Petronet LNG : Copy of Newspaper Publication

coming municipal corporation elections, is not re-

and with sole motive to achieve wrongful gain".

image of the other party leaders may be tarnished

Ravindra Kumar Pandey summoned the five on

leged that they made false allegations against the

to administration to obtain a

learn about the unfortunate de-

ily has not raised any apprehen-

dent. There does not appear any

fied and we are in the process of

indicate it was a case of an acci-

"The driver has been identi-

Residents said they wanted a

to playing fraud with the estab-

ity of foul play, he said,

They also met his co-passenger

ister". The court said it "amounts

Askedif there was a possibil-

they will perform the last rites.

will order NBCC to refund in a

ily has left for Ludhiana, where

idents who want to take refund

The viscera has been sent for

lodged on complaint filed by the

bottle from the car. It is not yet

are checking with Haryana State

non-functional at the time. We

ilies do not wish to stay in alter-

a Delhi court in April, but was re-

which shows Sidhu's vehicle at

people, 40 families had been

said that considering safety of

He was arrested by the Delhi

companying him from Delhi to

Sidhu addressing the crowd on

teams are reconstructing the

that video clips, posted on social

Day last year, was driving a

tempt to murder and robbery.

following the Red Fort violence

residents to vacate within 2

ing" the incident and "inciting"

the buildings unsafe and asked

in October 2021 had declared

ing property. One of the FIRs

tor 37-D, to vacate houses by

and protesters for allegedly

A BOARD of three doctors

A day after the farmers'

dits of several societies, the dis-

of the sixth floor collapsed at

Possession Notice for Immovable Properties of borrower by the Authorised Officer

Whereas (For Immovable property)

Petronet LNG Limited

Well Running Sugar Factory And Ethanol Plant For Sale

Punjab National Bank/ the Authorized Officer/s of the Punjab National Bank under the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial

A Well running Sugar factory and ethanol plant with fully atomization Regd. Office: World Trade Centre, Babar Road, Barakhamba Assets & Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002, and in exercise of powers conferred under section 13 read with Rule 3 of the

Lane, New Delhi - 110001 Phone: 011-23411411,

located in Karnataka state for sale. Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002, issued demand notice/s on the dates mentioned in the account calling upon the borrower to

1 Operational Status Running Factory. Fax: 011- 23472550, CIN: L74899DL1998PLC093073 repay the amount as mentioned in the account within 60 days from the date of notice(s)/ date of receipt of said notice(s).

Email: investors@petronetlng.in, Company's website:

2 All Permissions and license State and Central Government. The borrower having failed to repay the amount, notice is hereby given to the borrowers and the public in general that the undersigned

www.petronetlng.in

3 Plant Capacity 4500TCD.Expandable to 800TCD. has taken possession of the properties described herein below in exercise of the powers conferred to him under sub-section (4) of Section

PAN: AAACP8148D GST: 07AAACP8148D1ZI

4 Power Plant 20 MW. 13 of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002 on the date mentioned in the account.

The borrower's/ guarantor's/ mortgagor's attention is invited to provisions of sub-section (8) of Section 13 of the Act, in respect of time

5 Ethanol plant capacity 75 KLPD with zero liquid discharge. REQUEST TO THE SHAREHOLDERS FOR REGISTRATION/

available, to redeem the secured assets.

6 Total Land 166 Acre. UPDATION OF EMAIL ADDRESSES

The borrower/s in particular and the public in general is hereby cautioned not to deal with the property/ies and any dealing with the

7 Location Benefit All raw material (sugar cane) available property/ies will be subject to the charge of Punjab National Bank for the amounts and interest thereon.

within 35 KM radius. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 110 and other applicable provi-

8 Irrigation Facilities Nearby One perennial river nearby and canal of sions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules made thereun- Name Name of the Name of the Description Date of Date of Amount

one big dam nearby. der and Regulation 44 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India of the Account/ Borrower Owner of the of the property mortgaged Demand Possession outstanding

Those interested should mail their contact details on this (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Branch property Notice Notice as on date

Mail id: salesugar1@gmail.com Company is conducting a Postal Ballot for obtaining the approval of the Affixed of demand

shareholders for appointment of Directors. Petronet LNG Limited has ap- notice

pointed four Directors as Additional Directors on the Board of the Com- Barh M/s Arun Galla Smt. Ramsakhi EM of Land and Building situated at Mouza- Rs.

pany, disclosure of which was made to the Stock Exchanges on 15.01.2022 Bhandar Devi W/O Late Bajitpur Chondi, Pragana-Gyaspur, Thana 29.09.2021 14.02.2022 13,26,457.00

and 09.02.2022. Prop.: Sri Tripit Narayan & Sub Division & Sub Registry Office-Barh, (Rs. Thirteen

Radheshyam Singh. Sadar Registry Office and Distt-Patna, lakh twenty six

Further, pursuant to Regulation 17(1C) of the Securities and Exchange Prasad Singh S/O Jamindar-Bihar Sarkar, Ward No.-12, Holding thousand four

Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Reg- Late Tripit Narayan No.-37, Tauzi No.-7838, Thana No.- 59, hundred fifty

ulations, 2015, approval of Shareholders for appointment of a Director on Singh Khata No.-154, Khesra No.-620,Area-6.75 seven only)

the Board is required to be obtained either at the next General Meeting or A/c No.- Dhur, Vide Deed No.-6593 Dt. 28.08.1995

within a time period of three months from the date of appointment, 0569008700002816 pertaning to Smt. Ramsakhi Devi, W/O Late

whichever is earlier, therefore the approval of shareholders shall be ob- TripitNarayanSingh.

BoundedBy:-North-KharidarNoHaza,South-KharidarNoHaza,East-YogeshwarVishwakarma,West-Road.

tained through the said Postal Ballot within statutory time limit.

Barh Sri Md. Mokhtar Md. Mokhtar EM of Land and Building situated at Mouza- Rs.

In view of the above and pursuant to General Circular nos. 14/2020 dated Alam S/o Md. Alam S/o Md. Wazidpur, Thana No.-59, Khata No.-336, 27.09.2021 14.02.2022 8,79,375.00

Sardar Ahmed & Sardar Ahmed Ward No.3, Tauzi No.-7838, Plot No.-406 & (Rs. Eight

April 8, 2020, 17/2020 dated April 13, 2020, 10/2021 dated June 23, 2021

Md. Mehtab Alam & Md. Mehtab 407, Holding No.-448k/114,Area-6 Decimal, lakh seventy

and 20/2021 dated December 8, 2021, issued by the Ministry of Corporate

S/o Md. Sardar Alam S/o Md. Vide Sale Deed No.3306 Dt 01.12.2013. nine thousand

Affairs ("MCA Circulars"), (including any statutory amendment(s), mod-

Ahmed Sardar Ahmed In the Name of Md. Mokhtar Alam S/o Md. three hundred

ification(s), variation(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in

A/c No.- Sardar Ahmed & Md. Mehtab Alam S/o Md. seventy five

force, and as amended from time to time), the company is bound to pro-

056900NC20062126 Sardar Ahmed. Boundry:- N-Pyare Mistry only)

vide a process of registration of e-mail addresses of members and state so

& others, S-Md. Kamruddin, East-Mustry

in its public notice.

Khatoon, W-Rasta.

Accordingly, the Company has provided the facility to its Members for reg- Morcha M/s Ranjan Sri Rajeev EM of Land and Building situated at Mouza- Rs.

istration/updation of their email addresses in the following manner and Road Polytubs Kumar Simli Murarpur (North of NH), PO-Jhauganj, 23.11.2021 15.02.2022 31,96,445.07

urge them to register/ update their email addresses, so as to timely re- Prop.: Sri Om Ranjan S/o PS-Malsalami,Distt-Patna,Tauzi-Bihar (Rs. Thirty one

ceive the Notice of Postal Ballot/ Shareholder's Meeting and other re- Prabhat Ranjan S/o Chandradev Sarkar, Thana No.-38, Circle No.-215, Ward lakh ninety six

lated communications: Sri Rajeev Kumar Prasad No.-71/54/35/30 under Patna Regional thousand four

Ranjan Development Authority now Patna Municipal hundred forty

(a) Members holding shares in dematerialised mode, who have not A/c No.- Corporation, Sheet No.-280, Municipal five and seven

registered/updated their email addresses with their Depository 1775250000499 Survey Plot No.-1959, Sub Registry Office paise only)

Participants, are requested to register/ update their email addresses Patna City & Sadar Registry Office & Distt.-Patna,Area-06 Dhur 3.25 Dhurki in the name of Sri Rajeev Kumar Ranjan S/o

with the Depository Participants with whom they maintain their Chandradev Prasad vide Sale Deed No.-9024 Dated 13.12.2016. Boundary:- N-Sri Lallu Yadav, S-7 Feet Road, E-Sri Arun

demat account. Further, the Company has provided the said facility Mehta, W-Smt. Shanti Devi.

to the shareholders through the depositories i.e. National Securities Morcha M/s Sakshi Smt. Rekha EM of Land and Building situated at Rs.

Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (In- Road Enterprises Devi Jain W/o Mohalla-Tathagat Nagar, Patna City, Thana- 29.06.2020 15.02.2022 15,91,792.66

dia) Limited (CDSL) under which respective depositories shall be

Prop.: Sri Kundan Sri Ravindra Malsalami, Sub Registry Office-Patna City, (Rs. Fifteen

sending SMS with a link to the shareholders whose emails are not Kumar Jain S/o Sri Kumar Jain Sadar Registry Office and Distt-Patna, Circle lakh ninety

registered. The link shall ask shareholders to update their email

Ravindra Kumar No.-226, Holding No.-33/37(P), Badahu one thousand

address upon verification of OTP.

Jain A/c No.- Holding No.39/31(p), Present Holding No.- seven hundred

(b) Members holding shares in physical mode, who have not regis- 2916008700004841 39B/31, Ward No.-71/56/37/32, Sheet No.- ninety two and

282, Thana Code-471, Municipal Survey Plot sixty six paise

tered/ updated their email addresses are requested through this

No.-693(P), Volume No.-229, CD No.-46/ only)

advertisement to register/ update the same by writing to the

RTA/Company with details of folio number, name and attaching year 2011, Pages From-387 to 400, Book No.-1,Area-12 Dhur 9.50 Durki (1.9492 Decimal) Vide Sale Deed No.-17273 Dated

24.06.2011. Pertaining to Smt. Rekha Devi Jain W/o Sri Ravindra Kumar Jain. Boundry:- N-Corporation Gali, Municipal Survey

a self-attested copy of PAN card at investor@bigshareonline.com or

Plot No.695, S-Koli Badahu, Sri Jaggu Paswan, E-Sri Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal, Part of Said Plot and Koli Badahu Sri Jaggu

investors@petronetlng.in.

For Petronet LNG Limited Paswan, W-Sri Braj Kishore Jaiswal, Part of Said Plot and Koli.

Place: New Delhi Date : 16.02.2022 (Authorised Officer)

Rajan Kapur

Date: 16th February 2022 Place : Patna Punjab National Bank