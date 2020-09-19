Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  PetroNor E&P Limited    APCL   AU0000057408

PETRONOR E&P LIMITED

(APCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PetroNor E&P : Agreement with The Gambia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/19/2020 | 01:45pm EDT

19 September 2020

PetroNor E&P Limited

("PetroNor" or the "Company")

Agreement with The Gambia

Out of court settlement results in reinstatement of A4 license on favourable terms, resulting in

valuation uplift and optionality for near-term value realisation

PetroNor (OSE ticker: "PNOR"), the independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on production, development and exploration assets across sub-Saharan Africa, announces that the Company has reached a mutual agreement with the Government of The Gambia to settle its Arbitration related to the A1 and A4 licenses.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, PetroNor will regain the A4 license and sign a 30-year lease under new terms. Further, PetroNor will relinquish any claims related to A1 license that has subsequently been awarded to a major oil company.

The terms of the new license are based on the newly developed Petroleum, Exploration and Production Licence Agreement PEPLA model. PetroNor will be able to carry the Prior Sunk cost associated with A4 into the new agreement for tax breaks and enhanced commercial model.

Commenting on the update, Eyas Alhomouz, Chairman of PetroNor E&P Limited, said:

"This is undoubtedly a good outcome for all parties as it removes a lot of uncertainty and potential further cost exposure to what was a highly complex situation. The outcome is certainly one that we believe is in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders, and one that we have been driving hard to achieve for over a year.

This settlement results in PetroNor regaining 100% interest in a highly prospective Block in one of the most exciting hydrocarbon basins in the world. The terms of the new license are significantly more attractive and will enhance not only the value of the license but also its attractiveness to potential partners. Importantly, we have a year to decide if we wish to proceed with the lease agreement, and we would expect to have seen drilling on the adjacent A1 license during this timeframe which will mean we are far better placed to make commercial and technical decisions regarding the next steps associated with our license.

The re-award of this license instantly enhances the value of our business by some margin and provides PetroNor with optionality with regards to value realisation. We thank the Government of The Gambia for their pragmatic engagement in reaching this agreement and look forward to working closely with them as we seek to progress this license for the benefit of The Gambia, its people, and of course PetroNor and its shareholders."

*****

For further information, please contact:

Knut Søvold, Chief Executive Officer Chris Butler, Group Financial Controller info@petronorep.com

Media Contacts:

Buchanan

Ben Romney/Chris Judd

Tel: +44 207 466 5000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Petronor E&P Limited published this content on 19 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2020 17:44:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PETRONOR E&P LIMITED
01:45pPETRONOR E&P : Agreement with The Gambia
PU
01:24pPETRONOR E&P : Agreement with The Gambia
AQ
08/31PETRONOR E&P : Publication of the Interim Financial Report for the Half-Year and..
PU
08/31PETRONOR E&P : Corporate Presentation
AQ
08/31PETRONOR E&P : Interim Financial Report for the Half-Year and Quarter Ended 30 J..
AQ
08/25PETRONOR E&P : Mandatory Notification of Trade
AQ
05/29PETRONOR E&P : Publication of the Interim Financial Report for the Quarter Ended..
PU
05/29PETRONOR E&P : Results of Annual General Meeting Held 29 May 2020
AQ
05/29PETRONOR E&P : Interim Financial Report for the quarter ended 31 March 2020
AQ
05/27PETRONOR E&P : Publication of the Audited Annual Financial Report 2019
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27,9 M - -
Net income 2020 -4,33 M - -
Net cash 2020 3,72 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -29,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 128 M 129 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,47x
EV / Sales 2021 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 20,2%
Chart PETRONOR E&P LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PetroNor E&P Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRONOR E&P LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,14 $
Last Close Price 0,13 $
Spread / Highest target 4,48%
Spread / Average Target 4,48%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Knut Søvold Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eyas Al-Homouz Non-Executive Chairman
Jens Pace Non-Executive Director
Roger Christian Steinepreis Non-Executive Director
Alexander James Neuling Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRONOR E&P LIMITED17.65%129
CNOOC LIMITED-36.03%47 758
CONOCOPHILLIPS-44.84%38 473
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-51.40%23 703
ECOPETROL S.A.-36.20%23 327
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-44.86%20 768
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group