Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Petronet LNG Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETRONET   INE347G01014

PETRONET LNG LIMITED

(PETRONET)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/08 07:16:34 am EDT
201.05 INR   +0.45%
03/08Petronet LNG Incorporates Wholly Owned Subsidiary in Singapore
MT
03/08Petronet Lng Limited Incorporates Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Company At Singapore
CI
02/17PETRONET LNG : Copy of Newspaper Publication
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petronet LNG : Cessation

04/09/2022 | 01:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Petronet LNG Limited

Regd. Office: World Trade Centre, Babar Road, Barakhamba Lane, New Delhi - 11000 I

PBTRONET ._ ... c:;.

Phone: 011-23411411 , Fax: 011- 23472550, CIN: L74899DL1998PLC093073 Email: invc:s tors1{i)pctro netl111Lin, Company's website: v~ .petronellng .in

LIIIITIID

PAN : AAACP8148DGST: 07AAACP8148D1Zl

ND/PLL/SECTT/REG. 30/2022

The Manager

The Manager

BSE Ltd.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra East, Mumbai - 400 05 1

Dated: 9th April, 2022

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Change among Directors of the Company

Dear Sir/Madam,

In terms ofprovisions ofRegulation 30 ofSEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 , we wish to inform that Shri Arun Kumar (DIN: 03570776) has ceased to be the Independent Director on the Board of the Company w.e.f 9th April, 2022 consequent upon completion of three years' tenure on 8th April, 2022.

This is for information and records please.

(Rajan Kapur)

CGM &Vice President-Company Secretary

Dahej LNG Terminal:

Kochi LNG Terminal:

GIDC Industrial Estate. Plot No . 7/A. Dahej Taluka V agra Dist!. Bharuch - 392130 (G ujarat) Tel : 02641-25 7249 Fax 02641-257252

Survey No 34 7. Puthuvy pu P.O . 682508. Ko chi

Tel · 0484-2502268

Disclaimer

Petronet LNG Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2022 05:58:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PETRONET LNG LIMITED
03/08Petronet LNG Incorporates Wholly Owned Subsidiary in Singapore
MT
03/08Petronet Lng Limited Incorporates Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Company At Singapore
CI
02/17PETRONET LNG : Copy of Newspaper Publication
PU
02/10India's Petronet has not been asked by U.S. to divert LNG to Europe
RE
02/10TRANSCRIPT : Petronet LNG Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2022
CI
02/10PETRONET LNG : Press Release Q3 2021-22 Financial Results
PU
02/09PETRONET LNG : Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2021
PU
02/09Petronet LNG Limited Announces Board Appointments
CI
02/09Petronet LNG Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
02/04Exxon eyes more long-term gas supply deals with India
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETRONET LNG LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 430 B 5 667 M 5 667 M
Net income 2022 32 317 M 425 M 425 M
Net cash 2022 49 639 M 654 M 654 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,29x
Yield 2022 6,30%
Capitalization 302 B 3 970 M 3 970 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 529
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart PETRONET LNG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Petronet LNG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRONET LNG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 201,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akshay Kumar Singh Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Vinod Kumar Mishra Finance Director & Director
Pankaj Jain Chairman
Pramod Narang Director & Technical Director
Sanjay Kumar Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRONET LNG LIMITED-7.09%3 970
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION41.92%359 394
CHEVRON CORPORATION44.81%328 328
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD8.64%215 345
BP PLC18.46%95 358
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION8.26%78 306