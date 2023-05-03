Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Petronet LNG Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETRONET   INE347G01014

PETRONET LNG LIMITED

(PETRONET)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:40:41 2023-05-03 am EDT
236.70 INR   -0.13%
10:26aIndia's top gas importer sees 'huge jump' in demand as prices ease
RE
05/02Indian shares set to open lower on weak global cues ahead of Fed rate decision
RE
04/24Petronet LNG Board to Consider Dividend for Fiscal 2023
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

India's top gas importer sees 'huge jump' in demand as prices ease

05/03/2023 | 10:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's top gas importer Petronet LNG expects a 'huge jump' in local gas demand for at least six months due to a softening of global prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG), its chief executive A. K. Singh said on Wednesday.

Indian gas demand is already showing signs of recovery after global LNG prices fell to about $11 per million British thermal units in Asian markets.

Petronet operated its 17.5 million tonnes a year Dahej LNG terminal on the west coast at 97% in April compared to 77% in the three months to March, Singh told reporters on its quarterly earnings call.

"If the prices stabilise we can expect a huge jump," Singh said, adding Indian gas demand was price sensitive.

India wants to raise the share of gas in its energy mix to 15% by 2030 from 6.2% at present.

Singh said Indian LNG imports could have risen to 30 million tonnes a year had there not been abnormal situations such as the COVID pandemic and Russia's war in Ukraine.

In the fiscal year to March 2023, India imported 20.1 million tonnes of LNG, down from 25.6 million tonnes in 2019/20 according to the government data.

"Things are looking quite bright as of now... We expect this trend to continue at least till six months from now," Singh said.

He added demand in the later part of the year would depend on the winter season in the West and its implication on LNG prices.

Singh expects capacity use at its 5 million tonnes a year Kochi terminal in southern India to rise beyond 20% as Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd and a petrochemical plant could turn to gas from liquid fuels, drawn to the lower prices of the cleaner fuel.

Petronet is adding two LNG storage tanks at its Dahej plant and one at its Kochi facility, he said.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Christina Fincher)

By Nidhi Verma


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PETRONET LNG LIMITED -0.13% 236.7 Delayed Quote.10.00%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -3.88% 99.588 Real-time Quote.-50.53%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.63% 79.4232 Delayed Quote.10.67%
All news about PETRONET LNG LIMITED
10:26aIndia's top gas importer sees 'huge jump' in demand as prices ease
RE
05/02Indian shares set to open lower on weak global cues ahead of Fed rate decision
RE
04/24Petronet LNG Board to Consider Dividend for Fiscal 2023
MT
04/24Indian cos sometimes face delays in paying for Russian oil above $60/bbl - oil secretar..
RE
04/11Petronet LNG Limited Announces Change in Directorate
CI
04/06India accepts gas panel report, lowers gas prices
RE
03/23Petronet LNG Limited Approves the Appointment of Shri G. Krishnakumar as Additional Dir..
CI
03/23Petronet LNG Limited Approves Appointment of G. Krishnakumar as Additional Director (No..
CI
03/21Petronet LNG Limited Announces Nomination Changes
CI
02/21Petronet LNG Extends CFO's Term for Two More Years
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETRONET LNG LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 581 B 7 102 M 7 102 M
Net income 2023 31 652 M 387 M 387 M
Net cash 2023 46 060 M 563 M 563 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,4x
Yield 2023 4,92%
Capitalization 355 B 4 342 M 4 342 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 519
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart PETRONET LNG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Petronet LNG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRONET LNG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 237,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akshay Kumar Singh Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Vinod Kumar Mishra Finance Director, CFO & Executive Director
Pankaj Jain Non-Executive Chairman
Pramod Narang Director & Technical Director
Sanjay Kumar Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRONET LNG LIMITED10.00%4 347
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-0.18%463 611
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-4.17%189 629
BP PLC2.83%117 760
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION37.14%108 670
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION0.50%54 081
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer