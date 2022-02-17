Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petronet LNG : Copy of Newspaper Publication

02/17/2022 | 04:56am EST
WWW.INDIANEXPRESS.COM

THE CITY

3

THEINDIAN EXPRESS, THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2022

Deep Sidhu death:

Safety fears:

40 families in

Police say truck driver

society asked

to vacate

identified, arrest soon

Gurgaon : A week after a portion

ernment to order structural au-

of the sixth floor collapsed at

Chintels Paradiso in Gurgaon's

sector 109, prompting the gov-

dits of several societies, the dis-

EXPRESSNEWSSERVICE

A day after the farmers'

trictadministrationWednesday

protestonRepublicDaylastyear,

directed

residents of NBCC

CHANDIGARH, FEBRUARY 16

Delhi Police had registered 25

GreenViewgrouphousingsoci-

FIRs against farm union leaders

ety,constructedbystate-owned

A BOARD of three doctors

and protesters for allegedly

construction firm NBCC in sec-

Wednesday conducted a post-

storming Red Fort and vandalis-

tor 37-D, to vacate houses by

mortem examination of Punjab

ing property. One of the FIRs

March1onthegroundsofsafety.

actor and activist Deep Sidhu's

named Sidhu and gangster-

AstructuralauditbyIITDelhi

body at Sonipat's civil hospital.

turned-politician

Lakhbir

in October 2021 had declared

Thebodywashandedovertohis

Deep Sidhu

Sidhanaforallegedly"orchestrat-

the buildings unsafe and asked

family membersafterwards.

ing" the incident and "inciting"

residents to vacate within 2

Sidhu,whoshotintolimelight

farmers.Theywerebookedforri-

months. The deputy commis-

following the Red Fort violence

oting, criminal conspiracy, at-

sionerhelda jointmeetingwith

duringfarmers'rallyonRepublic

cidentandtherewere25-30me-

tempt to murder and robbery.

residents

and

officials

of

Day last year, was driving a

trelongskidmarksatthespot,ap-

Seniorpoliceofficershadclaimed

National Building Construction

Mahindra Scorpio that crashed

parently from Sidhu's car. Police

that video clips, posted on social

Corporation(NBCC)Wednesday.

intothebackofatruckonKundli-

teams are reconstructing the

media by protesters, showed

Gurgaon DC Nishant Kumar

Manesar-Palwal(KMP)highway. sceneandwillsubmita report to

Sidhu addressing the crowd on

Yadav, chairman of District

HisfriendReenaRai,whowasac-

thedistrictpolicechief.

theroute of thetractormarch.

DisasterManagementAuthority,

companying him from Delhi to

Police have recovered CCTV

He was arrested by the Delhi

said that considering safety of

Punjabatthetime,survived.

footage from a tollplazaonKMP,

Police Special Cell on February 9

people, 40 families had been

Rahul

Sharma,

which shows Sidhu's vehicle at

lastyear.Sidhuwasgrantedbailby

askedtovacatebyMarch1."NBCC

Superintendent

of

Police

7.15pm."Therewerereportsthat

a Delhi court in April, but was re-

willbearshiftingcost,incasefam-

(Sonipat),said,"Ourteamthatin-

streetlightsonthehighwaywere

arrested by Delhi Police Crime

ilies do not wish to stay in alter-

spectedthesceneoftheaccident

non-functional at the time. We

BranchfromTiharJailforallegedly

nate accommodation suggested

foundapartiallyconsumedliquor

are checking with Haryana State

"damaging" Red Fort, in a case

byNBCC,theycanrentaflatasper

bottle from the car. It is not yet

Industrial and Infrastructure

lodged on complaint filed by the

convenienceandrentcostwillbe

knownifSidhuhadconsumedit...

Development Corporation (HSI-

ArchaeologicalSurveyofIndia.The

bornebyNBCC,"hesaid."Forres-

The viscera has been sent for

IDC)toverifyiftherewasapower

court grantedhim bail in thesec-

idents who want to take refund

chemical examination. His fam-

cutintheareaorsomeotherrea-

ondcaseafewdayslater,terming

for flats, district administration

ily has left for Ludhiana, where

son,"Sharmasaid.

thesecondarrest"viciousandsin-

will order NBCC to refund in a

they will perform the last rites.

Askedif there was a possibil-

ister". The court said it "amounts

monthwithlawfulinterest."

They also met his co-passenger

ity of foul play, he said,

to playing fraud with the estab-

Residents said they wanted a

(Rai)atthehospital".

"Preliminaryinvestigationssofar

lishedcriminalprocess".

legally binding

assurance. G

"The driver has been identi-

indicate it was a case of an acci-

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief

Mohanty, president, association

fied and we are in the process of

dent. There does not appear any

Minister

Arvind

Kejriwal

of apartment owners, NBCC

arrestinghim.Wehaveregistered

foulplay,asofnow.Evenhisfam-

tweeted: "Deeply saddened to

GreenViewGroupHousing,said,

acaseonchargesofrashandneg-

ily has not raised any apprehen-

learn about the unfortunate de-

"We'reapprehensiveNBCCwon't

ligent driving causing death,"

sionsoffoulplay.Thedriverofthe

miseof DeepSiddhu. Mysincer-

easily refund money. We appeal

Sharmasaid.Policesaidthetruck

truck,oncearrested,willbethor-

estcondolencesforhisfamilyand

to administration to obtain a

wasmovingatthetimeofthein-

oughly questioned."

friends. Godblesshissoul."

legallybindingassurance." ENS

Court summons

five AAP leaders

New Delhi: A Delhi court Wednesday summoned

AAPleadersSatyendarJain,Atishi,Raghav Chadha,

DurgeshPathakandSaurabhBhardwajinadefama-

tioncomplaintfiledbyaBJPcouncillor,whohasal-

leged that they made false allegations against the

party'sleadersaheadof MCDelectionsinthecity.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate

Ravindra Kumar Pandey summoned the five on

March14. Thecomplainant,ChhailBihariGoswami,

isa councillorfromNorth MCD'sNarainaward. He

hasallegedthatPathak,incriminalconspiracywith

theothers,heldapressconferenceinwhichhemade

defamatorystatementsclaimingthattherewascor-

ruptionof Rs1400crore in theMCD.

Itwasallegedthatothershadmadedefamatory

statementsondifferentdatesandlevelled"falseal-

legationssothattheimage of thecomplainantand

image of the other party leaders may be tarnished

and with sole motive to achieve wrongful gain".

"Delhigovernment...togainpoliticalmileageinup-

(A Govt. of India Undertaking)

coming municipal corporation elections, is not re-

leasing consolidated due funds of Rs 13,000 crores

Circle Sastra Patna North: 2nd Floor, Chanakya Tower, R-Block,Patna-800 001

tothe3 corporations ..."hehasalleged. ENS

POSSESSION NOTICE

Possession Notice for Immovable Properties of borrower by the Authorised Officer

Whereas

(For Immovable property)

Petronet LNG Limited

Well Running Sugar Factory And Ethanol Plant For Sale

Punjab National Bank/ the Authorized Officer/s of the Punjab National Bank under the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial

A Well running Sugar factory and ethanol plant with fully atomization

Regd. Office: World Trade Centre, Babar Road, Barakhamba

Assets & Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002, and in exercise of powers conferred under section 13 read with Rule 3 of the

Lane, New Delhi - 110001 Phone: 011-23411411,

located in Karnataka state for sale.

Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002, issued demand notice/s on the dates mentioned in the account calling upon the borrower to

1

Operational Status

Running Factory.

Fax: 011- 23472550, CIN: L74899DL1998PLC093073

repay the amount as mentioned in the account within 60 days from the date of notice(s)/ date of receipt of said notice(s).

Email: investors@petronetlng.in, Company's website:

2

All Permissions and license

State and Central Government.

The borrower having failed to repay the amount, notice is hereby given to the borrowers and the public in general that the undersigned

www.petronetlng.in

3

Plant Capacity

4500TCD.Expandable to 800TCD.

has taken possession of the properties described herein below in exercise of the powers conferred to him under sub-section (4) of Section

PAN: AAACP8148D

GST: 07AAACP8148D1ZI

4

Power Plant

20 MW.

13 of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002 on the date mentioned in the account.

The borrower's/ guarantor's/ mortgagor's attention is invited to provisions of sub-section (8) of Section 13 of the Act, in respect of time

5

Ethanol plant capacity

75 KLPD with zero liquid discharge.

REQUEST TO THE SHAREHOLDERS FOR REGISTRATION/

available, to redeem the secured assets.

6

Total Land

166 Acre.

UPDATION OF EMAIL ADDRESSES

The borrower/s in particular and the public in general is hereby cautioned not to deal with the property/ies and any dealing with the

7

Location Benefit

All raw material (sugar cane) available

property/ies will be subject to the charge of Punjab National Bank for the amounts and interest thereon.

within 35 KM radius.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 110 and other applicable provi-

8

Irrigation Facilities Nearby

One perennial river nearby and canal of

sions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules made thereun-

Name

Name of the

Name of the

Description

Date of

Date of

Amount

one big dam nearby.

der and Regulation 44 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India

of the

Account/ Borrower

Owner of the

of the property mortgaged

Demand

Possession

outstanding

Those interested should mail their contact details on this

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the

Branch

property

Notice

Notice

as on date

Mail id: salesugar1@gmail.com

Company is conducting a Postal Ballot for obtaining the approval of the

Affixed

of demand

shareholders for appointment of Directors. Petronet LNG Limited has ap-

notice

pointed four Directors as Additional Directors on the Board of the Com-

Barh

M/s Arun Galla

Smt. Ramsakhi

EM of Land and Building situated at Mouza-

Rs.

pany, disclosure of which was made to the Stock Exchanges on 15.01.2022

Bhandar

Devi W/O Late

Bajitpur Chondi, Pragana-Gyaspur, Thana

29.09.2021

14.02.2022

13,26,457.00

and 09.02.2022.

Prop.: Sri

Tripit Narayan

& Sub Division & Sub Registry Office-Barh,

(Rs. Thirteen

Radheshyam

Singh.

Sadar Registry Office and Distt-Patna,

lakh twenty six

Further, pursuant to Regulation 17(1C) of the Securities and Exchange

Prasad Singh S/O

Jamindar-Bihar Sarkar, Ward No.-12, Holding

thousand four

Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Reg-

Late Tripit Narayan

No.-37, Tauzi No.-7838, Thana No.- 59,

hundred fifty

ulations, 2015, approval of Shareholders for appointment of a Director on

Singh

Khata No.-154, Khesra No.-620,Area-6.75

seven only)

the Board is required to be obtained either at the next General Meeting or

A/c No.-

Dhur, Vide Deed No.-6593 Dt. 28.08.1995

within a time period of three months from the date of appointment,

0569008700002816

pertaning to Smt. Ramsakhi Devi, W/O Late

whichever is earlier, therefore the approval of shareholders shall be ob-

TripitNarayanSingh.

BoundedBy:-North-KharidarNoHaza,South-KharidarNoHaza,East-YogeshwarVishwakarma,West-Road.

tained through the said Postal Ballot within statutory time limit.

Barh

Sri Md. Mokhtar

Md. Mokhtar

EM of Land and Building situated at Mouza-

Rs.

In view of the above and pursuant to General Circular nos. 14/2020 dated

Alam S/o Md.

Alam S/o Md.

Wazidpur, Thana No.-59, Khata No.-336,

27.09.2021

14.02.2022

8,79,375.00

Sardar Ahmed &

Sardar Ahmed

Ward No.3, Tauzi No.-7838, Plot No.-406 &

(Rs. Eight

April 8, 2020, 17/2020 dated April 13, 2020, 10/2021 dated June 23, 2021

Md. Mehtab Alam

& Md. Mehtab

407, Holding No.-448k/114,Area-6 Decimal,

lakh seventy

and 20/2021 dated December 8, 2021, issued by the Ministry of Corporate

S/o Md. Sardar

Alam S/o Md.

Vide

Sale Deed No.3306 Dt

01.12.2013.

nine thousand

Affairs ("MCA Circulars"), (including any statutory amendment(s), mod-

Ahmed

Sardar Ahmed

In the Name of Md. Mokhtar Alam S/o Md.

three hundred

ification(s), variation(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in

A/c No.-

Sardar Ahmed & Md. Mehtab Alam S/o Md.

seventy five

force, and as amended from time to time), the company is bound to pro-

056900NC20062126

Sardar

Ahmed. Boundry:- N-Pyare Mistry

only)

vide a process of registration of e-mail addresses of members and state so

& others, S-Md. Kamruddin,

East-Mustry

in its public notice.

Khatoon, W-Rasta.

Accordingly, the Company has provided the facility to its Members for reg-

Morcha

M/s Ranjan

Sri Rajeev

EM of Land and Building situated at Mouza-

Rs.

istration/updation of their email addresses in the following manner and

Road

Polytubs

Kumar

Simli Murarpur (North of NH), PO-Jhauganj,

23.11.2021

15.02.2022

31,96,445.07

urge them to register/ update their email addresses, so as to timely re-

Prop.: Sri Om

Ranjan S/o

PS-Malsalami,Distt-Patna,Tauzi-Bihar

(Rs. Thirty one

ceive the Notice of Postal Ballot/ Shareholder's Meeting and other re-

Prabhat Ranjan S/o

Chandradev

Sarkar, Thana No.-38, Circle No.-215, Ward

lakh ninety six

lated communications:

Sri Rajeev Kumar

Prasad

No.-71/54/35/30 under Patna Regional

thousand four

Ranjan

Development Authority now Patna Municipal

hundred forty

(a) Members holding shares in dematerialised mode, who have not

A/c No.-

Corporation, Sheet No.-280, Municipal

five and seven

registered/updated their email addresses with their Depository

1775250000499

Survey Plot No.-1959, Sub Registry Office

paise only)

Participants, are requested to register/ update their email addresses

Patna City & Sadar

Registry Office & Distt.-Patna,Area-06 Dhur 3.25 Dhurki in the name of Sri Rajeev Kumar Ranjan S/o

with the Depository Participants with whom they maintain their

Chandradev Prasad vide Sale Deed No.-9024 Dated 13.12.2016. Boundary:- N-Sri Lallu Yadav, S-7 Feet Road, E-Sri Arun

demat account. Further, the Company has provided the said facility

Mehta, W-Smt. Shanti Devi.

to the shareholders through the depositories i.e. National Securities

Morcha

M/s Sakshi

Smt. Rekha

EM

of

Land

and

Building

situated at

Rs.

Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (In-

Road

Enterprises

Devi Jain W/o

Mohalla-Tathagat Nagar, Patna City, Thana-

29.06.2020

15.02.2022

15,91,792.66

dia) Limited (CDSL) under which respective depositories shall be

Prop.: Sri Kundan

Sri Ravindra

Malsalami, Sub

Registry Office-Patna City,

(Rs. Fifteen

sending SMS with a link to the shareholders whose emails are not

Kumar Jain S/o Sri

Kumar Jain

Sadar Registry Office and Distt-Patna, Circle

lakh ninety

registered. The link shall ask shareholders to update their email

Ravindra Kumar

No.-226, Holding No.-33/37(P), Badahu

one thousand

address upon verification of OTP.

Jain A/c No.-

Holding No.39/31(p), Present Holding No.-

seven hundred

(b) Members holding shares in physical mode, who have not regis-

2916008700004841

39B/31, Ward No.-71/56/37/32, Sheet No.-

ninety two and

282, Thana Code-471, Municipal Survey Plot

sixty six paise

tered/ updated their email addresses are requested through this

No.-693(P), Volume

No.-229,

CD No.-46/

only)

advertisement to register/ update the same by writing to the

RTA/Company with details of folio number, name and attaching

year 2011, Pages From-387 to 400, Book No.-1,Area-12 Dhur 9.50 Durki (1.9492 Decimal) Vide Sale Deed No.-17273 Dated

24.06.2011. Pertaining to Smt. Rekha Devi Jain W/o Sri Ravindra Kumar Jain. Boundry:- N-Corporation Gali, Municipal Survey

a self-attested copy of PAN card at investor@bigshareonline.com or

Plot No.695, S-Koli Badahu, Sri Jaggu Paswan, E-Sri Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal, Part of Said Plot and Koli Badahu Sri Jaggu

investors@petronetlng.in.

For Petronet LNG Limited

Paswan, W-Sri Braj Kishore Jaiswal, Part of Said Plot and Koli.

Place: New Delhi

Date : 16.02.2022

(Authorised Officer)

Rajan Kapur

Date: 16th February 2022

Place : Patna

Punjab National Bank

Company Secretary

New Delhi

Disclaimer

Petronet LNG Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 09:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
