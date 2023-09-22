ATTENDANCE CARD
Please bring this card with you to the Meeting and present it at Shareholder registration/accreditation.
PetroNeft Resources plc ('the Company') invites you to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM') at the Clayton Hotel, Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, D04 P3C3, Ireland on Thursday 12 October 2023 at 11.00am.
Shareholder Reference Number
FORM OF PROXY - PETRONEFT RESOURCES PLC
Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday 12 October at 11.00am
Cast your Proxy online 24 hours a day...It's fast, easy, and secure!
www.eproxyappointment.com
You will be asked to enter the Control Number, the Shareholder Reference Number (SRN) and PIN below and agree to certain terms and conditions.
Control Number: 918734
SRN.
PIN.
To view PetroNeft's EGM Notice, online log on to www.petroneft.com
To be effective, all votes must be lodged at the office of the Company's registrars at:
Computershare Investor Services (Ireland) Limited, 3100 Lake Drive, Citywest Business Campus, Dublin 24, D24 AK82
by Tuesday 10 October 2023 at 11.00am.
EXPLANATORY NOTES:
- Every shareholder has the right to appoint some other person(s) of their choice, who need not be a shareholder, as his/her proxy to exercise all or any of his/her rights, to attend, speak, ask questions and vote on his/her behalf at the meeting. It is recommended to appoint the Chairman of the meeting as your proxy. If you wish to appoint a person other than the Chairman of the meeting, please insert the name of your chosen proxy holder in the space provided (see reverse).
- A shareholder may appoint more than one proxy to attend, speak, ask questions and vote at the meet- ing provided each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attached to different shares held by that share- holder. To appoint more than one proxy, an additional proxy form(s) may be obtained by contacting the Registrar's helpline on +353 1 216 3100 or you may photocopy this form. Please indicate in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. Please also indicate by ticking the box provided if the proxy instruction
is one of multiple instructions being given. If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. If left blank your proxy will be deemed to be authorised in respect of your full voting entitlement (or if this proxy form has been issued in respect of a designated account for a shareholder, the full voting entitlement for that designated account). All forms must be signed and should be returned together in the same envelope. Where a poll is taken at the EGM, a shareholder, present in person or proxy, holding more than one share is not required to cast all their votes in the same way.
3. To be effective, the completed Form of Proxy together with any power of attorney or other authority under which it is executed, or a notarial certified copy thereof, must be deposited with the Registrar of the Company before the deadline set out below. A shareholder wishing to appoint a proxy by electronic means may do so on www.eproxyappointment.com. Details of the requirements are set out in the box above. A shareholder who wishes to appoint more than one proxy by electronic means must contact the Registrar by sending an email to clientservices@computershare.ie.
- The 'Vote Withheld' option overleaf is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.
- Pursuant to Section 1105 of the Companies Act 2014 and regulation 14 of the Companies Act, 1990 (Uncertificated Securities) Regulations 1996, entitlement to attend and vote at the meeting and the number of votes which may be cast thereat will be determined by reference to the Register of Members of the Company at close of business on the day which is four days before the date of the meeting. Changes to entries on the Register of Members after that time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and vote at the meeting.
- The above is how your address appears on the Register of Members. If this information is incorrect, please ring the Registrar's helpline on +353 1 216 3100 to request a change of address form or go to www.investorcentre.com/ie to use the online Investor Centre service.
- Any alterations made to this form should be initialled.
- The appointment of a proxy will not preclude a member from attending the meeting and voting in person. The Company will ensure that all legal requirements of the meeting, in accordance with its Articles of Association, are satisfied with the minimum necessary quorum of three Shareholders present. We strongly encourage Shareholders to vote by proxy on the resolutions set out in the Notice of EGM. The Company reserves the right to refuse entry to the meeting where reasonably necessary to comply with related public health measures and advice.
- In the case of joint holders, the signature of the first named shareholder will suffice.
- Euroclear Bank participants and those who hold their interests in the ordinary shares in the Company as CREST Depositary Interests should consult with their stockbroker or other intermediary, as applicable, for further information on the processes and timelines for submitting proxy votes for the meeting through the respective systems. Please refer to Notes 9 to 14 of the Notice of EGM.
Kindly Note: This form is issued only to the addressee(s) and is specific to the unique designated account printed hereon. This personalised form is not transferable between different (i) account holders; or (ii) uniquely designated accounts. The Company and Computershare Investor Services (Ireland) Limited accept no liability for any instruction that does not comply with these conditions.
All Holders
11TOAC P02
POLL CARD To be completed only at the EGM if a Poll is called.
Resolution:
1. To empower the directors to conclude the disposal transactions, as it relates to the Company's Russian Assets
Vote
For Against Withheld
Signature
FORM OF PROXY
Please use a black pen. Mark with an X inside the box as shown in this example.
X
I/We hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting OR the following person.
Please leave this box blank if you have selected the Chairman. Do not insert your own name(s). *
as my/our proxy to vote for me/us on my/our behalf at the Extraordinary General Meeting of PetroNeft Resources plc to be held at the Clayton Hotel, Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin, D04 P3C3, Ireland on the 12 October 2023 at 11.00am and at any adjournment thereof. I/We direct that my/our vote(s) be cast on the specified resolution as indicated by an X in the appropriate spaces.
Resolution:
1. To empower the directors to conclude the disposal transactions, as it relates to the Company's Russian Assets
Vote
For Against Withheld
Signature
I/we would like my/our proxy to vote on the resolution proposed at the Meeting as indicated on this form. Unless otherwise instructed the proxy may vote as he or she sees fit or abstain in relation to any business of the meeting.
Signature
Date
DD/MM/YY
In the case of a corporation, this proxy must be given under its
common seal or be signed on its behalf by an attorney or officer
duly authorised, stating their capacity (e.g. director, secretary).
E X T 1 8 6 0
0 7
P T N I
