PetroNor E&P : Market Making Agreement with SpareBank 1 Markets AS

11/02/2020 | 10:45am EST

02 November 2020

PetroNor E&P Limited

("PetroNor" or the "Company")

Market Making Agreement with SpareBank 1 Markets AS

PetroNor (OSE ticker: "PNOR"), the independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on production, development and exploration assets across sub-Saharan Africa, announces that it has entered into a market making agreement with SpareBank 1 Markets AS.

The purpose of the agreement is to enhance liquidity in the trading of the company's shares, which are listed on Oslo Stock Exchange. The agreement is in accordance with the standard requirements of Oslo Stock Exchange. First day of market making will be 3 November 2020.

This announcement is subject to disclosure pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

*****

For further information, please contact:

Knut Søvold, Chief Executive Officer Chris Butler, Group Financial Controller info@petronorep.com

Media Contacts: Buchanan

Ben Romney/Chris Judd Tel: +44 207 466 5000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Petronor E&P Limited published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 15:44:07 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27,9 M - -
Net income 2020 -4,33 M - -
Net cash 2020 3,72 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -32,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 142 M 143 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,97x
EV / Sales 2021 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 20,2%
Chart PETRONOR E&P LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PetroNor E&P Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRONOR E&P LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,14 $
Last Close Price 0,15 $
Spread / Highest target -5,76%
Spread / Average Target -5,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Knut Søvold Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eyas Al-Homouz Non-Executive Chairman
Jens Pace Non-Executive Director
Roger Christian Steinepreis Non-Executive Director
Alexander James Neuling Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRONOR E&P LIMITED36.86%143
CNOOC LIMITED-45.68%40 532
CONOCOPHILLIPS-55.99%30 702
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-59.12%19 936
ECOPETROL S.A.-45.97%19 099
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-49.52%18 816
