PetroNor E&P : Market Making Agreement with SpareBank 1 Markets AS

02 November 2020

PetroNor E&P Limited

("PetroNor" or the "Company")

Market Making Agreement with SpareBank 1 Markets AS

PetroNor (OSE ticker: "PNOR"), the independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on production, development and exploration assets across sub-Saharan Africa, announces that it has entered into a market making agreement with SpareBank 1 Markets AS.

The purpose of the agreement is to enhance liquidity in the trading of the company's shares, which are listed on Oslo Stock Exchange. The agreement is in accordance with the standard requirements of Oslo Stock Exchange. First day of market making will be 3 November 2020.

This announcement is subject to disclosure pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

*****

For further information, please contact:

Knut Søvold, Chief Executive Officer Chris Butler, Group Financial Controller info@petronorep.com

Media Contacts: Buchanan

Ben Romney/Chris Judd Tel: +44 207 466 5000