Petronet LNG : Press Release Q4 2021-22 Financial Results

Press Release

12th May, 2022

Petronet LNG Ltd

Highest ever PBT and PAT of Rs 4,474 Cr and Rs 3,352 Cr respectively in FY 2021-22.

Growth in PBT and PAT of FY 2021-22, over the PBT and PAT of FY 2020-21 by 13% and 14% respectively.

Growth in PBT and PAT of the current quarter Q4, FY 2021-22, over the corresponding quarter Q4, FY 2020-21 by 15% and 20% respectively. Â Â

During the quarter ended 31st March, 2021 (current quarter), Dahej terminal processed 178 TBTU of LNG as against 196 TBTU processed during the previous quarter ended 31st December, 2021 and 204 TBTU processed during the corresponding quarter ended 31st March, 2021. The overall LNG volume processed by the Company in the current quarter was 190 TBTU, as against the LNG volume processed in the previous and corresponding quarters, which stood at 208 TBTU and 218 TBTU respectively.Â

The Company achieved a throughput of 847 TBTU in FY 2021-22, as against the throughput of 896 TBTU in FY 2020-21.

The Company has reported PBT of Rs 984 Crore in the current quarter, as against Rs 1,533 Crore in the previous quarter and Rs 856 Crore in the corresponding quarter. The PAT of the current quarter was reported at Rs 750 Crore as against the PAT of the previous and corresponding quarters of Rs 1,144 Crore and Rs 623 Crore respectively.Â Â

The Company has reported highest ever PBT and PAT during FY 2021-22. PBT stood at Rs 4,474 Crore in FY 2021-22 as against PBT of Rs 3,968 Crore in FY 2020-21. PAT was Rs 3,352 Crore during FY 2021-22 as against PAT of Rs 2,949 Crore in FY 2020-21.

The Company was able to achieve robust financial results owing to efficient commercial management inspite of high and volatile spot gas prices during the year.

Considering the robust performance, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved final dividend of Rs 4.50 per share.

