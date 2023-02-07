Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Petronet LNG Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETRONET   INE347G01014

PETRONET LNG LIMITED

(PETRONET)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:22:50 2023-02-07 am EST
218.75 INR   +2.92%
01:11aIndia's Petronet seeks more LNG under long-term Qatar deal
RE
02/03Exclusive-Indian refiners pay traders in dirhams for Russian oil
RE
01/20India gas imports to rise on lower global prices - Petronet
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tellurian woos Indian investors for its Driftwood LNG project

02/07/2023 | 09:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tellurian Inc is seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba

(Reuters) - Tellurian Inc is continuing discussions with the Indian government and oil companies for investments in its Driftwood liquefied natural gas project in Louisiana, its chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

"I can't get into the details of the conversations, but if you think through it, India needs LNG at the lowest possible costs," CEO Octavio Simoes told Reuters on the sidelines of the India Energy Week conference in Bengaluru.

"The only way India and Indian companies can supply LNG at the lowest possible cost is if they invest equity in a project that allows them to lift the LNG at cost. We offer that, so obviously, it is very, very attractive to the Indian companies and the Indian government," Simoes said.

Construction of the Driftwood facility has been hit by delays but Simoes said it is on track for its first gas output in 2026.

Houston, Texas-based Tellurian resumed talks with Indian oil and gas companies for investments in Driftwood LNG late last year. Earlier, a preliminary agreement with India's largest LNG buyer, Petronet LNG, lapsed without finalization at the end of May 2020, after the coronavirus pandemic hit energy demand.

Tellurian is also in talks with global oil majors to invest in the Driftwood LNG production and export facility, which will have the capacity to export up to 27.6 million tonnes of LNG per year after completion, Simoes said.

Repeated delays to the start of construction at Driftwood have frustrated some investors, and the cancellation of deals with two major potential customers last tear raised concerns around Tellurian's ability to finish the project.

However, Simoes said the company has already invested about $1 billion at the site, after giving a limited license to proceed with construction to partner Bechtel Energy Inc last year.

"We have now invested about a $1 billion on the site, which is fully under construction. No other competing project is under construction," Simoes said.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan; Editing by Susan Fenton)

By Shariq Khan


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.87% 82.07 Delayed Quote.-6.97%
PETRONET LNG LIMITED 2.92% 218.75 Delayed Quote.-1.35%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.05% 117.3986 Real-time Quote.-45.10%
TELLURIAN INC. -2.59% 1.88 Delayed Quote.11.90%
WTI 1.09% 75.295 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
All news about PETRONET LNG LIMITED
01:11aIndia's Petronet seeks more LNG under long-term Qatar deal
RE
02/03Exclusive-Indian refiners pay traders in dirhams for Russian oil
RE
01/20India gas imports to rise on lower global prices - Petronet
RE
01/20Transcript : Petronet LNG Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 20, 2023
CI
01/20Petronet LNG Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
2022India sees no hit to fuel exports from EU Feb 5 action on Russian imports -oil secretar..
RE
2022Petronet Lng : Appointment
PU
2022Petronet Lng Limited Announces Appointment of Shri Arun Kumar Singh as Additional Direc..
CI
2022Petronet Lng Limited Announces Cessation of Rajesh Kumar Srivastava as Director on the ..
CI
2022Petronet LNG Limited Appoints Muker Jeet Sharma as Independent Director
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETRONET LNG LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 582 B 7 031 M 7 031 M
Net income 2023 31 528 M 381 M 381 M
Net cash 2023 49 283 M 595 M 595 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 5,42%
Capitalization 319 B 3 851 M 3 851 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
EV / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 519
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart PETRONET LNG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Petronet LNG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRONET LNG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 212,55
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akshay Kumar Singh Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Vinod Kumar Mishra Finance Director & Director
Pankaj Jain Non-Executive Chairman
Pramod Narang Director & Technical Director
Sanjay Kumar Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRONET LNG LIMITED-1.35%3 851
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION1.47%456 082
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-9.26%177 351
BP PLC0.73%103 398
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION9.02%75 860
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION0.02%52 850