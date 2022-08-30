Log in
    P8ET   IE00B0Q82B24

PETRONEFT RESOURCES PLC

(P8ET)
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  10:55 2022-08-24 am EDT
0.009000 EUR   -5.26%
Petroneft Resources Says Nord Imperial Temporarily Suspended Oil Acceptance, Transfer

08/30/2022
By Anthony O. Goriainoff


Petroneft Resources PLC said it was progressively shutting down its wells after Nord Imperial LLC temporarily suspended the acceptance and transfer of oil from the License 61 field, in Russia.

The Russia-focused oil-and-gas company said it has been in discussions with Nord Imperial--a subsidiary of India's Oil & Natural Gas Corp.--for many years over the terms of a contract tariff that it considers to be higher than normal market rates. It said discussions to date haven't resulted in any meaningful offer or agreement.

The company said that in 2021, Stimul-T--a company owned by Petroneft and Oil India Ltd. that owns and operates License 61--started making reduced payments to Nord Imperial and launched a series of legal cases against it.

"Nord Imperial have responded by temporarily suspending the acceptance of our oil and transfer until the debt claimed on the basis of the monopolistic contract terms is paid in full," the company said.

"The suspension of acceptance of our oil, whilst disappointing, will not change our determination to seek an equitable solution for both parties. We will work hard with our partner, Oil India, and Nord Imperial to resolve this issue as our priority is to protect the interests of our shareholders," Chief Executive David Sturt said.


Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com


ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.35% 104.6 Delayed Quote.29.28%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 1.55% 137.95 Delayed Quote.-4.56%
OIL INDIA LIMITED 2.68% 193.35 Delayed Quote.-5.25%
PETRONEFT RESOURCES PLC -5.26% 0.009 Real-time Quote.-77.50%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.66% 434.0763 Real-time Quote.148.50%
SOLUTION GROUP -2.63% 0.185 End-of-day quote.-66.36%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.02% 60.5 Delayed Quote.-19.55%
WTI 0.06% 97.021 Delayed Quote.23.36%
Sales 2020 1,70 M - -
Net income 2020 -4,54 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,46x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9,65 M 9,64 M -
EV / Sales 2019 5,45x
EV / Sales 2020 6,35x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 29,4%
David Sturt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alastair D. McBain Non-Executive Chairman
Karl D. Johnson Vice President-Operations & Business Development
Anthony Sacca Independent Non-Executive Director
Eskil Jersing Independent Non-Executive Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRONEFT RESOURCES PLC-77.50%10
CONOCOPHILLIPS57.13%142 733
EOG RESOURCES, INC.42.49%73 004
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION159.61%68 325
CNOOC LIMITED33.25%64 965
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED38.75%63 984