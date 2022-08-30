Petroneft Resources Says Nord Imperial Temporarily Suspended Oil Acceptance, Transfer

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Petroneft Resources PLC said it was progressively shutting down its wells after Nord Imperial LLC temporarily suspended the acceptance and transfer of oil from the License 61 field, in Russia.

The Russia-focused oil-and-gas company said it has been in discussions with Nord Imperial--a subsidiary of India's Oil & Natural Gas Corp.--for many years over the terms of a contract tariff that it considers to be higher than normal market rates. It said discussions to date haven't resulted in any meaningful offer or agreement.

The company said that in 2021, Stimul-T--a company owned by Petroneft and Oil India Ltd. that owns and operates License 61--started making reduced payments to Nord Imperial and launched a series of legal cases against it.

"Nord Imperial have responded by temporarily suspending the acceptance of our oil and transfer until the debt claimed on the basis of the monopolistic contract terms is paid in full," the company said.

"The suspension of acceptance of our oil, whilst disappointing, will not change our determination to seek an equitable solution for both parties. We will work hard with our partner, Oil India, and Nord Imperial to resolve this issue as our priority is to protect the interests of our shareholders," Chief Executive David Sturt said.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-22 0255ET