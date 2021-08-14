Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Petronet LNG Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETRONET   INE347G01014

PETRONET LNG LIMITED

(PETRONET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petronet LNG : Some Indian buyers cutting imports of costly spot LNG - Petronet

08/14/2021 | 04:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's biggest gas importer Petronet LNG said on Saturday said some of its customers have deferred imports of spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) due to high prices, which have made supplies under long-term deals more attractive.

"Some people are tapering purchases and rescheduling cargoes," A.K. Singh, managing director of Petronet LNG said at a news conference.

High spot LNG prices are not sustainable and India will 'definitely' sign long term deals, he said.

Petronet has a deal to buy 7.5 million tonnes per year (mtpa) of LNG from Qatar and 1.44 mtpa from Exxon's Gorgon project in Australia.

Asian spot LNG prices are hovering at about $16 per million British thermal units, while supplies under long-term deals are costing about $10/mmBtu, he said.

He said the Indian power sector reduces LNG intakes if prices rise about $10/mmBtu.

India aims to raise the share of natural gas in its energy mix to 15% by 2030 from the current 6.2% to cut its carbon footprint. The country also plans to use of hydrogen in some sectors.

Singh said in the short-run hydrogen use will not impact LNG demand.

"Today, the cost of hydrogen production is very high and also transportation and distribution is a challenge. .it is an emerging fuel whereas LNG is an established fuel," he said.

India has allowed use of the super cooled gas in transportation to cut the use of diesel.

Singh, whose company aims to set up 1,000 LNG dispensing stations in 4-5 years, hoped India would be able to emulate China's model, where its vast truck fleet is migrating to LNG from diesel.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Nidhi Verma


© Reuters 2021
All news about PETRONET LNG LIMITED
04:17aPETRONET LNG : Some Indian buyers cutting imports of costly spot LNG - Petronet
RE
07/01PETRONET LNG LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/18LNG prices slip but remain at double digits on firm demand
RE
06/17PETRONET LNG : LNG's share of Indian gas demand to rise to 70% by 2030 - Petrone..
RE
06/10MARKET CHATTER : Petronet LNG's $2.5 Billion Deal with US' Tellurian Expires
MT
06/09India's natural gas consumption starts to rebound in June
RE
06/09India's Petronet to invest $2.6 billion for local expansion over 5 years
RE
06/08Petronet LNG Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
06/08Petronet LNG Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2020-21
CI
05/27BPCL Says No Intention to Sell Stake in Petronet, IGL
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETRONET LNG LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 276 B 3 722 M 3 722 M
Net income 2021 30 501 M 411 M 411 M
Net cash 2021 51 328 M 691 M 691 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 6,24%
Capitalization 324 B 4 361 M 4 360 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 508
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart PETRONET LNG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Petronet LNG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRONET LNG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 215,80 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akshay Kumar Singh Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Vinod Kumar Mishra Finance Director & Director
Tarun Kapoor Chairman
Pramod Narang Director & Technical Director
Rajan Kapur Secretary, Vice President & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRONET LNG LIMITED-12.84%4 361
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION37.72%242 795
CHEVRON CORPORATION20.73%198 497
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD6.31%180 400
BP PLC19.84%85 710
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION4.61%71 794