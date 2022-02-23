Log in
    PNOR   AU0000057408

PETRONOR E&P LIMITED

(PNOR)
PetroNor E&P Limited: Update on Redomicile – Delisting

02/23/2022 | 02:19am EST
PetroNor E&P Limited: Update on Redomicile - Delisting

Oslo, 23 February 2022: PetroNor E&P Limited (OSE ticker: "PNOR") (the "Company or "PetroNor") announces that the Company will be delisted from Euronext Expand from 24 February 2022.

The last day of listing of PetroNor's shares on Euronext Expand is 23 February 2022. The shares of PetroNor E&P ASA are expected to be listed and start trading on Oslo Børs on or about 28 February 2022.

All dates are indicative only. The Company has the right to vary any or all of these dates and times, subject to the approval of such variation by PetroNor E&P ASA, where required. When the term "shares" are used above as a description of the current securities of the Company, it is a reference to the depository receipts trading on Euronext Expand.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Email: ir@petronorep.com

www.petronorep.com

About PetroNor E&P

PetroNor E&P Limited is an Africa-focused independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on Oslo Euronext Expand with the ticker PNOR. PetroNor E&P Limited holds exploration and production assets offshore West Africa, specifically the PNGF Sud licenses in Congo Brazzaville, the A4 license in The Gambia, the Sinapa (Block 2) and Esperança (Blocks 4A and 5A) licenses in Guinea- Bissau, the Rufisque Offshore Profond and Senegal Offshore Sud Profond in Senegal (in arbitration) and OML-113 in Nigeria (subject to completion).

Disclaimer

Petronor E&P Limited published this content on 23 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2022 07:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
