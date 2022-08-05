Petronet LNG : Financial Results for Quarter ended 30th June 2022

T R Chadha & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

Independent Auditor's Review Report on Consolidated Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results of Petronet LNG Limited Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

To the Board of Directors of Petronet LNG Limited

We have reviewed the accompanying Statement of Consolidated Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results of Petronet LNG Limited (the Parent) and its subsidiary (the Parent and its subsidiary together referred to as the "Group) and its share of the profit/(loss) after tax and total Comprehensive Income/(loss) of its joint ventures for the quarter ended 30 th June 2022 a ("the statement"), being submitted by the Parent, pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ('the Regulations').

This statement, which is the responsibility of the Parent's management and approved by the Parent's Board of Directors, has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the Indian Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" prescribed under Section 133 of Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") read with relevant rules issued thereunder ('Ind AS') and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the statements based on our review.

We conducted our review of the Statement in accordance with the Standards on Review Engagement (SRE) 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity", issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion

We also performed procedures in accordance with the circular issued by the SEBI under Regulation 33 (8) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, to the extent applicable.

The Statement includes the results of the following entities:

Petronet Energy Limited (PEL) - Subsidiary

Petronet LNG Singapore Pte. Ltd. - Subsidiary

Adani Petronet (Dahej) Port Pvt. Limited (APPPL) - Joint Venture

India LNG Transport Co (No. 4) Pvt. Limited. (ILT4) - Joint Venture