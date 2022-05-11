Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Petronet LNG Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETRONET   INE347G01014

PETRONET LNG LIMITED

(PETRONET)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05/11 07:16:41 am EDT
213.40 INR   -0.28%
01:02pPETRONET LNG : Press Release Q4 2021-22 Financial Results
PU
04/20ASIANOIL : Petronet may consider fourth LNG import terminal in India
AQ
04/09PETRONET LNG : Cessation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petronet LNG : Press Release Q4 2021-22 Financial Results

05/11/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

12th May, 2022

Petronet LNG Ltd

  • Highest ever PBT and PAT of Rs 4,474 Cr and Rs 3,352 Cr respectively in FY 2021-22.
  • Growth in PBT and PAT of FY 2021-22, over the PBT and PAT of FY 2020-21 by 13% and 14% respectively.
  • Growth in PBT and PAT of the current quarter Q4, FY 2021-22, over the corresponding quarter Q4, FY 2020-21 by 15% and 20% respectively. Â Â

During the quarter ended 31st March, 2021 (current quarter), Dahej terminal processed 178 TBTU of LNG as against 196 TBTU processed during the previous quarter ended 31st December, 2021 and 204 TBTU processed during the corresponding quarter ended 31st March, 2021. The overall LNG volume processed by the Company in the current quarter was 190 TBTU, as against the LNG volume processed in the previous and corresponding quarters, which stood at 208 TBTU and 218 TBTU respectively.Â

The Company achieved a throughput of 847 TBTU in FY 2021-22, as against the throughput of 896 TBTU in FY 2020-21.

The Company has reported PBT of Rs 984 Crore in the current quarter, as against Rs 1,533 Crore in the previous quarter and Rs 856 Crore in the corresponding quarter. The PAT of the current quarter was reported at Rs 750 Crore as against the PAT of the previous and corresponding quarters of Rs 1,144 Crore and Rs 623 Crore respectively.Â Â

The Company has reported highest ever PBT and PAT during FY 2021-22. PBT stood at Rs 4,474 Crore in FY 2021-22 as against PBT of Rs 3,968 Crore in FY 2020-21. PAT was Rs 3,352 Crore during FY 2021-22 as against PAT of Rs 2,949 Crore in FY 2020-21.

The Company was able to achieve robust financial results owing to efficient commercial management inspite of high and volatile spot gas prices during the year.

Considering the robust performance, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved final dividend of Rs 4.50 per share.

Â

Disclaimer

Petronet LNG Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2022 17:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PETRONET LNG LIMITED
01:02pPETRONET LNG : Press Release Q4 2021-22 Financial Results
PU
04/20ASIANOIL : Petronet may consider fourth LNG import terminal in India
AQ
04/09PETRONET LNG : Cessation
PU
04/09Petronet LNG Limited Announces the Cessation of Arun Kumar as Independent Director
CI
03/08Petronet LNG Incorporates Wholly Owned Subsidiary in Singapore
MT
03/08Petronet Lng Limited Incorporates Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Company At Singapore
CI
02/17PETRONET LNG : Copy of Newspaper Publication
PU
02/10India's Petronet has not been asked by U.S. to divert LNG to Europe
RE
02/10TRANSCRIPT : Petronet LNG Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2022
CI
02/10PETRONET LNG : Press Release Q3 2021-22 Financial Results
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETRONET LNG LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 435 B 5 628 M 5 628 M
Net income 2022 32 305 M 418 M 418 M
Net cash 2022 49 844 M 645 M 645 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,80x
Yield 2022 5,98%
Capitalization 320 B 4 141 M 4 144 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 529
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart PETRONET LNG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Petronet LNG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRONET LNG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 213,40
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akshay Kumar Singh Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Vinod Kumar Mishra Finance Director & Director
Pankaj Jain Chairman
Pramod Narang Director & Technical Director
Sanjay Kumar Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRONET LNG LIMITED-1.11%4 153
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION38.94%358 150
CHEVRON CORPORATION37.01%315 903
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD4.50%216 563
BP PLC22.53%96 625
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION5.51%73 460