Petronet LNG : Cessation

ND/PLL/SECTT/REG. 30/2022 The Manager The Manager BSE Ltd. National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra East, Mumbai - 400 05 1 Dated: 9th April, 2022

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Change among Directors of the Company

Dear Sir/Madam,

In terms ofprovisions ofRegulation 30 ofSEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 , we wish to inform that Shri Arun Kumar (DIN: 03570776) has ceased to be the Independent Director on the Board of the Company w.e.f 9th April, 2022 consequent upon completion of three years' tenure on 8th April, 2022.

This is for information and records please.

(Rajan Kapur)

CGM &Vice President-Company Secretary

