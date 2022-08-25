PetroNor E&P : Disclosure of Change in Major Shareholding

Panoro Energy: Disclosure of Change in Major Shareholding

Oslo, 25 August 2022 - Panoro Energy ASA ("Panoro" or the "Company") with OSE Ticker: "PEN" confirms that following the previously disclosed resolution by the board of directors of the Company to distribute shares in PetroNor E&P ASA as a dividend in specie, 92,126,288 shares have been delivered to eligible shareholders of Panoro. Following such delivery, the Company now holds 4,451,249 shares in PetroNor E&P ASA, which represents 0.31% of all outstanding shares and votes in PetroNor E&P ASA. Consequently, the threshold of 5% holding of shares and votes has been crossed.

This announcement is made pursuant to the Continuing Obligations of Euronext Oslo Børs.

