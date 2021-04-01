Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  PetroNeft Resources plc    P8ET   IE00B0Q82B24

PETRONEFT RESOURCES PLC

(P8ET)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Irish Stock Exchange - 03/31 10:10:27 am
0.022 EUR   -4.35%
02:10aPETRONEFT RESOURCES  : Conversion of debt
PU
03/15PETRONEFT RESOURCES  : Resourced PLC - EGM Result and Presentation
AQ
03/15PETRONEFT RESOURCES  : Migration of Participating Securities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PetroNeft Resources : Conversion of debt

04/01/2021 | 02:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PetroNeft (AIM: PTR) an oil & gas exploration and production company, operating in the Tomsk Oblast, Russian Federation, and 50% owner and operator of Licence 61 and 90% owner of Licence 67, is pleased to provide a financing update.

Highlights

  • Total of $2.69M of debt converted to equity under three historic convertible loan agreements for the issuance of 115,794,613 new Ordinary shares.
  • Participation by the company's largest Shareholders, Directors and Senior Management.

Loan facility

PetroNeft historically entered into three convertible loan agreements, these being:

  • June 24, 2019: entered into a Convertible Loan Agreement for a total of US$ 1.3Million with a group of five lenders. Lenders have the right to convert up to 65% of the outstanding loan amount at a conversion price of US$0.01547 per share.
  • February 16, 2021: entered into a US$2.9 million with a group of 13 lenders. Lenders have the right to convert 75% of the outstanding loan to shares at a conversion price of stg£0.02 in year 1 and stg £0.025 in year 2.
  • March 2, 2021: as part of the acquisition of the additional interest in Licence 67, PTR entered into an agreement with Sarum Energy for a $1.7M convertible loan with the lender having the right to convert up to 50% of the loan into shares at a price of stg £0.02 in year 1 and stg£0.025 in year 2. The lender is exercising their right to convert the full 50% of the loan into shares.

The conversion of this debt to shares will result in the outstanding debt under these agreements being reduced from $5.9 million to $3.2 million and will result in an increase in the total number of issued shares in the Company from 919,356,740 to 1,035,151,353. All shares are being issued at a premium to the share price on the date that the terms of the various agreements were announced.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin for the 115,794,613 PetroNeft ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and Euronext Growth. It is expected that admission to trading on each exchange will become effective and that dealings in the New Ordinary Shares will commence on AIM and Euronext Growth at 8.00 a.m. on 12 April 2021.

The following is the list of holdings by related parties and Directors.

Related Party & Directors

Existing Shareholding

New Shares to be issued

Resulting Shareholding

% shares in Circulation

Natlata Partners LTD

237,117,793

38,385,658

275,503,451

26.61

Alastair McBain, Non Exec Chairman & Shareholder*

92,698,500

62,275,839

154,974,339

14.97

David Sturt, Director & CEO

15,876,866

10,217,266

26,094,132

2.52

Pavel Tetyakov, Director & VP

12,444,530

3,192,985

15,637,515

1.51

* Alastair McBain holds his interest through ADM Consulting FZE and Belgrave Naftogas BV.


David Sturt, CEO of PetroNeft Resources plc, commented:

'While these convertible loans were essential to the survival of PetroNeft, a key element of the ongoing work to turn the company around is reducing its indebtedness and moving it on to a sounder footing. This is just as important as the operational success that we have had in the last eighteen months across our licences. Furthermore, it is critical to allow us the finance to carry out the development activity which will release the value of the Company.

We are very pleased to be able to announce exercise of these conversion rights as it reduces the level of debt of the company by a substantial amount and at the same time demonstrating significant support by the lenders which includes our two largest shareholders along with Board Directors and senior management.'


For further information, contact:

David Sturt, CEO, PetroNeft Resources plc

+44 7903 869 608

John Frain/Caroline Pearson, Davy (NOMAD and Broker)

+353 1 679 6363

Joe Heron / Douglas Keatinge, Murray Consultants

+353 1 498 0300

Disclaimer

Petroneft Resources plc published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 06:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PETRONEFT RESOURCES PLC
02:10aPETRONEFT RESOURCES  : Conversion of debt
PU
03/15PETRONEFT RESOURCES  : Resourced PLC - EGM Result and Presentation
AQ
03/15PETRONEFT RESOURCES  : Migration of Participating Securities
PU
03/12PETRONEFT RESOURCES  : EGM Result and Presentation
PU
03/09PETRONEFT RESOURCES  : Production commences at Licence 67
PU
03/08PetroNeft Rises 5% on Boosting Stake in Russian Oil Wells to 90%
MT
03/08PETRONEFT RESOURCES  : Completion of Acquisition
PU
03/02PETRONEFT RESOURCES  : Completion of fracking program and initial results
PU
02/22PETRONEFT RESOURCES  : Chairman Steps Down; Successor Named
MT
02/22PETRONEFT RESOURCES  : Retirement of Chairman and Appointment of Alastair McBain..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1,44 M - -
Net income 2019 -6,04 M - -
Net Debt 2019 3,90 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,65x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 23,7 M 23,7 M -
EV / Sales 2018 7,58x
EV / Sales 2019 5,78x
Nbr of Employees 36
Free-Float 10,9%
Chart PETRONEFT RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
PetroNeft Resources plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRONEFT RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Sturt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alastair D. McBain Non-Executive Chairman
Karl D. Johnson Vice President-Operations & Business Development
Anthony Sacca Independent Non-Executive Director
Pavel Tetyakov Executive Director & VP-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRONEFT RESOURCES PLC175.00%24
CONOCOPHILLIPS32.46%72 245
CNOOC LIMITED13.23%47 263
EOG RESOURCES, INC.45.44%42 758
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED26.64%36 389
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY41.03%34 787
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ