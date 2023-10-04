Extraordinary General Meeting Call on Thursday, 12 October at 11.000 am.

Dublin, Ireland - PetroNeft Resources PLC - an international oil and gas exploration and production company focused in Russia, announced on 15 September last that it will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on October 12th at 11.00am.

The EGM will be held at the Clayton Hotel, Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, DO4 P3C3

Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting can be obtained by copying and pasting the following link into your web browser.

http://petroneft.com/investor-relations/investor-notices/

Voting procedures are explained in pages 19 and 20 of the notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting where shareholders can obtain more information on the procedures for voting.

The Extraordinary General Meeting conference will be a webcast event and can be accessed by copying and pasting the following link into your web browser.

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1637130&tp_key=17bbb7faf4

Shareholders can attend the presentation from their laptop, tablet, or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device, so be sure to have headphones or your volume turned up. With Click to Join, there's no need to dial-in. Simply click the link provided above and enter your information to be connected. The link becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

If you have technical difficulties, please click the "Listen by Phone" button on the webcast player and dial the number provided.

A full replay of the presentation will be available at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation. The webcast will be available on our website, www.petroneft.com , until October 11, 2024

We recommend Shareholders attend the presentation by clicking on the webcast URL above, it is not necessary to dial into the audio presentation. Alternatively, you click to dial in by using the following link.

https://events.globalmeet.com/Public/ClickToJoin/ZW5jPThVem03UGRLMURHVkpGcEtGbkppVzlzaHl1NW5jVGVodEt...

For further information, contact: