licence 61, announces the following board changes:

Key Points

Alastair D. McBain has resigned as Non-Executive Chairman of the board with immediate effect.

Pavel Tetyakov has been appointed as Chief Executive officer and David C Sturt has taken up the role of Executive Chairman.

Alastair was appointed to the PetroNeft board initially as Non-Executive Director on 31stJanuary 2021 and then assumed the role of Chairman on 21stFebruary 2021.

Through these challenging times the board has decided to provide continuity to the management of the Company. Pavel Tetyakov who has been an Executive Director and Senior Vice President of New Business will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer and David Sturt, formerly Chief Executive Officer will assume the role of Executive Chairman with immediate effect.

David Sturt, Chairman of PetroNeft Resources plc, commented:

"I want to thank Alastair for his leadership, vision & guidance which was greatly appreciated. I wish him well in his future endeavors. I together with the other members of the board, look forward to working with Pavel in leading the management of the Company through these most difficult times."





For further information, contact: